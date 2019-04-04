A 60% Annualized Yield On A Short Tiffany Trade

I reported in December that I was short Tiffany & Co (TIF) and would be updating on my reasons why on a separate article. TIF traded at $108 at the Put Option entry and the price is currently $80.50, having dropped to a low of $73. I covered the short trade reaping a decent yield back in December. This time round with Tiffany again trading back around $106, I am proposing selling a 30 day call option instead.

Seeking Alpha writer Cory Cramer compared (in his excellent article) TIF's historical price movements in past bear markets and concluded that he would enter the market at $78 (first entry point) and $57 (second entry point). The current price of $80.50 is pretty close to $78, so it prompted me to review my TIF position.

What has changed since January

Since the start of 2019, Tiffany's share price has gone up by over 25% from when I covered my position. It currently trades at a forward PE of 21.5x and is approximately midpoint from its 52 week high of $141 and low of $73.

One reason is management had stuck to its 2019 targets and cited strong sales through its e-commerce business. Here's a summary of what management reported for full year and Q4 2018 earnings and the full report can be found in this link.

Takeaways from Q4 2018 Management Report:

Worldwide sales rose 7% for the full year but Q4 sales declined 1%.

Diluted EPS for FY2018 was $4.75 which included a one-time effective tax rate benefit of $0.13. The historical PE prices Tiffany at 22.3x before adjusting for the tax benefit and 22.9x after tax benefit adjustments.

Operating margins deteriorated from 19.4% to 17.8% year-on-year for the full year and from 23.3% to 20.3% for the fourth quarter.

Net inventories at January 31, 2019 were 8% above the prior year, mainly due to accumulation of finished goods inventories.

Management did not provide specific EPS and sales growth figures and broadly mentioned the following for 2019 guidance:

"(I) worldwide net sales increasing by a low-single-digit percentage over the prior year as reported (and slightly higher on a constant-exchange-rate basis); (II) net earnings per diluted share increasing by a mid-single-digit percentage; and (III) an expected decline in net earnings per diluted share in the first half of the year, reflecting sales pressures (from the effect of a stronger U.S. dollar, lower foreign tourist spending and comparisons to strong growth in last year's first half) as well as expenses related to higher strategic investment spending that began in the second quarter of 2018, among other factors. These expectations are approximations and are based on the Company's plans and assumptions for the full year, including: (I) a low-single-digit increase in comparable sales, with varying results across the regions; (II) worldwide gross retail square footage increasing 3%, net through eight store openings, six closings and 15 relocations; (III) operating margin slightly above the prior year; (iv) interest and other expenses, net slightly lower than the prior year; (V) an effective income tax rate of approximately 23%; (vi) a stronger U.S. dollar on a year-over-year basis; and (VII) a modest effect on EPS from share repurchases."

The points in bold suggests that even if EPS grows by 5%, the growth in comparable store sales and operating margins are marginal. At this rate, forward PE at 21.5x suggests the growth rate should be higher than management's expectations.

Source: marketwatch.com

The above median PE of 19.6x still does not seem attractive to me. As such I would reckon that I take a second swipe at shorting Tiffany.

My view on Tiffany

My idea behind shorting Tiffany is based on expectation that consumer discretionary spending outside of USA remains weak. While there may be progress in trade talks between USA and China which may boost sentiment and consumer spending outside USA, I do not think the impact to luxury retail would be as big.

TIF trades at a premium against peers such as Signet Jewelers (SIG) and Pandora A/S (OTCPK:PANDY). Signet trades at 8.8x PE and Pandora at a ridiculously low PE of 0.2x.

Cash flow trade on Tiffany

I am queuing to sell May 2019 (30 days) call options at a strike of $111. This yields me $90.75 for each option that I sell. In terms of margin utilization, each option takes up $1,645 of my margin. Depending on individual account, the cost of funds is the interbank rate + 1.5% per annum which I estimate to cost me about 4% per annum or about $5.50 for 1 month.

I estimate my yield on this trade to be about 5% for 30 days.

Source: Broker account

Risks

For those interested to take a longer call option, do be mindful Tiffany reports its Q1 earnings on May 22. Hence, any upside reported will for sure drastically impact the share price.

A China-USA trade agreement will also likely benefit Tiffany and its share price. Hence there are risks involved in this trade. So do trade with caution.

Summary

I will conclude with my overall strategy on Tiffany. I view the stock as overpriced but there might be upsides depending on actual performance of the company. Hence, I am likely to review my valuation of Tiffany on May 22 to gauge any changes or updates to management's guidance before placing another trade.

In the meantime, I will look towards deriving yield from this short view on Tiffany.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TIF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.