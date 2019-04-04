Brookfield Renewable Partners: Distribution Safety Analysis

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) comes from the prestigious Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) family. The stock has been a rather weak performer over 5 years.

Data by YCharts

We recently read a bearish piece on Seeking Alpha that raised a number of questions on BEP's distribution safety. We wanted to present our views on the same.

Summary of bear arguments

The article rightly points out that BEP's price action has been weak and the shareholders have had to rely on distributions to fund their total returns. It then goes on to point out there are dangers in the sustainability of the distributions due to: an excessive payout ratio; high interest costs consuming 67% of operating income; very high debt to the tune of $28.2 billion.

Dividend/Distribution cut predictions

We have been on the other side of this argument quite often. Some of our calls on dividend and distribution cuts that played out as predicted include: Infracap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) (two distribution cuts); Altagas's (OTCPK:ATGFF) dividend cut; Boardwalk REIT's (OTCPK:BOWFF) dividend cut, New Senior Homes's (SNR) dividend cut, which was slightly below our 60% expectation; Uniti Group's (UNIT) dividend cut, which matched our estimates almost to the penny; and Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) dividend cut call, which exceeded our expectations.

We have also missed a couple (We define a miss as our definite stance that the dividend would hold, and it was cut.) Colony Capital (CLNY) and CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) fit that category.

The one common thing we have learned from these and many other cases we have followed is that management commentary and $4 will buy you a cup of coffee. To phrase it differently:

With all other things being equal, the probability of a dividend cut is directly proportional to how often management denies there will be one. [Trapping Value's Razor]

So we appreciate authors doing their own due diligence and reaching a conclusion rather than parroting management's comments. Let's look at the arguments.

The payout ratio

Straight off we can see that BEP had an excessively high payout ratio for 2017 and 2018.

Source: BEP presentation.

BEP reports both funds from operations (FFO) and Cash Available For Distribution or CAFD, payout ratios. Which one is better? The way BEP calculates these, both are overstating distribution capabilities. Hear us out.

We can see above that the plain FFO excludes sustaining capex and wind and solar amortization, hence makes FFO payout appear better than it should be. The CAFD on the other hand includes these but also includes gains from asset sales. A correct measure would be an adjusted FFO (AFFO) ratio.

Source: Author's calculations

This is much higher than the company currently shows, and in our view is a more appropriate measure of distribution safety. In this aspect, the bear argument is even stronger than what was shown in the previous article. BEP's distribution payout ratio is not high, it is ludicrously high.

High interest costs vs. operating income

The published article references the (accurate) income statement from Morning Star:

However, we have to note that depreciation is a non-cash expense here, and vastly understates the true owner's earnings. Adding that back shows the true picture, which is that interest coverage, is indeed on the low side at 2.64X (($1,047+899)/705), but not as low and dangerous as suggested.

Debt levels

We note that Morning Star lumps Minority or Non-Controlling Interest into Liabilities.

While non-controlling interest, wherever it is situated, does detract from overall shareholders' equity, it is not the same as debt. Some sources, including The Wall Street Journal, do show minority interest after shareholders' equity, which we think provides a fairer representation.

Putting it together

We think BEP's payout ratio is excessively high, and is not even improving as quickly as the company claims. Its interest coverage is on the low side. At the same time, BEP has an investment-grade balance sheet and predominantly long term, non-recourse debt.

These factors do mitigate the risk, but BEP's cushion is non-existent, and if things go wrong, it might have to reevaluate whether it can pay such a high dividend. This leads us to assess the overall risk of a dividend cut as:

Conclusion

BEP could grow into its dividend. It has an attractive set of assets and a very competent parent company. At the same time, there is no question that the payout ratio is very high. Is the dividend unsustainable? Not in this environment. But a recession or underperformance of key assets could change that.

