Exxon Mobil Will Soon Hike Its Dividend For The 37th Consecutive Year

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been producing oil and gas for more than 100 years. Through disciplined investments this company has steadily grown over time, producing massive shareholder value in the process.

After some tough years for the energy sector, Exxon is presently priced quite cheaply. This, combined with the coming dividend increase, makes this a good time to add this energy giant to your dividend growth portfolio. Expected total shareholder returns are considerably higher than what can be expected of the overall market.

As we can clearly see, Exxon was not immune from the oil price drop, which declined rapidly from the summer of 2014. Even so, the decline in Exxon's stock was much lower than the oil price itself and lower than many of its competitors. One reason is its integrated business model, which reduces the sensitivity to the oil price, another is its long history of dividend growth which helps to put a floor under the stock price.

Over the last five years, investors have seen the value of their Exxon stocks decline from around $100 to the current level around $82 for a loss of 18%. If we consider that the company has paid approximately 4.0% in dividends annually over this period, investors are just about even. Compared to many competitors, this is a good performance, but compared to the overall market, it is fairly disappointing.

Historical Dividend Growth

Exxon Mobil has a stellar dividend track record. This company has managed to increase dividends for 36 consecutive years. Needless to say, there has been a fair amount of setbacks during this time period, both for the overall economy as well as for the oil price and the natural gas price. This performance is a testament to the conservative nature of the Board and the company's disciplined investment strategy - making sure there is always cash available to pay shareholders as well as executing necessary investments.

Over the last five years, this company has reliably increased its dividend every April. However, as we can see on the chart, the magnitude of the increase slowed down significantly in 2016 and 2017. These years the dividend was only increased by $0.02, or slightly less than 3%. Last year, this improved substantially, as the Board announced a 6.5% increase to $0.82. Over the last five years, the average annual dividend increase is 5.4%.

The payout ratio has for the most part been in pretty conservative territory. The exception was in 2016, when net income for obvious reasons was unusually low. Currently, the payout ratio sits at around 66%. Paying out two thirds of earnings should be sustainable for this type of company. It gives the Board some leeway to keep increasing the dividend even in bad years. But considering that the company continually needs to invest in exploring and developing new oil and gas fields, the payout ratio should not increase much further, lest cash available for necessary and profitable investments are eaten up by the dividend payments.

April Dividend Hike

April has been the time when Exxon announces its first quarter results as well as announcing the new and higher dividend. There is no reason to expect it won't happen this year as well.

Looking at its latest earnings release, we can see that earnings per share rose by 5% in 2018 compared to 2017 and that adjusted earnings for the last quarter were up almost 73%. Looking out to the future, the company plans to invest heavily going forward but also expects this to drive earnings growth. On page 27 of its recent Investor Day presentation, the company says it expects earnings to grow by 40% by 2025 in a conservative oil price scenario of $40 per barrel. That is equivalent to an annual growth rate of approximately 5%.

Recent growth rates and the company's own conservative expected growth rate converge on around 5%. There is definitely upside to this estimate. If the oil price were to stay roughly at the level it's been at lately, i.e. $60+, then earnings would grow far faster, making room for higher dividend growth going forward.

As it stands, though, given its conservative nature, the Board is not likely to risk a high increase only to disappoint investors in the future in the case of lower oil prices. My base case would therefore be for a new dividend of $0.86, an increase of 5%. This would keep the payout ratio steady. As the oil price is currently comfortably above $60, an increase of 6% for a new dividend of $0.87 is also a possibility, though not likely.

Risk Factors

The oil price is an obvious risk factor for Exxon. It is a price taker and has really no impact on the price it receives for the oil it sells. It could hedge with derivatives contracts, but that would entail costs that is expected to reduce earnings over time. In addition, it could lose out if the oil price increases. The underlying risk is always there. Exxon is a truly global corporation. A benefit of this is that it is well-diversified geographically. On the other hand, it also means that if political problems arise somewhere in the world, Exxon is likely to be negatively impacted. Additionally, a risk for all oil companies is bad investments. As the business is volatile, it risks investing in projects that turn out not to be profitable if the oil price falls in the future. Finally, there is always project risk when developing new projects as well as the risk of not finding new and profitable oil and gas fields.

Current Valuation

If we want to get a sense of what kind of returns we can expect from Exxon going forward, we have to look at some key valuation metrics. It also helps to compare Exxon's metrics with the metrics of some of its closest competitors to make sure the valuation is not out of line.

As a peer group I've chosen Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) as these companies are major oil and gas companies operating globally.

Exxon Mobil Chevron Royal Dutch Shell Price/Sales 1.2x 1.5x 0.7x Price/Earnings 16.7x 17.1x 12.5x Yield 4.0% 3.8% 5.9%

We see right away that the American companies, Exxon and Chevron are trading quite in line with each other, though Exxon is slightly cheaper on all the three metrics. Chevron is thus the most expensive company of them all. Royal Dutch Shell is actually downright cheap with an earnings multiple in the low-double digits and a massive dividend yield of 5.9%.

That said, all these companies are trading in the reasonable to cheap territory. All of them are offering generous yields at double or more the dividend yield of the S&P 500, which stands at 1.9%. These companies should offer investors a really nice income, downside protection by way of its reasonable valuations and potential for decent dividend growth going forward.

As for Exxon, the analysts on Wall Street expect this company to produce earnings growth to the tune of 13.4% annually over the next five years. If we assume they are right and expect no change to the multiple, we arrive at an estimated total annual shareholder return of 17.4% when we add in the current dividend yield of 4.0%. That is truly massive from such a wide-reaching and stable company as Exxon.

I think it is reasonable to expect the multiple not to compress much as it is by no means stretched. I do note, however, that the expected earnings growth is far higher than the company's own conservative estimate. But even with its own conservative estimate of 5%, total returns would be in line with the overall market over time. So if you believe the oil price will stay at $40 or above, this company is a clear buy both for income investors and dividend growth investors.

Conclusion

Exxon has been around for more than a century, growing steadily and producing massive shareholder value decade after decade. Even in such a volatile sector as oil and gas, this company has managed to hike its dividend consistently for 36 straight years. That track record is not about to end anytime soon. As this company continues to invest wisely and grow earnings, so will dividends. Investors can expect the Board to announce a 5-6% dividend hike in late April. Both income investors and dividend growth investors should add Exxon to their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.