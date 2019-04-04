Buy Markel Until It's Cheap

This fiscal quarter will probably be a recordone as the company will be able to fire from all its cylinders: price to bookvalue will appear too low after Q1/19 release.

All ILS challenges are addressable: this business will probably boost company’s results in the years to come.

It’s intrinsically wrong to judge Markel Corp for its short-term performance, as the company proved to be a great long-term compounder.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) exited a turbulent year, marked by both equity and bond securities' market turmoil. In fact, not only the company's equity portfolio was affected by the fourth quarter's stock market crush, but also its portfolio of fixed maturities suffered by the rise of interest rates which the American Central Bank questionably set up.

To make matters worse, MKL's insurance linked securities (ILS) asset manager: Markel CATCo, was hit by a deep loss creep, which arose formal inquiries by regulators in US and Bermuda, upset investors (pockets' side) and convinced the company to write down the entire value of its subsidiary.

All in all, FY2018 recorded a comprehensive loss of $376M, which can be translated in a decrease of 4% for the company's book value per share.

Stock price lost a bit more, in line with S&P 500 full year performance, pushing down the price-to- book value number.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In the first three months of 2019, however, stock price kept on losing ground, whereas the general trend of the equity market was largely positive. As a consequence right now P/B is at around 1.5, a number very close to the one (1.4) of the company which can be considered its real benchmark: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B).

Short-term VS long-term performance

I highlighted the main numbers of 2018 in the following list:

Insurance combined ratio: 98% in 2018 vs 105% a year ago. Investments div&yield: $434M in 2018 vs $406M a year ago. Markel Ventures profit (EBITDA): $170M in 2018 vs $178M a year ago. Total investment gain (loss): -$303M in 2018 vs a $1526M gain a year ago. Comprehensive income (loss): -$376M, or ($9.55) per share, in 2018 against an income of $1175M, or $25.8 per share a year ago. BV per share $654 at 12/31/2018 vs $683 at 12/31/2017.

Source: Company reports (Author's elaboration)

A basic comment I feel to release here is: poor comparison but solid results in absolute terms. The main problem was obviously the investment business: anyway, at a closer look, the equity part performed slightly better than its benchmark (-3.5% VS -5%). On the other hand, the insurance operations did pretty good: they managed to grow the business (earned premiums grew 11% YoY), while booking an underwriting profit. For a brief comparison, Berkshire's earned premiums decreased by 7% in 2018: its underwriting profit was bigger than Markel, though. The missing part here is, of course, the ILS headwinds: in fact, among write downs and investment loss the segment was responsible for almost all the FY2018 MKL's comprehensive loss.

And yet almost all the accrued loss of the year was "intangible", as MKL posted a record FCF ($786M) at the end of 2018: even the CATCo's debacle coincided with a year of record fee-related profit ($45M versus a net loss of $24M in 2017 and a profit of around $10M in 2016). Even though this outstanding result was mainly due to the $35M reversal of the compensation of the two executives that MKL fired after internal investigation in late 2018, I noticed how investors have generally embraced a completely negative judgment about the company's ILS involvement, mostly ignoring any positive aspect, which could make the valuation more balanced.

Moreover, as far as ILS operations are concerned, at Markel CATCo profit in 2018 we should add the positive results of Program service (the front business of State National), which gained $71M in 2018 (Versus $9M the previous year) as well as the first results of Nephila, the last addition to MKL ILS operations, which have been very promising so far (more than $25M in 40 days).

All in all, MKL investors shouldn't care much about "last year's results", but rather focusing on the long-term performance of the company, which means keeping a focus over the 5-10 years growth story.

Management hinted this in the last annual report , where it showed, among other things, which their insurance operations performed constantly better than industry average:

And their five years total investment results outperformed the market (S&P 500 yearly total investment return was less than 8.5% since 2014):

Source: Markel annual report

Moreover, Markel Ventures' revenue grew by a CAGR of over 22% (even if the growth was not organic, but achieved through acquisitions) and five years ago ILS revenue were 0.

ILS developments

Much have been written about Markel CATCo's debacle in 2018. Loss creep hit heavily investors during last year and formal inquiries have been initiated over the company's reserve calculation process. Markel started an internal audit too, which brought to the firing of two of company's top executives.

In an attempt to regain investors' confidence MKL offered some redemptions rights for its funds and disposed for the run off of its listed retro insurance fund. These initiatives will probably bring to a decrease of CATCo AUM ($3.4B at December 31, 2018) and convinced Markel to write off completely the intangible value of the fund manager.

Nonetheless, ILS is here to stay, as stated in the 2019 annual letter, by a paragraph with the title: Everything You've always wanted to know about Insurance Linked Securities but were afraid to ask, which I recommend to carefully read.

Essentially ILS is at an early stage and it's definitely a good move to be entered in this arena, which has the potential to replace the traditional reinsurance business in the long run. Over time the ILS market will address more and more risk areas and Markel is at the forefront of this process.

From the piece previously mentioned:

We are already providing risk transfer products that deal with areas such as weather and energy, and we expect to continue to increase the percentage of risk transfers that might be suitably addressed by the ILS mechanism.

The interesting thing of this business is that the clients of Markel's ILS fund managers are not only investors which provide capitals, as it happens for the traditional fund managers, but also insurers seeking for a coverage. And Markel itself could contribute with a huge amount of policies, through its reinsurance operations as well as its Program Service fronting business. That means a lot of synergies can be put in place and I would argue that the terrific surge of MKL's fronting fees in 2018 was not accidentally. Remember: clients are not only investors but also insurers. The bottom line? ILS is a wonderful growth opportunity for Markel, Nephila addition will probably provide significant upside ($25M in fees after just 40 days in 2018, as previously mentioned) and I would not ignore CATCo future contributions too, despite all the recent negatives. In fact, even though probably most of its investors will fly away, policies' providers will almost certainly pile up, given that, from their perspective, the game paid off in the last 2 years.

It's not a desperate mission to find capitals matching those policies in this low rates environment, where liquid assets are abundant , especially if the capital gain promise is tempting.

And regarding the concerns about the listed CATCo fund, opportunities don't seem to miss in the London stock exchange, for further ILS funds listings.

I will follow Markel's mantra and will check the ILS operations results after 5 years from inception, at the end of 2020, quite confident they will not be disappointing.

Takeaway for investors

Markel Corp. shares are down by 4% in 2019 at the time I am writing this, seriously underperforming the S&P 500.

Stock has been punished so far for transitional reasons, like its investment performance in 2018 and its ILS strategy.

Yet investments certainly benefited by the renovated faith in the markets in the first months of the year and ILS headaches should have been left behind: the risk/reward opportunity appears very low for this segment by now.

Moreover, insurance operation did not suffer for major cat losses in the first 3 months of the year, so a healthy underwriting profit is to be expected as well as the continuation of Markel Ventures promising path.

Probably Mr. Market will soon realize that the first quarter results will cause a big drop of MKL price to book value, which is already as low as 1.5.

This is definitely too cheap for a unique company like Markel with a proved business model, second probably only to Berkshire Hathaway.

The company of the Oracle of Omaha, yet, looks too expensive in comparison with its small copycat: a P/B ratio's delta of less than 4% is immaterial given the difference in size between the two companies (Berkshire is almost 100 times bigger than Markel), which gives the smaller one the higher chances for future growth.

In my opinion, a fair comparison should recognize Markel long-term better growth perspectives and consequently assign it a premium of at least 30/40% over Berkshire price to book value ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.