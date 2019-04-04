Dividend Update - March 2019

This averages out to be about $124 a month. It is nice seeing a monthly average over the triple-digit mark.

This year is going by so fast. March 2019 and the first quarter are officially over. I didn't quite get a new monthly record, but this is the first time I have broken the $150 mark in dividends for two consecutive months in a row. I am pretty proud of that accomplishment as it shows my portfolio is moving in the right direction. It is off to a good start so far this year.

Here is how the stats are broken down from the seven companies that paid me in March.

Dividends

CVX - $54.30

TGT - $30.46

ED - $10.32

O - $6.98

D - $29.90

SO - $14.55

ENB - $12.72

March dividends, add up to $159.23 which represents a 7.3% increase from last year where I made $148.39. Here are some charts to show comparison and progress but you can always see the full dividend income breakdown here.

Quarter ending months always tend to be big for dividends. I have made a few portfolio moves over the past year that helped to achieve this growth.

First, I want to discuss the companies that did not pay this year that paid out last year. I recently sold off my very small position in LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC). It only generated about $3 in dividends so it does not really change the outcome all that much. Secondly, HCP (NYSE:HCP) paid out in March last year while I discussed last month, it paid out in February this year. So that really isn't a decrease, we just realize those dividends in a different month. Although even with HCP's big dividend payment not being realized in March, I still managed to achieve growth.

The dividend growth came from a few different things. My favorite reasons are dividend increases and reinvesting. Which is the passive part. Next, I doubled my position in D since last year, doubling my dividends received. Lastly, I added a new position recently in ENB. This was the first dividend that I have received from them, which is always nice to see.

Quarter Updates

2018 Q1 Dividends: $257.11

2019 Q1 Dividends: $371.87

YoY% Gain: 44.6%

Last year I was able to collect $257.11 in the first quarter of 2018. I was able to achieve an astounding 44.6% growth this year collecting $371.87 in dividends. This averages out to be about $124 a month. It is nice seeing a monthly average over the triple-digit mark.

This year is off to a great start. Within the first quarter I had a record high month in February, and a new record high quarter. Still lots of time left to make some big gains. Looking forward to seeing what the rest of the year has in store.

How did your portfolio perform in March? Did anyone break any records or post huge gains? What big accomplishments have you had this year or are still striving for? Your comments are welcome below.

