Grove Methodology Suggests Berkshire's Operating Businesses Trade At 10-11x 2019 Estimate

Utilizing the “grove” valuation methodology presented in the 2018 Shareholder Letter, I contend that investors can purchase the earnings of Berkshire’s (BRK.B,BRK.A) wholly-owned businesses at ~11x my estimated 2019 earnings - a steep discount to the current S&P 500 multiple of over 16x. This valuation falls further assuming Berkshire continues to generate underwriting profits, as it has done in 15 of the last 16 years. Meanwhile, a significant portion of Berkshire’s profits are derived from businesses that would likely garner premium valuations as independent companies (e.g. railroads and utilities). Below, I will value and discuss each of Berkshire's five groves to substantiate my view that its shares are undervalued.

For this presentation, I am going to start with grove two, Berkshire’s equity portfolio, excluding Kraft Heinz which is accounted for in a different manner. At year-end 2018, the portfolio had a value of $173 billion with $14.7 billion in associated deferred tax liabilities resulting from unrealized gains. Given the year-to-date appreciation of the securities in this portfolio, it has grown to around $194 billion and the corresponding deferred tax liability increased above $19 billion. (Note that my current portfolio value may be modestly understated given foreign shareholdings not shown on Form 13-F are not included in calculation.)

Grove 2 - $ billions YE 2018 Current Est. Equity Portfolio 173.4 193.4 Deferred tax liability (14.7) (19.7) Net amount 158.7 173.7

Berkshire’s third grove, partially owned business, includes stakes in KHC, Electric Transmission Texas, Pilot Flying J, and Berkadia - generating after-tax earnings of $1.3 billion in 2018. The current market value of Berkshire’s KHC stake is $10.5 billion. From Berkshire’s 10-K, we know that the other businesses, Electric Transmission Texas, Pilot Flying J, and Berkadia generated earnings of $563 million last year. Assuming a market multiple of 16x they would have an aggregate value of $9 billion. Hence, the total value of Berkshire’s partially owned businesses is about $19.5 billion.

Grove 3 - $ billions KHC mkt. value 10.5 Berkadia, Pilot J, Trans. Texas 2018 Earnings 0.6 Multiple 16.0 Non-KHC value 9.0 Total value 19.5

Valuing grove four, cash and fixed maturities securities, is relatively straightforward. At the end of Q1 2019, I anticipate Berkshire has cash and cash equivalent balances of around $116 billion and fixed maturity securities of $20 billion. However, not all of this amount could be paid out to shareholders via dividends, repurchases, acquisitions, or debt pay-down as Berkshire needs and insists upon ample liquidity to pay insurance losses, maintain ratings, etc. Buffett has discussed maintaining a buffer of at least $20 billion, implying true excess capital of around $116 billion.

Grove 4 - $ billions Q1 Est. Cash 116 Fixed income instruments 20 Less: $20 billion witholding (20) Net value 116

At this point, it make senses to return to grove one, Berkshire’s non-insurance operating subsidiaries. This includes major businesses like BNSF, BHE, Precision Castparts, Lubrizol, Marmon, along with many smaller businesses. In the Annual Letter, Buffett states these businesses generated $16.8 billion in profits after deducting "income taxes, interest payments, managerial compensation (whether cash or stock-based), restructuring expenses, depreciation, amortization and home-office overhead." I calculated these businesses generated $17.2 billion in after-tax income, implying about $400 million in holding company interest and corporate overhead. Moving to 2019, I estimate the businesses will generate $18.1 billion in after-tax profits, or $17.7 billion after deducting corporate overhead and interest expense.

Grove 1 - $ billions 2018 2019 (est.) BNSF 5.2 5.9 BHE 2.6 2.6 Manu, Service, Retail 9.4 9.6 Sub-total 17.2 18.1 Corp int. & overhead (0.4) (0.4) Total 16.8 17.7

Assuming all A Class shares are converted to B class shares, Berkshire would have 2.46 billion shares outstanding. At the current price of $204, Berkshire’s market capitalization is $502 billion. Using this number we can deduct the values of groves two through four to see what we are paying for grove one – the non-insurance operating businesses.

Class B equivalents outstanding - billions 2.46 Px per Class B $ 204.00 Market cap 502.0 Less: Grove 2 - Equities net of DTL (173.7) Less: Grove 3 - Partially owned businesses (19.5) Less: Grove 4 - Net cash and fixed income (116.1) Implied value of Grove 1 192.8 2019 Estimated non-insurance after-tax earnings 17.7 Implied multiple 10.9

As can be seen above, investors are paying approximately 11x my 2019 estimated earnings for Berkshire's non-insurance operating subsidiaries. Importantly, the biggest assumptions to get to this number are fairly straightforward - cash is cash and the equity portfolio is based on current market values. While the subsidiary earnings could vary significantly depending on whether the economy booms or busts, the long-run trajectory should be up, as, among other reasons, BHE’s regulated earnings increase on higher assets placed in service and railroads typically have built-in rate increases with shipping counterparties.

So far we have made no mention of Berkshire’s insurance businesses which produce highly volatile but generally positive underwriting profits. In the Annual Letter, Buffett makes it clear that he typically does not attribute value to underwriting profits in calculating intrinsic value: “I believe Berkshire’s intrinsic value can be approximated by summing the values of our four asset-laden groves and then subtracting an appropriate amount for taxes eventually payable on the sale of marketable securities.” Perhaps this is the wise and conservative approach, however, the fact remains that Berkshire has produced $27 billion in pre-tax underwriting profits over the past 16 years with only one year of losses. In my opinion, Berkshire should continue to generate underwriting income in most years, as businesses like GEICO and Berkshire Primary Group generate profits in excess of the losses generated from reinsurance contracts and catastrophe losses. For argument’s sake, the value of Berkshire’s underwriting profits would be $18 billion assuming average profits of $1.5 billion at a 12x multiple. Deducting this value, further reduces the multiple of the non-insurance subsidiaries to around 10x.

Class B equivalents outstanding - billions 2.46 Px per Class B $ 204.00 Market cap 502.0 Less: Grove 2 - Equities net of DTL (173.7) Less: Grove 3 - Partially owned businesses (19.5) Less: Grove 4 - Net cash and fixed income (116.1) Less: Grove 5 - Value of underwriting profit (18.0) Implied value of Grove 1 174.8 2019 Estimated non-insurance after-tax earnings 17.7 Implied multiple 9.9

The beauty of the grove methodology is its simplicity: cash, securities at fair market value, and a few relatively minor partially owned businesses are tallied, with the residual value being that of the operating businesses which are massive both in scope and profitability. While I accept that my estimates for the future earnings of these businesses are certain to be incorrect to a degree, the massively discounted valuation I am currently paying for them gives me a more than acceptable margin of safety. Although I have no insight into Buffett’s thought process, perhaps it is not a stretch to assume that there are some parallels regarding how he views the current valuation. Berkshire initiated its revised share repurchase program nearly a year ago at a price only modestly below where the shares are now and have made purchases, as disclosed in quarterly filings, in excess of the current price. This appears to be a wise course of action as the benefits of these discount purchases accrue to remaining shareholders

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.