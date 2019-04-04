InvestED: Ep. 207- Inverted Yield Curve

"Now this isn't necessarily the end of the stock market run. But given the fact that we've had a 10-year stock market run, which is a world record. We're way overdue for a major downturn." - Phil Town
This week Phil and Danielle talk about the fact that 30% of the stock market is not invested in individual stocks, but in indexes. Many investors fear the effects of so many people owning indexes rather than the underlying companies.
They also discuss the inverted yield curve, what it is, and what it means for investors. Phil also discusses the fear that baby boomers have about a market crash, destroying 50% of their retirement.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.