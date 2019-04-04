Wayland: International Assets Unlikely To Surface Value

No extension was given after exclusivity ended which is an ominous sign for the deal as both parties are likely facing disagreements.

Wayland announced that it hasn't reached a final agreement with ICC with regards to the sale of 49.9% interest in its international assets.

We covered Wayland Group (OTCQB:MRRCF) recently and expressed our concerns over its upcoming funding shortfall and endless delays with its Canadian operation. However, a recent corporate update raised additional concerns. The company disclosed a disappointing Q4 revenue and, more concerning, it hasn't been able to close the previously announced deal to sell 49.9% of its international assets to another public company. We will discuss the implications of these recent developments for investors.

Delayed Sell To ICC

On January 15, 2019, Wayland announced that it has signed an LOI to sell 49.9% of its international portfolio to International Cannabis Corp., a public company listed on the CSE. As consideration, ICC will issue 300 million shares to Wayland at a deemed price of US$0.43 per share which would value Wayland's international business at US$258 million. Wayland said that it intends to spin out the ICC shares to its shareholders after the 6-month hold period. The deal was only at the LOI stage and remains subject to several conditions including due diligence and signing of the definitive agreement.

However, Wayland has not been able to close the transaction according to its original timeline of closing by March 1, 2019. In fact, on February 20, Wayland provided a corporate update in which it disclosed that it has not been able to reach a final agreement with ICC without giving out specific reasons. Furthermore, on March 20, the company provided another corporate update in which it said that the company has now completed its due diligence of ICC and will look to sign a definitive agreement in the coming weeks.

There are several potential reasons why the parties have not been able to close the deal as originally announced. The two companies might be renegotiating the deal given ICC's share price has dropped to US$0.29 which is 16% below ICC's share price at the initial announcement (US$0.345). Also, the due diligence process might just be taking longer than initially thought. However, it is a bit strange that the exclusivity period was not extended which would have been the norm if both parties remain working towards finalizing the definitive agreement in good faith.

Overall, we think the recent announcements signaled some level of uncertainties for the deal as the deal terms could be renegotiated or a deal might not happen. We have seen several cannabis acquisitions falling apart after announcement including the failed merger of InvictusMD and GTEC Holdings and the recently terminated JV between Auxly and FSD Pharma.

Wayland's International Assets

To better understand this transaction, we think it is important to understand what assets does Wayland actually have outside Canada.

Germany: Wayland operates its German business through its subsidiary Mariplant GmbH. The company started selling CBD products to German pharmacies in 2018 and recently completed an initial harvest of 120,000 kg of hemp flowers. In February 2019, the company received EU-GMP certification for a 50,000 sq ft area within its larger facility in Dresden, Germany (820,000 sq ft in total). The company also signed a three-year supply deal to export 9,000 kg of cannabis flowers to Germany through a pharmacy partner but it remains unclear whether the company will be able to start production in time given the delays at its Canadian site.

Switzerland: Wayland acquired Switzerland-based Haxoon AG in April 2018 for $2.7 million of cash and $8 million in stock. Haxxon grows hemp in a 64,500 sq ft indoor facility and produces ~2,000 kg of hemp flowers. The company is planning to open its first retail location in 2019.

Other Countries: The company signed a JV agreement with an Italian partner to produce CBD products in Italy. Wayland also established early-stage footprints in Malta, UK, Argentina, Colombia, and Australia.

Wayland's international assets seem to be spread too thin. Most of the assets are very early-stage with limited visibility on their go-to-market strategy. Wayland's small scale will put its management attention to test while managing such a broad portfolio of immature assets. Additionally, we think the value of its EU hemp assets is likely limited. For reference, we could look at Aurora's (ACB) acquisition of Agropro UAB and Borela UAB, EU's largest organic hemp producer, processor, and distributor.

Agropro operates 4,000 acres of hemp cultivation under contract and has a potential yield of over 1 million kg. Aurora only paid C$8 million for these assets so it is not hard to estimate how much Wayland's German assets are worth given it is only growing at 400 acres right now. Additionally, Wayland's slow progress in Canada could also create difficulties for its export deal with Germany as it couldn't even fill its supply agreements with four Canadian assets.

Looking Ahead

Wayland's Board announced a strategic review of its international assets back in December 2018 as the company believes that the market is not giving full value to these assets. When the sale of 49.9% interest to ICC was initially announced, the market still didn't subscribe to the headline valuation of US$258 million for its international assets. The stock currently has a market cap of only $140 million which shows the value that the market has ascribed to Wayland's assets in Canada and abroad.

Now that the deal with ICC is in limbo after exclusivity ended, we weren't surprised to see the stock drifting lower and is trading near its all-time lower since the company went public in 2017. For investors, we think it is important to avoid taking the headline sale price at face value given all-stock deals in the cannabis industry are poor proxies for realizable value. Many companies transact using illiquid and highly inflated stocks which are not indicative of actual value attributable to shareholders. Wayland remains a show-me story and the partial sale of its international assets is far from done in our view.

