Activision Blizzard: Don't Hate Mobile Push

The stock isn't cheap so investors should look to buy on weakness during an investment year.

With the announcement of Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has again made a big push into mobile gaming. Clearly, the company didn't learn from the surprise success of Apex Legends with the game pre-announcement, but the move places the stock in the position for a rally to all-time highs. The mobile market and free-to-play concept expand the vast engagement opportunity for the game developer predicted in my previous investment thesis.

Source: Call of Duty Mobile website

Major Market Shifts

With the recent announcements of streaming gaming services from both Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL), the gaming market is already set up with a potential major industry shift away from consoles in the next gaming cycle. The monetization system of paying $60 for a AAA-rated games could already be changing before Activision makes this move to mobile and free-to-play games with in-game monetization.

While the payment plans of these new streaming services aren't known at this point, the market was already shifting quickly to mobile. The majority of the players left in console and PC systems are the hardcore gamers offering limited growth, at this point, as almost all casual gamers play games on their latest smartphones and tablets.

NewZoo estimates that the mobile market is set to grow in excess of 10% per annum through 2022. The mobile market is expected to swamp the combined console and PC segments in the future with the market reaching 51% of the 2018 total gaming market of $138 billion. The mobile market is forecast to reach $106 billion or 59% of a $180 billion global games market by 2021.

Source: NewZoo

Activision entered 2019 faced with a major dilemma of having a large gaming community with limited access to their top game franchises like Diablo and Call of Duty. The solution was to release mobile versions of their top franchises, but the market didn't like the move causing the stock to crash.

Adjacent Opportunity

While Activision has a substantial mobile business via the King acquisition and the Candy Crush franchise, their Activision and Blizzard businesses don't have any meaningful mobile revenue streams. In the December quarter, Activision had minimal mobile revenues of only $7 million and slightly topped by the $84 million in net revenues by Blizzard.

Source: Activision Blizzard Q4'18 earnings release

The unanswered question here is whether both game developers will keep their existing console and PC revenues while adding mobile platform games. Activision Blizzard plans a 20% increase in developers on these key franchises to plow into the adjacent markets like eSports and mobile.

The market fear is that $4.7 billion in 2018 revenues will just convert from the console/PC platforms to mobile, but investors need to remember that hardcore gamers aren't going to be satisfied on mobile platforms. eSports isn't suddenly shifting to a smartphone. The goal here is to develop an adjacent market on the mobile platform.

The Call of Duty: Mobile game is being developed in partnership with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) to offer a free-to-play game for both iOS and Android. The move will, in theory, allow Tencent to use their expertise in making mobile games and allow Activision to focus on making their annual installments and live updates of the Call of Duty franchise for the console and potentially future streaming game platforms.

The shift isn't going to be easy as Activision was already struggling with key franchise games. Analysts estimate that the gaming company will take until 2021 to top the $7.5 billion in revenues generated last year.

Data by YCharts

Bigger mobile hits provide substantial upside to these revenue estimates. The question remains on whether mobile is an adjacent or a replacement for console/PC revenues. Bernstein analyst Todd Juenger is negative on Activision on the basis that a game like Overwatch 2 will come out as a free-to-play monetization model that loses out on $1.6 billion in game unit sales.

Clearly, the market shifts might cause some short-term disruption to the revenue streams, but the long-term benefit of higher engagement and adjacent gaming platforms and geographies will provide a boost to the business. The ultimate risk was letting more games like Fortnite and PUBG build followings on mobile because Activision Blizzard failed to cover those platforms.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Activision Blizzard trades at about 18.5x 2020 EPS estimates. The company will likely take most of 2019 to work out the kinks of shifting development into the adjacent mobile platforms while also exploring the free-to-play monetization model. The key is to scoop up the shares on weakness throughout the year as Activision ends 2019 in a better picture to play the future growth opportunities in mobile and eSports.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.