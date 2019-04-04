PHK: Buying After Distribution Cuts Is Risky

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) as an investment option at its current market price. While I have knocked PHK for some time, over the past trading year, it has defied my expectations. The fund had been trending higher while delivering an income stream well above what alternative funds were offering. That said, my hesitation to recommend the fund remained because I viewed it as a risky proposition. The cost to own it kept increasing, while its ability to deliver the high income was faltering. This all came to a head this week, with PIMCO announcing a distribution cut for PHK, which has sent the shares on a downward spiral. While the drop has presented an opportunity to buy in at a cheaper valuation, the fund still commands an expensive premium to own. Furthermore, the current income level has seen a marked drop, which puts it more on par with other PIMCO CEFs, which don't carry the high premium. Finally, the last time PHK cut its distribution, the fund had a negative return for the year, and I would expect a similar result this time around as well.

Background

First, a little about PHK. It is a closed-end fund whose investment objective is "to seek high current income as a primary focus and capital appreciation as a secondary objective." It invests a substantial portion of assets in a variety of mortgage-related securities and also high-yield credit. Currently, the fund trades at $7.93/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.061331/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.28%. I reviewed PHK at the start of the year and laid out the major pros and cons of buying in, while personally advocating avoiding the fund. Since that time, PHK's overall return has essentially been flat, but has seen large swings in both directions, notably a drop over 12% on 4/2. Now that we have pushed deeper in to 2019, I wanted to do another review of the fund, to see if it makes sense to hold going forward. Despite the recent pullback, I do not feel PHK's valuation offers a good entry point, and I will explain why in detail below.

Distribution Cuts Hurt, A Lot

The big news this week out of PIMCO is certainly its monthly distribution announcement, which included cuts to distributions for 8 out of their 20 CEFs, including PHK. And the cut was significant, with the new distribution clocking in at $.061331/share. This represents a drop just over 24% from the previous level of $.0807/share, and effectively saw the yield drop by over 2% in one swoop. Not surprisingly, the stock reacted quite poorly, closing down over 12% on 4/2, the day of the announcement.

The distribution cut clearly hurts for two immediate reasons. One, the current income just took a substantial hit. Two, the large share price drop is obviously painful. However, the cut was actually long overdue, as PHK has been under-earning the previous distribution amount for some time and brings the fund more in line with what it can actually afford to pay. On that point, the cut is a positive because it gets the uncertainty out of the way for a while, at least for the short-term.

That said, investors now need to consider if buying in represents a good value. With the distribution more in line with earnings, and the premium to own slashed in a single trading day, should investors consider the shares a value play at current levels?

To evaluate whether this proposition makes sense, let us consider how well PHK performed the last time it cut its distribution. Back in February 2017, PIMCO announced another distribution cut over 20%, from over $.10/share to just over $.08/share. While PHK was able to maintain this new distribution level (until this week), the fund performed quite poorly, especially in the short-term. In fact, PHK saw its share price slide by about 20% by the end of 2017, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, investors would have seen a negative return for the year, post distribution cut. While PHK did still return a high level of income to investors during that time period, it did not make up for the capital loss, producing a negative overall return. Seemingly, investors do not reward distribution cuts, especially during the immediate after all. While this history lesson certainly does not guarantee a similar result this time around, Tuesday's 12% drop, coupled with the lesson of 2017, is a pretty telling story of things to come.

Valuation - Still Much Too High

An area that I am typically critical of when it comes to PHK is the fund's valuation, as the premium to own it has consistently been too high for my liking. However, the price action this week has seen the fund's NAV remain flat, while the share price has been pummeled, bringing down the valuation by a noticeable amount. During my last review, I mentioned how valuation was one of my biggest concerns about the fund so now, after a sharp drop, has the valuation become compelling?

The short answer is: no. While PHK is certainly cheaper than it was last week, it is still very expensive. Importantly, even after the drop, it is still the third most expensive PIMCO CEF available. The good news is PHK is indeed cheaper than short-term averages, and its premium is substantially lower than the high of the year, as illustrated in the chart below:

Current Premium 29.5% Premium At Jan Review 34.1% Average Premium - 2019 42.4% Average 1-Year Premium 33.1% 1-year Premium High 47.7% 1-year Premium Low 15.7%

Source: PIMCO

While some investors may view PHK as a value opportunity here, there is something off with considering a 30% premium a value. Yes, it is cheaper than its recent average, but that average was based on a higher level of income. Furthermore, PHK's trading range shows it can trade much lower, so there is simply not a strong enough reason to be overly confident at these levels.

My takeaway here is, while the fund is cheaper than it has been all year, it is still too expensive given its history. The fund has a consistent record of distributions cuts, so paying a high premium for an income stream that is likely to decline in the future does not seem like a good bet to me. If the fund continues to trend lower, and proves that its new income level is sustainable, then it will have me interested. Until then, I'm searching for safer waters.

UNII Report - Poor

Another point on PHK is the fund's income production, which is especially important given the distribution cut. Given the fund's history of past cuts, this is always an area I have critically examined, and I now want to see how likely the fund is to maintain the new level.

Prior to this week's announcement, the writing appeared to be on the wall for some time. PHK had been seeing its undistributed net investment income (UNII) figure drop consistently over the past few months, and its actual distribution was made up of investment income and also return of capital. In fact, PHK was regularly only covering about 80% (or less) of its distribution each month. Furthermore, PHK's most recent Section 19(a) notice showed 81% coverage, with investment income roughly equal to its new distribution level, as illustrated below:

Further, PIMCO's monthly UNII report shows quite poor performance, with coverage ratios sliding and the UNII balance climbing, shown below:

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, the report and recent notice are both negative, and it is not surprising a distribution cut was ultimately announced.

That said, how does PHK's new distribution look? While its most recent investment income figure is in line with the new distribution level, this is only a one-month trend. In fact, the three prior reports show investment income at levels below the revised figure, as shown below:

Month Net Investment Income February $.5400/share January $.0483/share December $.0547/share

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is not good. While PHK has improved its income in the short-term, and revised its distribution to a more sustainable level, the longer-term trend shows that PHK may have trouble even meeting its new, lower obligation. Coupled this with the fact that PHK has a negative UNII balance of two months' worth of distributions, and there is little room for error. With the distribution cut is fresh in the minds of investors, until the income production improves to the point where it gives comfort the new level is sustainable long term, the fund will continue to look like an unattractive option.

Bottom Line

PHK had a strong 2018 despite signs that the fund could be headed for a correction. While the underlying metrics were not strong, investors bid up the shares on pure speculation, hoping to capture what looked like a very attractive yield. However, high yields are only truly attractive if they are sustainable, and PIMCO's announcement this week showed that PHK's distribution was not. While the new income stream remains high, past history shows that PHK could trend much lower from here, on the backdrop of the distribution cut. While the dust will ultimately settle, the fund's expensive premium leaves plenty of downside risk from here. With income production having declined since my last review, I want to see sustainability of the new distribution before recommending the fund. Therefore, I remain bearish on PHK, and would recommend investors avoid the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.