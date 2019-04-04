Insiders Swarming Over Kinder Morgan Stock - Here's Why

The move signals a large vote of confidence in the business on the part of executives. Income hunters should take note.

Over the past few months, CEO Richard Kinder has purchased over 3.0 million shares of Kinder Morgan stock.

If you ever wanted an unequivocal “Buy” signal in dividend investing, it would be heavy insider purchases.

Executives always talk a big game about the future of their companies. But you know what always catches my attention? When management teams put their money where their mouths are and start buying big chunks of stock. Because there’s only one reason why executives would do so: they see a lot of upside ahead.

Case in point: pipeline giant Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Since the beginning of the year, CEO Richard Kinder has purchased over 3.0 million shares. His outlay during this period has totaled more than $50.0 million. Other executives have also backed up the truck, buying up shares hand over fist.

What could have these corporate insiders so excited on KMI stock?

Could KMI Stock Double Again?

If you follow the oil patch, then you know Kinder Morgan represents a disappointing story for income investors. But executives have undertaken a number of measures to shore up the company’s financial position.

Following the last downturn in oil prices, credit rating agencies threatened to downgrade the pipeline giant’s debt to junk. As a last-ditch measure to conserve cash, executives slashed the distribution 75% at the end of 2015. Shares plunged further after management reallocated funds from new growth projects to debt payments.

Stomaching such bitter medicine, however, has left Kinder Morgan on a solid financial foundation. In 2015, its debt load topped $46.2 billion. Management had $5.90 in liabilities on every dollar generated in EBITDA. Today, executives have cut outstanding debts down to $37.3 billion. The company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio stands at a much more reasonable 4.6. This saves the business millions in interest payments each year. It also leaves management with a lot more flexibility in the event of another downturn.

You can see the same improvement on Kinder Morgan’s income statement. In 2019, management projects the company will produce $5.0 billion in distributable cash flow. Over that same period, executives expect to pay out $2.3 billion in dividends. That implied a payout ratio of only 45%. Generally, pipeline companies pay out 90-100% of their profits to shareholders. That doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room to keep making payments in the event of a downturn. But in the case of Kinder Morgan, investors can sleep easy at night.

Data by YCharts

With its balance sheet now repaired, Kinder Morgan has a number of growth avenues to repair its dividend, too.

First, build new pipelines in fast-growing shale fields like the Bakken and Permian Basin. New production has outstripped existing infrastructure in these regions, creating production bottlenecks. The requires the construction of everything, from new pipelines and terminals to processing plants and export facilities.

Furthermore, expand into the liquefied natural gas business. While natural gas trades for rock-bottom prices stateside, the commodity still fetches premium prices overseas. This has created an export boom for suppliers. Kinder Morgan’s new Elba Liquefaction Project is expected to come on-line soon, providing an additional income stream for the company.

Altogether, the company has an impressive $5.7 billion backlog in committed growth projects through 2022. That should translate into impressive growth for shareholders. Over the next five years, Wall Street expects Kinder Morgan to grow earnings per share at a mid-teen annual clip.

Given the company’s modest payout ratio, executives will likely boost the distribution at an even faster rate. In its investor presentation, Kinder Morgan announced plans to hike the distribution by 25% in both 2019 and 2020. By the end of 2020, it could be back to paying shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per share.

Data by YCharts

Finally, investors have never had a better time to scoop up shares.

In a recent blog post, BlackRock highlighted just how cheap energy stocks have become. Investors have abandoned the sector to chase faster returns elsewhere. The group now trades at a 50% discount to the broader S&P 500 on a price-to-book basis - the largest discount since the late 1990s. The last time oil and gas stocks got this cheap, the group went on to deliver triple-digit gains over the next five years.

Kinder Morgan stock looks like a similar bargain. Today, shares trade for 18-times forward profits. That leaves the business trading at a reasonable 1.3 ratio on a price/earnings-to-growth basis.

Data by YCharts

Bottom Line on KMI

Of course, you can’t call KMI stock a sure thing. Another downturn in the oil patch would deliver a serious blow to the company’s growth prospects. Management’s promised dividend hikes will also depend on future profits and will still need the green light from the board of directors.

That said, Kinder Morgan’s light debt load and conservative payout ratio has left the business better-positioned to survive a recession. And while dividend hikes are no guarantee, management would not have gotten investors’ hopes up unless they were confident they could deliver.

And when insiders start buying up big chunks of stock, dividend hunters should take note.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.