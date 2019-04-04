FPF And The Holy Grail Of Fund Screens

We are also upbeat on the broader preferred sector owing to its strong capital position, attractive yield and good credit quality.

Out of the four resulting funds, we particularly like FPF - an overlooked preferred sector fund that has put up strong alpha with a low volatility at an attractive valuation.

We embark on the quest for the holy grail of fund screens, combining a number of essential metrics into a single tool.

One of the key tasks that a fund strategist often carries out is a fund screen - a tool which allows investors to sieve through a large fund universe and come up with a few attractive nuggets.

We are no strangers to screens - indeed we think it is one of the more efficient ways to cut through a lot of noise and come up with actionable investment ideas. Our approach to this tool is "the more the merrier" - the more evidence-based tools and data we put at the disposal of fund and income investors, the more likely they are to achieve their investment goals. Another reason for this approach is that different investors have divergent investment approaches and utility functions - from maximizing total return, to distribution rates and distribution stability and so on all of which makes a single tool overly reductive.

However, once in while we wonder if there is a single screen that just about everyone can agree is extremely useful. In this article we give this a try and focus on one of the funds which pop up - First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF).

We think FPF looks very attractive on a large number of metrics - it has a strong history of delivering alpha in the preferreds sector, it has a relatively high yield with strong coverage and it is attractively valued on a number of metrics.

The Holy Grail Of Screens

The name of this section is somewhat tongue-in-cheek. As we describe above, there is no single cookie-cutter approach that works for all investors. This is why in our work we try to throw a lot of things on the wall and see what sticks: from fund ratings to sector summaries and fund analytics to systematic strategies.

However, we thought - why not. Let's see if there is a screen that gets us 80% there. Let us know if you feel there is anything missing or excessive here.

Our screen is as follows:

discount < 0

12-month yield > 7.5%

distribution coverage > 97%

discount sector spread percentile < 50% (the fund discount is wider than its average historic spread to the sector)

yield sector spread percentile > 50% (the fund yield is higher than its average spread to the sector)

5Y z-score < 0.5

Alpha > 0 (alpha = volatility-adjusted 5Y NAV performance vs. the sector)

One thing to watch out for is that the distribution coverage figures are from CEFConnect and they are not always 100% reliable, particularly for the MLP sector.

As of 31-March. Source: ADS Analytics, CEFConnect, TIINGO

Hello FPF

FPF is mostly invested in traditional preferreds and hybrid preferred securities. Nearly 70% of its allocation is to the financial sector with about 40% exposure to US securities. Around 90% of its allocation is to securities rated BB+ and above and the fund's effective duration is about 3.5.

Checking in on the fund's ability to generate alpha, FPF has had an impressive volatility-adjusted outperformance, handily outperforming the sector:

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

On an absolute basis, the fund has outperformed the sector in 4 of the last 6 years.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

On a total return price basis, the fund has generally lagged the sector which is a corollary of its attractive valuation stance.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

FPF sits in the desirable quadrant of high current yield and high distribution coverage.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

As well as having a combination of a high yield and wide discount:

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

And exhibiting a relatively low volatility for its yield:

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

On the valuation side, FPF discount has widened relative to the sector discount as we can see in the chart below.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

Finally, the fund has a good combination of alpha and a low long-term z-score.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

What About The Bigger Picture?

For investors who are already in the preferreds sector, we would normally end our analysis here. For those who are not, we feel we should give a quick snapshot of the sector.

Preferreds have had a very good track record since the financial crisis, finishing up in third place on a total return basis. Part of this had to do with the revulsion the investment community felt toward the financials sector which made initial valuations very attractive.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

The sector is moderately correlated to stocks with a, perhaps surprisingly, low correlation to bonds which is driven by the sector having an allocation to fixed-to-floating securities.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

Finally, the sector has a respectable yield which we would argue has better coverage than the majority of the other sectors.

Source: ADS Analytics, TIINGO

On the fundamental side, buying into the financials sector right now may sound odd. First, we are, arguably, in a late-cycle pre-recessionary market environment which is potentially dangerous for financials which rely on strong macro-economic activity. Secondly, the flat yield curve should not be conducive for financials health given their reliance on borrowing short and lending long. However, the fundamentals of the sector is the strongest it has been in decades with significantly higher capital ratios than prior to the crisis. The ability of the sector to minimize capital losses over the cycle, we think is significantly better than other credit sectors such as high yield or loans. Its medium correlations to major asset classes, contained volatility and relatively high yield makes it a compelling allocation for most portfolios.

Conclusion

In this article, we embarked on a quest for the Holy Grail of fund screens that combines what we think are key metrics that most investors will agree are compelling. Let us know if we have been successful or if the holy grail has proven to be, once again, elusive. Given the sharp rally in the fund space, we are not surprised by the small handful of funds deemed potentially attractive by the screen. One of these funds is FPF - an overlooked preferred sector fund which does well on a wide array of metrics. We have a positive outlook on the broader sector which makes a position in FPF double attractive to us at the moment.





Check out Systematic Income and get immediate access to our suite of analytics of the entire income CEF space - explore the best funds and sectors as well as our yield-target portfolios and systematic investment strategies. Sign up for a free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor. Although information in this document has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness and accept no liability for any direct or consequential losses arising from its use. ADS ANALYTICS LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. Any such taxpayer should seek advice based on the taxpayer's particular circumstances from an independent tax advisor.