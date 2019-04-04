Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - IVH Is An Attractive Combination Of Discount And Current Yield

Most of the closed-end funds from the sector are traded at positive Z-score, so you need to be cautious.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past three months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. I still see several interesting buying opportunities in the sector, which I am going to discuss with you in this article. Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) is one of the funds which caught my eye. It offers an attractive current yield and is traded at a high discount.

The Benchmark

The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) continues its climbing after another positive week in its records. The price of the main benchmark rose by $0.63 to finish the week at $86.47 per share. We find key resistance levels around the levels of $86.50 per share, which were tested several times in 2018 and were not broken. So, it is very interesting to see if the benchmark of the high-yield bonds can make it this time. If we see a breakout in the next several weeks, this may be accepted as an indication for the confidence in the credit stability of the companies and their high-yield bonds.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight increase of 0.16 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is only 0.39 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There's definitely a strong relationship between them.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds from the sector announced their regular monthly dividends:

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) $0.0592, which is -$0.0002 change from the prior distribution.

Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT), $0.0964 per share.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF), $0.0235 per share.

New America High Income Fund (HYB), $0.0550 per share.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF), $0.0200 per share.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF), $0.0699 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. Although the benchmark of the high-yield bonds reached new higher levels, we see a slight decrease in the values of the Z-scores of the closed-end funds from the sector. Only one fund from the area reported a decrease of the net asset value, and all of the rest reported gains. Usually, it takes time to see the same reaction from the prices of the funds. Exactly, this is the reason why we find a slight decrease in the statistical parameters.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund and Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are still among the funds with the lowest Z-scores. Yes, they are not even negative, but based on the high discounts and relatively low Z-scores, I consider them as interesting "Long" opportunities.

On a weekly basis, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) achieved the highest increase in its price and, currently, remains at the bottom of the table with Z-score of 0.40 point. The reported gain in the price was 1.64%, while its net asset value went up by 0.39%.

Data by YCharts

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Reversely, if we are looking for potential "Short" candidates, we need to sort the funds by the highest Z-score. From my perspective, I will be interested in short positions if I feel the credit risk panic among the market participants. Many of the funds with the highest Z-score are still traded at attractive discounts, and if the benchmark continues its rally, it can be very painful to be short here. However, if you need a hedging reaction for some of your long positions, the above candidates are a perfect choice.

Talking about Z-score, I would like to show you how important it can be. A month ago, Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) was traded at extremely high Z-score of 5.40 points. My recommendation was to review it as a potential "Sell" candidate, and as I expected, this trade became very successful. The current Z-score of the fund is 1.30 points, which is not even the highest one.

Data by YCharts

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.77 points. On a weekly basis, we find a decrease of 0.33 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score, and now, it is close to 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

If you are seeking new potential "Buys" for your portfolio, probably, you may find it reasonable to start from this table. The current market environment still provides us with many opportunities in the sector. Yes, we have lost most of the statistical edge, but the discounts in the sector remain attractive.

The leaders of the ranking have spread between their prices and net asset value higher than 11.00%, which may be combined with Z-score below 0.50 point. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) is a very good example of what I am talking about. On the chart below, we see the spread between the discount of HYT and its peers. Based on that approach, we see an upward potential for the price of the HYT.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -7.60%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -7.16%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The price of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund reached the net asset value of the fund. On a weekly basis, the price reported an increase of 1.59%, and the net asset value reported a gain of 0.39%. Definitely, this fund falls into my potential "Sell" list, but I will wait to see a higher value from the Z-score. At that moment, the statistical parameter is 0.60 point, which is not an indicator for a significant statistical edge.

Data by YCharts

Although the closed-end funds have positive Z-scores, they are still traded at discounts and will only use them as hedging reaction of my promising long positions. Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average return for the past five years is 4.89% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields of most of the funds are much higher than the historical ones. This fact can be easily explained by the sharp declines in their prices over the past year. The finding of bargains is a difficult task, but trying to incorporate the available fundamental and statistical information is one step ahead.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average yield on price for the sector is 8.31%, and the average yield on net asset value is 7.66%. We have already seen that most of the funds are trading at a discount, so this difference should not surprise us.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) is the closed-end fund which offers the highest yield on price in the sector. It is a very good option for those of you who want to include high-yield CEF with low duration in their portfolios. On top of that, the chart below proves how stable its dividend was over the years.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.77%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

The prices of the closed-end funds have increased significantly over the past months, and it is difficult to find CEFs which provide us with a statistical edge. However, I still see several interesting opportunities which are deviating from their peers and may be beneficial additions to your portfolio.

Throughout the review, we saw that Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is still one of the funds which offer relatively low Z-score and are trading at attractive discounts. Additionally, I see it as a very good combination of discount and current yield.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Source: CEFdata.com

Investment Approach

The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first and second-lien loans. Although there may be periodic environments where macroeconomic events and strategic exposures influence allocations, investment decisions about specific securities are based on fundamental credit research, valuations, the potential to exploit market inefficiencies and capital structure positioning.

Valuation

Currently, we find that it is traded at 11.34% discount, which is significantly higher compared to the average 7.60% discount of the sector. One-year Z-score as a statistical indicator is 0.10 point. It indicates that, over the past year, there was a more appropriate moment to include IVH in our portfolio. However, this Z-score is still relatively low, so I could say that it is not too late to buy it.

Source: CEFdata.com

Current Yield And Earn/Coverage Ratio

We do have a yield on the price of 8.88% and yield on the net asset value of 7.87%. The current distribution is $0.1000, and it is paid on a monthly basis. At all, IVH has one of the most stable dividend distributions in the sector.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

Talking about consistency and protection of the dividend, we have to take a look at the earnings of the fund. The important information for us is whether the fund is able to keep that dividend based on its earnings. As per the latest earnings report, the current earning coverage ratio is 108.10%. Also, another positive is the upward trend of the UNII/Share balance, which is another important factor for the maintaining of the dividend.

Source: CEFdata.com

Source: CEFdata.com

Portfolio

Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "B." The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 80.6% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that the portfolio is mainly comprised of Corporate Bonds and Senior Loans.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Another important characteristic of the portfolio is leverage. The effective leverage which is used by the fund is 31.59%, and the average leverage for the sector is 26.77%

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Hedging Reaction

As you know, one of our purposes is to be prepared always for unexpected events and outcomes. Therefore, we insist on having a hedging reaction to our positions. As a hedge, we can use the Invesco High Income Trust II. They have a pretty strong correlation between their net asset values. Additionally, VLT has one of the highest Z-scores in the sector at that moment.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation to review them as potential "Buy" candidates.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, IVH can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published on March 31, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

