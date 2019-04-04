AGNC Investment: Why I Opened A Small Position In This 11.9%-Yielding Mortgage REIT

The mortgage REIT is internally-managed and has an efficient cost structure. I have added a small position to diversify my income portfolio.

AGNC is one of the largest mortgage REITs in America and has paid a dividend since 2008.

I have added a small position of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to my high-yield income portfolio this week as I seek to diversify away from a portfolio dominated by brick-and-mortar REITs and BDCs. The mortgage real estate investment trust has paid a dividend since 2008 and offers investors an 11.9 percent dividend yield. Shares currently sell for a small premium to tangible book value.

AGNC Investment Corp. - Investment Proposition

AGNC Investment Corp. is one of the largest mortgage real estate investment trusts in America with an equity value of $9.8 billion. AGNC is a mortgage REIT with large investments in agency residential mortgage-backed securities whose purchase the company finances with debt. Agency securities are securities where the repayment of interest and principal is guaranteed by a U.S. government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. government agency.

At the end of the December quarter, AGNC's investment portfolio was valued at $91.6 billion and consisted mostly of 30-year fixed rate mortgage securities.

Source: Investor Relations

As is typical in the mortgage REIT sector, AGNC uses debt to purchase mortgage securities with debt. As a result, mortgage REITs tend to be highly leveraged income vehicles. The REIT's leverage ratio measured as a multiple of tangible net book value was 9.0x at the end of the December quarter.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

AGNC has produced highly volatile returns over the last two years as the Fed moved interest rates up sharply. Small changes in yields and interest rates can have a huge impact on the company's investment portfolio and earnings picture. As a result, only investors with a very high risk tolerance may want to consider an investment in this high-yield mortgage REIT.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

Rising interest rates and funding costs over the last two years have hurt AGNC and have eaten into the mortgage REIT's net interest margin. At the end of the last quarter, the net interest margin stood at 1.17 percent compared to 1.55 percent one and a half years ago.

Here are AGNC's asset yield, funding cost and net interest margin trends over the last nine quarters:

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

Cost Advantage

AGNC is an internally-managed mortgage real estate investment trust. Internally-managed mortgage REITs often have more efficient cost structures than externally-managed investment companies because they have superior interest alignment between management and shareholders. Externally-managed REITs typically charge AUM (asset under management) fees which are calculated independent of management performance and can siphon off a huge portion of the company's profits.

AGNC has a very efficient cost structure compared against its mortgage REIT peers.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

Recurring Dividend Income And Attractive Yield

AGNC had its IPO in May 2008 and sold shares for $20. Since then the mortgage REIT has returned nearly twice as much in dividends ($39.32) which underpins the REIT's value proposition as a high-yield income vehicle.

The REIT currently pays shareholders $2.16/share annually based on monthly distributions of $0.18/share. Based on today's share price of $18.11, an investment in AGNC yields 11.9 percent.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Today, shares are priced at a slight premium to tangible book value, which is quite common for larger mortgage REITs in the sector. AGNC's tangible book value-multiple ranks about mid-field in the sector at 1.09x. I think this is a reasonable valuation multiple when compared against AGNC's own history and the current valuation multiples of its mortgage REIT peers.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors

AGNC Investment Corp. has a considerable amount of interest rate risk. Unexpected changes in interest rates and yields can negatively affect the mortgage REIT's portfolio value and lead to large fluctuations in its earnings. That said, though, the Fed has provided some clarity about the future path of interest rates this year, and guided for no additional rate hikes in 2019, which should make it relatively easy for mortgage REITs to navigate the interest rate landscape.

Here's a sensitivity table indicating AGNC's downside potential if interest rates drop or rise unexpectedly.

Source: AGNC Investment Corp.

Your Takeaway

Despite the risks associated with an investment in a high-yield income vehicle such as AGNC Investment Corp., I am prepared to risk a small position in order to diversify my income portfolio and add more mortgage REITs to my mix of regular brick-and-mortar REITs and business development companies. AGNC has been around for more than a decade and has made dividend payments to shareholders since 2008. AGNC's efficient cost structure and moderate valuation are reasons for me to buy a small stake in the mortgage REIT for purposes of recurring income generation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, NLY, CIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.