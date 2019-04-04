Cisco Systems: Bullish On The Business, What About The Stock?

The technology industry isn't known for having an abundance of dividend growth companies due to the large ups and downs of the industry and the higher probability of a competitor coming along with a "better mousetrap". One of the companies that caught my eye is Cisco Systems (CSCO). Cisco is a budding dividend growth investment with 9 consecutive years of increases.

The pivot away from just a networking hardware company to include both software and subscription-based services has thus far been the right move by management and should help insulate the business from some of the fluctuations of the economy. Cisco is striving to become the go-to networking company for businesses around the world.

When it comes to investing, valuation is everything. If you don't believe me, ask anyone that purchased shares of Cisco in 2000 if they wish they had paid more attention to valuation back then.

Data by YCharts

Dividend History

When I invest my savings into a business, I want to be rewarded with excess cash that the business doesn't need to expand. That means that I want to find companies that are able and willing to pay out their excess cash via dividends. By shifting the focus to dividends, rather than capital gains which are notoriously fickle, it will keep me satisfied when the markets go haywire and should help to keep the focus on the business' fundamentals instead of the emotional reactions to the share price.

Image by author; data source Cisco Systems SEC filings. An interactive version of this chart is available here.

Cisco is in the beginning stages of its transition to a dividend growth investment. Cisco first initiated a dividend back in 2011 and has raised payments every year since then. That gives them a 9 year dividend growth streak and gives them the title of Dividend Challenger.

The 1-, 3- and 5-year dividend growth rates since 2011 can be found in the table below.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 2011 $0.1800 2012 $0.3600 100.00% 2013 $0.6500 80.56% 2014 $0.7400 13.85% 60.20% 2015 $0.8200 10.81% 31.57% 2016 $0.9900 20.73% 15.06% 40.63% 2017 $1.1300 14.14% 15.15% 25.71% 2018 $1.2800 13.27% 16.00% 14.51% 2019 $1.3800 7.81% 11.71% 13.27%

Table and calculations by author; data source Cisco Systems SEC filings. An interactive chart of the data in the table is available here.

Cisco has been very aggressive with their dividend growth over the last 9 years which has been fantastic for investors. Going forward I would expect dividend growth to more closely track growth in earnings and free cash flow as the payout ratio has risen to ~46% for FY 2018.

Image by author; data source Cisco Systems SEC filings

Quantitative Quality

The strength of a business' moat is difficult to quantify; however, there are signs of that strength within the company's financials. A company might have pricing power, scale, brand, regulatory or other advantages over their competitors. Those advantages reveal themselves through higher growth prospects, better operational efficiency, higher margins and most importantly gobs of cash flow.

Image by author; data source Cisco Systems SEC filings

Since the end of Cisco's FY 2009 revenue has grown from $36.1 B to $48.3 B. That's good for 33.7% total growth or roughly 3.3% annually. The top line growth has supported solid growth in cash flow from operations which has grown from $9.9 B to $13.7 B over the same period. That works out to 38.1% total growth or 3.7% annually.

Cisco's free cash flow conversion has remained strong with a 90.8% average over the last 10 years. Free cash flow has improved from $8.9 B in FY 2009 to $12.8 B for FY 2018 which represents 44.3% total growth or 4.2% annually.

Since growth in free cash flow has slightly outpaced the growth in revenue, Cisco has seen modest improvement in its free cash flow margin. Over the last decade the average for Cisco's free cash flow margin has come in at 24.0% and for the most recent 5 years the average sits at 25.0%.

Image by author; data source Cisco Systems SEC filings

Alternatively, I like to examine the FCF ROIC since I believe this gives a better view of the efficiency and profitability of the company. The FCF ROIC is the annual cash return that a business generates based on the capital invested in the business. I also look at the FCF ROIC "Net" value which nets out the cash on the balance sheet from both equity and debt.

Image by author; data source Cisco Systems SEC filings

We see a similar picture in regards to the FCF ROIC as we did with the FCF margin. The FCF ROIC has been relatively steady over the last 10 years. I typically want to see a FCF ROIC above 10% and Cisco has been well above that every year for the last decade.

To understand how Cisco uses its free cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow (FCF): Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend (FCFaD): FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks (FCFaDB): FCFaD less total cash spent on share repurchases

I want the businesses that I invest in to maintain a positive FCFaDB the majority of the time. That means that the business generates excess cash above what is needed to maintain and grow the business as well as reward owners with dividends and share repurchases through internally generated funds.

Image by author; data source Cisco Systems SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Cisco has grown its FCF at a decent 4.2% rate over the last 10 years. Over the entire period, Cisco has generated $109.6 B in FCF which has allowed management to pay out $29.5 B in dividends to shareholders. That puts the cumulative FCFaD for the last decade at a healthy $80.1 B. From 2011 through the end of 2018, the year Cisco first started paying a dividend, the cumulative totals are $91.6 B in FCF and $62.0 B in FCFaD.

Cisco has spent a total of $67.6 B on share repurchases over the last decade which puts the total FCFaDB at $12.5 B. Cisco has typically maintained a positive FCFaDB; however, for FY 2018 and the TTM period the FCFaDB is at -$11.4 B and -$15.9 B, respectively. From FY 2011 through FY 2018, the period since dividends have been paid, the FCFaDB is still $5.9 B.

The $67.6 B spent to buy back shares has reduced the share count from 5.857 B at the end of FY 2009 to 4.881 B at the end of FY 2018. That's good for a total reduction of 16.7% or ~2.0% per year.

Image by author; data source Cisco Systems SEC filings

The following chart shows the ratio of cash returned to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases. While I acknowledge that share repurchases are a more tax efficient way for companies to return excess cash to shareholders, oftentimes companies buy back shares when they're expensive just to reissue them when they're cheap. That's a lose-lose for shareholders and why my preference is for dividends to be the primary means of cash return.

Image by author; data source Cisco Systems SEC filings

Since initiating a dividend in 2011 the ratio between dividends and share repurchases has fluctuated from ~10% to ~55% of cash being return via dividends.

Moving on to the balance sheet there's not much to worry about here, unless you're a stickler for only investing in companies that carry no debt. Cisco's debt to capitalization ratio has been fairly consistent with debt accounting for ~28% of the capital structure over the last 10 years. There has been a slight increase in debt on the balance sheet at the end of FY 2018; however, the debt load is still very conservative at just 37%.

Image by author; data source Cisco Systems SEC filings

The debt that Cisco does carry is very manageable. In FY 2018, Cisco's interest expense totaled $943 M and was covered by free cash flow 13.6x. Another encouraging sign is that all of Cisco's debt load could be paid off with just 2.0 years of FY 2018's free cash flow and 3.7 years of FY 2018's FCFaD.

Valuation

One of the methods that I use to determine the valuation of a business is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. In a MARR analysis, you estimate the future earnings and dividends that a company will produce as well as the future valuation on those earnings. With that information, you then determine whether the expected return meets your minimum threshold for investment.

On average analysts expect Cisco to report FY 2019 earnings per share of $3.08 and $3.38 for FY 2020. Over the next 5 years, analysts are forecasting 9.9% annualized earnings growth. I then assumed that earnings growth would slow to 6.0% for the following 5 years and that dividends will be paid at a ~45% payout ratio.

In order to determine what market participants will value Cisco's earnings at in the future, I let history be my guide. From 2009 through 2018, Cisco typically traded between a 10x-25x TTM P/E ratio. For the MARR analysis, I'll examine multiples covering that range.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Cisco could provide assuming a purchase price near the $55 current price. The return estimates are based off the assumptions mentioned above. Returns include estimated dividend payments and are run through the end of calendar year 2023, "5 Year", and calendar year 2028, "10 Year".

Alternatively, I like to work backwards to determine what price would produce the returns that I want. The target returns that I will use to determine the purchase price targets are 10% and 15%.

Conclusion

Cisco is a cash generating behemoth in the tech space. Cisco's free cash flow margins are strong at 20.0%+ and they convert over 90% of operating cash flow into free cash flow which is an outstanding level. The pivot from just a networking hardware company to one that is focused on both the hardware as well as software and other subscription based offerings should continue to improve margins as well as improve the "stickiness" of Cisco with its customers.

Unfortunately, the valuation is too rich currently for a "value" purchase. The business should still perform well over time and continue to reward owners with dividend increases along the way. However, at a P/E of 18x FY 2019's earnings estimates, the valuation appears to be on the high side of fair value.

Cisco should still generate solid returns for investors; however, everything must go right to generate at least 10% annual returns. That includes potential company specific hiccups as well an economic expansion cycle that is running long in the tooth. There appears to be no margin of safety at the current price levels unless you expect a rapid increase in the pace of growth for Cisco.

I would love to add shares of this budding dividend growth company to my portfolio; however, due to the valuation, I will be holding out for better opportunities to purchase shares of Cisco. I would become interested in adding more shares of Cisco should the share price decline to the mid-$40s or lower.

I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.