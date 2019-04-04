Natural Gas Closes Flat Ahead Of Thursday's Fresh Storage Data; Losses Limited Due To Cooler Weather Pattern Mid-April

Little change in most of the forecast models; GFS comes more in line with other weather models.

Investment Thesis

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) will be releasing its weekly storage report Thursday morning. I'm expecting the first build of the season for inventories with an injection of 15 bcf. Cooler weather is in play through mid-April which is likely helping to slow losses in prices. Expect for a narrow trading range as injection season and cooler mid-April outlook balances each other out.

Little change in forecast models result in muted Wednesday trading session

Neither natural gas bears or bulls came out on top as natural gas prices traded within a narrow 3 cent range (from $2.69 to $2.66) on Wednesday. Though the American (GFS) forecast model came more in line with the other forecast models, there was little change overall in the short to medium range outlook. The front-month May natural gas futures contract which trades on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) settled slightly down only $0.07 to $2.67. NYMEX's June contract finished Wednesday's session similarly, down to $2.72. Figure 1 below is a chart showing the price trend of NYMEX's front-month May futures contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), which is the un-leveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 0.72% to $23.50. Figure 2 below is a chart showing the price trend of UNG over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

VelocityShares' 3x leveraged (UGAZ) and ProShares' 2x leveraged (BOIL) were seen down 2.02% and 1.16% to $29.03 and $20.50, respectively. Meanwhile, VelocityShares' 3x inverse (DGAZ) and ProShares' 2x inverse (KOLD) were seen up 1.88% and 1.17% to $107.09 and $22.42, respectively.

Cooler weather pattern change mid-April to cut into injection season some and limits downside losses

The national weather pattern will undergo a change over the next week. First, we will see the jet stream pattern flatten out and turn semi-zonal which will in turn usher in mild Pacific air into the country. An unseasonably warm pattern is projected late this week through early next week with the warmth centered on this weekend specifically across the central U.S. That's where high temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s, some 10-20 degrees above average. Once we begin approaching the middle parts of next week, the weather pattern changes once again. This time, we will see cooler temperatures encompass much of the country as a blocking pattern regime takes shape. This blocking pattern will feature higher heights over the high latitudes from the northeast Pacific to Greenland with one area of strong ridging located over Greenland and another area of strong ridging over the northeast Pacific.

Figure 3 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF EPS model depicting a blocking pattern taking shape late next week (~April 11) with higher upper level heights (in orange/red) extending from the northeast Pacific, Gulf of Alaska (GOA), into northern Canada, and finally over Greenland, and lower geo-potential heights (in blue) situated over the Lower 48. This upper level set-up will translate to warmer than normal temperatures across poleward across the high latitudes and cooler than normal temperatures (cool risk) over the Lower 48. This reflects perfectly with the -AO/-NAO/-EPO (negative Arctic Oscillation/North Atlantic Oscillation/East Pacific Oscillation) tele-connection signals in which I discuss in more detail below.

Source: WeatherBell

The strong ridging over Greenland will reflect a -NAO/negative North Atlantic Oscillation while the strong ridging over the northeast Pacific will reflect a -EPO/negative East Pacific Oscillation. Higher heights will be located between these two geographic areas across northern Canada into the Arctic which coincides with a -AO/negative Arctic Oscillation. Figure 4 below is the observed (black line) and a 2-week ensemble forecast of the AO (red lines). This shows the Arctic Oscillation in a negative phase during this period.

Source: NOAA

Figure 5 below depicts the EPO and NAO indices that show a transition to a negative phase early to mid April, which supports cooler changes to come.

Source: NOAA

All of this will result in lower heights developing across the Lower 48 and cooler than average temperatures flushing into the country. The 6-16 day outlook has much of the country outside of the southeastern U.S. blanketed with cooler than normal temperatures. The greatest cool anomalies or epicenter of this cooler pattern will be focused on the central U.S. (areas that have been heavily impacted with major flooding). This will range from the Rockies and Plains eastward into the Midwest. Figure 6 below is an illustration from the 12z ECMWF EPS model depicting cooler than normal temperatures encompassing much of the country April 12th with the cold centered across the central U.S. This supports the upper level pattern set-up from Figure 3.

Source: WeatherBell

Alongside this cooler pattern will be an active, stormier weather pattern. This pattern change will also enhance or activate an active storm track that will send a series of storm systems cross-country over the next couple of weeks. Some of the cool shots during this period will be storm induced as well.

Nat gas to trade within a narrow range as cooler weather plus injection season makes case for both the bulls and the bears

So what does this mean for the markets? This cooler pattern mid-April will increase demand usage across the country. However, the cool temperatures will not be as strong as the source of cooler air coming from Canada as opposed to from the Arctic. That said, this cooler change should cut into injection season some, potentially bringing weekly build closer to normal, but shouldn't have any major impacts or interruptions in build season as we try to catch up on inventories from the losses of this past winter.

That said, I'm a projecting that NYMEX's front-month May contract trades within a 20-cent range over the next week, between $2.60 and $2.80. Look for UNG to trade between $22.60 and $24.60.

Figure 7 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average and the total 4-week projected level vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 7: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next 4 weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 8 below is the observed or current Nat Gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 8: Observed and 4 week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, figure 9 below is the current storage deficit level and my 4-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 9: Observed and 4 week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.