In Case Dell Drops After A Spell

In the event the market and Dell swoon over the next several months, I show two ways Dell shareholders can stay long while limiting their downside risk.

Two questions this melt-up raises are whether this has been a bear market rally, and, if so, whether Dell would outpace SPY on the way down as well.

Dell Technologies picked an auspicious time to return to the public markets: During December's doldrums. Since then, the stock is up more than 46%, more than doubling SPY's return.

Another Tech Name Flying High

Like Cisco Systems (CSCO), which we looked at recently, shares of Dell (DELL) have significantly outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) since December's market bottom.

As Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Ambrozewicz reminded us in his bullish article on Dell earlier this week ("Growth No-Brainer"), the company relisted in December, which turned out to be an auspicious time for that, given the market bottom. As with Cisco, though, we're left with the same question about the broader market trend: Has the rally since December been the beginning of a lasting bull market, or merely a bear market rally? In the event it has been a bear market rally, and shares of Dell may outpace the market on the way down over the next several months, as they've outpaced the market up so far, we'll look at a couple of ways of hedging it below.

Before we do, a quick reminder about hedging: You hedge when you are bullish on an underlying security, but you want to limit your risk in the event your bullishness proves to have been wrong, or the market goes against you. If you've turned bearish on Dell, you ought to sell your shares instead of hedging them. With that in mind, let's look at a couple of ways of adding downside protection to Dell.

Adding Downside Protection To Dell

For these examples, I'm assuming you have 1,000 shares of Dell and can tolerate a 20% decline over the next several months, but not a decline larger than that. The screen captures below are from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 1,000 shares of DELL against a greater-than-20% decline by mid October.

The cost of this put protection was $2,100, or 3.41% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (remember, you can often buy and sell options at some price within the bid-ask spread).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to limit your possible upside to 13% over the same time frame, this was the optimal collar to give you the same protection against a >20% decline.

The first thing you may have noticed with this collar is that the cost of the put leg is less than the cost of the puts in the previous hedge. That's because, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one where the cost was $1,600, or 2.6% of position value (calculated conservatively again, at the ask). That cost was more than offset by the income generated by selling the call leg: $2,350, or 3.82% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $750, or 1.22% of position value when opening this hedge, assuming, conservatively, that you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Taking Into Account The Cost Of Hedging

When deciding which of these hedges to use, one thing you may want to have in mind is your estimate of how high Dell might climb over the time frame of the hedge. If, for example, you don't expect Dell to rise more than 13% over the next six months, then the second hedge might make more sense. If you think it might rise higher than that, then you ought to subtract the cost of hedging in each case and see which gives you a higher return, net of hedging cost. E.g., if you think Dell might return 16%, then you'd still want to use the second hedge, because 16% minus the cost of the first hedge, 3.41%, would give you a net potential return of 12.59%, while the second hedge would give you a potential return of 13% minus its (negative) cost of -1.22%, which equals 14.22%. That's a simplification of the process Portfolio Armor's portfolio construction process follows when deciding which hedge to use. It also takes into account the statistical incidence of securities outperforming its potential return estimates.

