Stanphyl Capital Management - ProShares UltraShort Yen ETF

The BOJ is now the only one still conducting QE.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter published by Logical Thought.

We continue (since late 2012) to hold a short position in the Japanese yen via the ProShares UltraShort Yen ETF (NYSEARCA:YCS) as Japan continues to print nearly 5% of its monetary base per year after nearly quadrupling that base since early 2013. In fact, of the world's three largest central banks (the Fed, ECB and BOJ), the BOJ is now the only one still conducting QE, and in February, it reiterated its intent to continue doing so. One result of this insane policy (in 2018, the BOJ bought approximately 67% of JGB issuance and in 2019 anticipates buying 70%!) is there are days when no 10-year JGBs trade in the cash market! The BOJ's balance sheet is now larger than the entire Japanese economy - it owns approximately 43% of all government debt…

…and over 75% (!) of the country's ETFs by market value.

Just the interest on Japan's debt consumes 8.9% of its 2019 budget despite the fact that it pays a blended rate of less than 1%. What happens when Japan gets the 2% inflation it's looking for and those rates average, say, 3%? Interest on the debt alone would consume nearly 27% of the budget and Japan would have to default! But on the way to that 3% rate, the BOJ will try to cap those rates by printing increasingly larger amounts of money to buy more of that debt, thereby sending the yen into its death spiral.

When we first entered this position, USD/JPY was around 79; it's currently in the 110s, and long term, I think it's headed a lot higher - ultimately back to the 250s of the 1980s or perhaps even the 300s of the '70s before a default and reset occur.