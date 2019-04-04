Pacific Premier: The Company Has Plans To Start Paying A Dividend

The stock is trading at book value and is reasonably priced based on its PE multiple.

Pacific Premier’s revenue and earnings have shown strong growth, which is expected to slow to a steady 9% heading into 2020.

Introduction

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) is a holding company for Pacific Premier Bank. The company has produced strong growth in recent years which the analysts are expecting to slow heading into 2020.

The stock is trading at book value and is reasonably priced with a forward PE multiple of 8.9x. While Pacific Premier has not paid any dividends in the past, the company has plans to start paying out 35% in dividends.

I think that Pacific Premier would make a good investment. While the company’s growth is expected to slow in the near term, the stock is reasonably priced providing a good entry for value conscious investors. As a bonus the company has plans to start paying a dividend, which at current prices could provide a yield of 3.6%.

Financials

Pacific Premier has reported financial results for the fourth quarter (data from Seeking Alpha and Yahoo).

The company’s reported revenue increased 59% from the same quarter last fiscal year. Pacific Premier reported diluted earnings per share of $0.64, which was up 73% from the $0.37 reported for the same quarter last fiscal year.

On an annual basis, Pacific Premier reported a revenue increase of 54% over the previous fiscal year. The annual diluted earnings per share were $2.26, which was up 45% from the $1.56 reported for the previous fiscal year.

The return on equity is currently 8%. The return on equity has ranged from 5% to 12% over the last decade.

The profit margin is currently 30%. The profit margin has ranged from 12% to 30% over the last decade.

The asset ratio (total liabilities to total assets) is 83%, which means that Pacific Premier’s total debt is 83% of the value of everything the company owns (note that the asset value is the book value and not the liquidated value of its assets). Pacific Premier’s asset ratio has dropped from 90% over the last decade.

The company’s book value is currently $31.52, and with a stock price of $28, Pacific Premier is trading at 0.9x book value.

The analysts’ consensus forecast is for revenue to increase 19% in 2019 and increase another 6% in 2020. Earnings are forecast to increase by 25% in 2019 and increase another 9% in 2020. The 2020 PE ratio is 8.9x and the trailing PE ratio is 12.3x.

The financials reveal that Pacific Premier is a profitable company that operates with high profit margins and reasonable returns on equity. The company’s asset ratio is high, but this is normal for banks. The asset ratio has dropped a little over the last decade. The stock is currently trading around its book value and it appears to be cheap with a forward PE multiple of 8.9x.

Revenue and Earnings

As an investor I personally like to examine the company’s revenue and earnings history. To make this task easier and more convenient, I like to visually present the data on a chart.

Pacific Premier data by ADVFN

The above chart visually shows Pacific Premier’s historical revenue and earnings trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Examining the chart reveals that Pacific Premier’s revenue has shown strong growth from 2014 increasing at the rate of 50% per year. The analysts are expecting this growth trend to slow heading into 2020.

The earnings have broadly increased over the last decade. Up until 2012, the company's earnings surged higher, but then dropped and followed a steadier trend from 2013. Since 2014 Pacific Premier’s earnings have increased at the rate of 24% per year. Heading into 2020, the analysts are expecting the company’s earnings growth to slow to 9%.

Pacific Premier’s growth is largely organic; however, the company has boosted its growth with numerous acquisitions. Since 2014 Pacific Premier has paid around $1.6 billion for the six companies it had acquired in that time.

1. Infinity Franchise Holdings acquired in January 2014 for $17 million.

2. Independence Bank acquired in January 2015 for $80 million.

3. Security California Bancorp acquired in January 2016 for $120 million.

4. Heritage Oaks Bancorp acquired in March 2017 for $482 million.

5. Plaza Bancorp acquired in November 2017 for $251 million.

6. Grandpoint Capital acquired in July 2018 for $629 million.

Pacific Premier’s appetite for acquisitions appears to be on the rise. The value of each subsequent acquisition seems to be increasing. In 2014, the company only paid $17 million for Infinity, but the price paid for its latest acquisition was $629 million. This does seem to be a trend, and considering that Pacific Premier’s earnings continued to climb after each acquisition, I think that management is doing a great job of merging its acquisitions into the company's operations.

I have seen quite a few poorly integrated acquisitions in my lifetime, so I commend management on its integration abilities. Now considering the company’s ability to merge its acquisitions, I would personally like to see more acquisitions and gauging by Pacific Premier’s acquisition history, I think it will look for higher-value acquisitions in the future.

Pacific Premier also drives earnings growth organically. Steve Gardner - Chairman and CEO - stated in the company’s earnings call:

Throughout 2018, we proactively approached our top commercial clients to discuss their treasury and cash management needs, and that allowed us to selectively raise pricing when appropriate.

I think this is a clever tactic. Approaching your customers is a tactic used by seasoned salesmen and saleswomen. This approach has allowed Pacific Premier to pinpoint the demand for its services. This in turn has allowed it to increase prices on selected high-demand services.

The company may be expecting growth to slow going forward. The company’s CEO stated:

We have just completed an extraordinary period of growth.

Slowing growth is also evident in the analysts' forecast with both revenue and earnings growth slowing heading into 2020. Pacific Premier’s growth is largely tied to the commercial real estate market.

In a report on the 2019 Commercial Real Estate market, the outlook is for valuation and rent increases to slow to a modest pace compared to the strength seen since the recovery of the 2008 recession. The commercial real estate market is cyclical and subject to slowdowns. While this would affect Pacific Premier’s earnings in the short term, over the long term, I think that the company’s growth will strengthen again as the commercial real estate market resumes its growth.

So far Pacific Premier has not paid any dividends, but this looks like it will change, with the company’s CEO stating:

We are pleased to announce the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend. The dividend will have an initial targeted payout ratio of 35%.

Now I’m pretty sure that this will make plenty of investors very happy. Based on the last quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share, this would give a dividend of $0.22 per share. Based on the 2019 forecast earnings of $2.87 per share, this would give an annual dividend of $1.00 per share, which at the current stock price gives a forward yield of 3.6%.

Stock Valuation

Pacific Premier has a history of growth with its earnings increasing 24% per year over the last five years and the forecast earnings growth heading into 2020 is 9%. An appropriate method for valuing growth stocks is the PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate).

With a forward earnings growth rate of 9%, the forward PEG is 1.0 with a 2020 PE multiple of 8.9x.

A forward PEG of 1.0 means that Pacific Premier is fairly valued with a stock price of $28.

Stock Price

As an active investor, I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Pacific Premier chart by StockCharts.com

The stock chart reveals that Pacific Premier’s stock price steadily increased until 2015 and then surged higher to peak at $45 early in 2018. The stock then sold back down to its trend-line towards the end of 2018 as the stock market pulled back. This year the stock rallied and pulled back again while the stock market continued higher.

In the short term, the stock could rally back up towards its 2018 peak. The stock is quite cheap at present and a rally is quite possible. However, as the stock has pulled back recently while the stock market rallied, I suspect that the stock would trade along its trend line in the short term, trading in the $22.50 to $30 range for the time being.

Over the longer term, I think that Pacific Premier will continue trading higher along with its future earnings growth.

Conclusion

Pacific Premier has a history of generating strong growth. Over the last five years, the company’s earnings have increased 24% per year. Pacific Premier is a profitable company that has boosted its growth with the successful integration of the companies it acquires. This is evident by its year-on-year growth following each acquisition.

The company’s strong recent earnings growth is expected to slow to a more modest rate heading into 2020. Analysts have a more subdued outlook for the commercial real estate market. This affects Pacific Premier as the company derives a large portion of its revenue from commercial real estate loans. The slowdown would likely be short-lived before picking up again.

The stock is reasonably priced and is currently trading at book value with a forward PE of 8.9x. Allowing for the expected slowdown, I think that the current stock price provides a good entry point for a long-term investment. As a bonus, the stock is expected to start paying a dividend with a 3.6% yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.