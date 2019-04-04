The Month In Closed-End Funds: March 2019

Summary

For the third month in a row, equity CEFs and fixed income CEFs on average witnessed plus-side returns, rising 1.65% and 1.39%, respectively, on a NAV basis for March.

Only 16% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 18% of equity CEFs and 15% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Energy MLP CEFs (+4.74%) posted the strongest returns of all equity CEF classifications for the month.

The California Municipal Debt CEFs classification (+2.62%) posted the strongest plus-side returns in the fixed income universe for the month.

For the fifth month in a row, the municipal debt CEFs macro-group posted a plus-side return on average (+2.31%), with all classifications in the group witnessing positive returns for March.