Kellogg's Turnaround Is Supposed To Start This Year

We appreciate Kellogg's ability to consistently generate free cash flow even in the face of adversity, which is primarily used to cover its 4.0% yield as of this writing.

Image Source: Kellogg Company

By Callum Turcan

Home to best known cereal brands (Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes), snack brands (Pop Tarts, Pringles), and Eggo waffles, Kellogg Company (K) is a giant in the consumer staples sector and yields 4.0% as of this writing. Kellogg's financial performance has come under fire over the past several years due to a lack of top-line growth and weaker gross margins. We like that Kellogg has consistently generated significant amounts of free cash flow over the past five years when adjusting for the impact of movements regarding 'Collections of deferred purchase price on securitized trade receivables' and 'Trade receivables,' as the former is considered an investing activity and the latter an operating activity. If management is successfully able to achieve continued operating cost savings while reviving revenue growth, Kellogg would become much more appealing as an investment.

Last year, Kellogg posted 5% annual net sales growth as its revenue topped $13.5 billion. That was primarily a function of its acquisitions, as management made a point to highlight how Kellogg realized zero organic revenue growth in 2018. While that may sound dour at first, note that Kellogg's organic sales have been declining since at least 2014. Furthermore, Kellogg's net sales last year were down $1.0 billion from 2014 levels. Even worse, its GAAP gross margin dropped from 37.5% in 2014 to 34.9% in 2018, the product of a lack of focus across a wide-reaching portfolio and pressure to maintain market share. The turnaround seen in 2018 may have legs, but we will need to see how well Kellogg performs for a few quarters first as management noted 2019 would start out tough during the first half of the year before improving later on.

New assets behind turnaround story

In order for Kellogg to revive its growth trajectory, organic revenue growth is required as acquisition-fueled growth isn't sustainable in the long-run if core products aren't selling well.

Image Shown: Things are beginning to turn around at Kellogg as organic top-line growth is expected to return this year Image Source: Kellogg's IR Presentation

Part of Kellogg's turnaround strategy involves its $0.6 billion purchase of Chicago Bar Company LLC back in 2017, the producer of RXBAR. Net of tax effects, the actual purchase price was estimated at $0.4 billion net. RXBAR products are marketed as protein bars catering to the healthier lifestyle trend that has been sweeping across America and other major markets for some time now. However, note that management stated "excluding one-time costs, this acquisition is expected to be immaterial to EPS in 2017 and 2018." It won't be until 2019 at the earliest that this purchase starts to have an impact on Kellogg's financials. Since closing the deal, Kellogg has greatly increased the distribution of RXBAR's products according to the firm's latest quarterly conference call;

"We acquired RX in late 2017 and in 2018 we expanded its distribution, doubled its small brand awareness and extended its product line. This is a new growth platform for us… We will continue to invest in RX's expansion because it gives us a new growth platform that goes beyond the base bars and possibly even beyond the United States. We are also investing in new brands that fill in white space for us such as in the areas of natural foods and digestive health… Elsewhere in our snacking portfolio, RX sustained its strong momentum as I mentioned earlier and we are excited about the prospects for this business which still has so much runway. We will continue to expand its distribution, brand awareness and product line in 2019 and we will also make further progress on other natural brands like Pure Organic bars and Bear Naked bites. [In regards to Multipro, another Kellogg acquisition, and RXBAR] they've been growing at double digit growth rates. Lot of potential in both in slightly different ways. RX obviously expanding its distribution base. Also some extensions into nut butters or RX Kids that have been progressing well."

Management is laying the foundation of Kellogg's growth runway through the 2020s, which will be built on a focus for healthier products, particularly in America. Kellogg mentioned expanding both the slate of RXBAR products and potentially the number of markets those offerings are sold in, a move that is likely contingent on the company feeling confident in its American performance first.

Beyond its domestic market, Kellogg has its eyes set on Africa. In 2015, the company teamed up with Tolaram Africa Foods by acquiring a 50% stake in Multipro (a distribution and sales company with a sizable presence in Nigeria and Ghana) and obtaining the right to purchase a 49% stake in Tolaram Africa Foods. At the time, Multipro was in the process of building out distribution and sales networks in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and Ethiopia.

West Africa will be Multipro's core focus for the foreseeable future, with additional upside coming from Multipro obtaining scale to push deeper into new markets. Kellogg exercised its right for that 49% stake in Tolaram Africa Foods back in 2018, and continues to be very optimistic on that division's growth trajectory;

"Multipro, the distributor portion of our partnership in West Africa, continues to grow at a double-digit clip. This business has enormous potential for growth, and we are very pleased with its momentum, its competitive advantage and what it can do for other Kellogg brands in West Africa."

The financial terms of these deals weren't made readily available in either the related press releases or Kellogg's latest annual report, potentially for competitive reasons.

North America snack sale may lead to debt reduction

Another aspect of Kellogg's turnaround strategy involves selling off assets where management doesn't have an angle on potential sales growth. In other words, products that will likely continue to witness declining sales regardless of whatever marketing scheme the company launches. On April 1, Kellogg announced it was divesting its cookies, fruit snacks, ice cream cone, and pie crust businesses in America to Ferrero Group for $1.3 billion. The company noted;

"In 2018, these businesses recorded net sales of nearly $900 million and operating profit of approximately $75 million, including estimated indirect corporate expenses. Assuming the cash proceeds are used only to reduce outstanding debt, the transaction is expected to be less than 5% dilutive to Kellogg's projected 2019 currency-neutral adjusted earnings per share."

Based on past commentary, there is a good chance at least some of those proceeds will go towards deleveraging. During Kellogg's fourth quarter conference call the company stated;

"What I can tell is our plan for the proceeds [relating to expected divestments at the time] remain to pay down debt for future acquisitions and/or share buybacks. And of course, as with any carve-out of a business or businesses there will be some appropriate business alignment activity. We will keep you posted as the divestiture process progresses. For now, we will discuss our outlook with the assumption that we own these businesses all year."

One of the biggest hurdles between Kellogg and a promising dividend growth story is its high net debt load. We would be very supportive of any serious deleveraging effort. The company exited 2018 with $8.6 billion in net debt ($8.9 billion in combined short-term debt, notes payable, and long-term debt versus just $0.3 billion in cash on hand). Note that Kellogg's net debt load was equal to almost nine times its free cash flow generation that year.

Having a high net debt load stymies Kellogg's ability to deliver dividend increases as future free cash flow streams have already been pledged to other uses. Refinancing is expected to roll most of that burden over, but there are always risks involved. Capital markets may be reluctant to lend, particularly if key developed economies are suffering through a recession. On the other hand, higher interest rates in general for USD denominated debt (namely in the event the US FED raises their interest rate target) could put upwards pressure on Kellogg's annual interest expenses.

Improving operating margins provides support

Where Kellogg performs well comes down to its ability to control costs to boost its operating margins in the face of declining gross margins. From 2014 to 2018, the firm's GAAP operating margin jumped from 11.6% to 12.6% as management trimmed advertising expenses by 31% and R&D expenses by 23% during this period. Those cost cutting endeavors were essential in limiting the decline in Kellogg's net operating cash flow to just 14% from 2014 to 2018, which combined with controlled capital expenditure levels allowed Kellogg to continue generating at least ~$1.0 billion in free cash flow each year during that period (when making the adjustments as noted in the opening paragraph).

Kellogg posted $958 million in free cash flow last year ($1.5 billion in net operating cash flow less $0.6 billion in capital expenditures), more than enough to cover $762 million in common dividend payments but not enough to also cover $320 million in share buybacks (which were down substantially from 2017 levels). The return of revenue growth and the possibility for stronger margins, particularly operating margins as management targets synergies from recent acquisitions, could materially increase Kellogg's net operating cash flow and likely its free cash flow. Only by growing its core business will Kellogg be able to materially increase its current payout in a sustainable manner, as its organic (funded by free cash flow) debt retirement options are somewhat limited outside of divestments-for-debt-reduction schemes.

Concluding thoughts

Image source: How we derive our fair value estimate for Kellogg.

Even in the face of adversity, Kellogg managed to consistently generate sizable free cash flow streams in the past and we respect that. Its push into the healthy food product market in America through the purchase of RXBAR and its expansive upside in Africa via the Multipro/Tolaram transactions may provide Kellogg with the uplift it needs to begin seriously turning things around. We will be closely monitoring Kellogg's progress and will be keeping an eye on how management plans to allocate the company's divestment proceeds. We currently value shares on the basis of our enterprise discounted cash flow process at $58 per share, roughly in line with where it is currently trading. The market seems to have this one right.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Callum Turcan works as an independent contractor for Valuentum Securities.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.