Fidelity D&D Bancorp: Growth Normalization Will Continue To Pressure Shares

Past success has rewarded shareholders with an above average valuation that will be hard to maintain when balance sheet expansion normalizes.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp (FDBC) shareholders have been rewarded more than most bank investors over the past three years. More recently, though, shares have started to slide and I expect for this to continue. The company is fundamentally sound, but the current valuation still points to significant earnings growth that appears to outpace what the bank can reasonably be expected to produce.

Loan Portfolio and Securities

As shown below, FDBC has a diversified loan portfolio, with significant exposure to residential real estate, commercial real estate, and consumer credits.

In the past few years, the balance of every major loan type has advanced. Across-the-board growth is driving earnings higher, but this is not to suggest the company is willing to add to every account. The real estate heavy bank has been diversifying assets by adding significantly to short-term dealer (auto) credits that have increased from 5.3% in 2016 to 15.5% of the portfolio. Cycling into short-duration loans better repositions the portfolio for rising rates.

In addition to prioritizing growth in other assets, this year the bank sold $32.1 million residential loans into the secondary market, recognizing $0.6 million in net gains. This multi-year trend has the percentage of the portfolio secured by real estate down to 69% from 76% at the end of 2015.

With the offloading of residential real estate loans in mind, it’s somewhat ironic to find the bank selling these assets to avoid interest rate risk while adding to mortgage-backed-securities (MBS) in the available for sale security portfolio. In 2018, the investment portfolio contributed 21% of total asset growth and virtually all of it was due to new government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities.

The new securities are more likely than not set to mature in less time than the loans that were sold, but rising rates are still a threat and have already started to chip away at valuations - the $3.1 million unrealized gain (shown below) is equivalent to 3.2% of book value.

There are a lot of moving parts and unknowns related to the direction and effects of rate changes on the current balance sheet. However, the year-end position doesn't appear to be very 'rate-change-positive.' Notice below that the bank projected falling income under every rate changing simulation.

From 10-K P.46

Asset Quality

Asset quality is high, and 2018 net charge-offs fell 50% YOY to 0.13%. Portfolio growth has pushed the allowance account down to 1.36% of total loans (from 1.78% in 2014), but coverage is healthy with the allowance to non-accrual ratio at 2.27X. Looking through the 10-K, the only item hinting at quality concerns was an increase in past due loans that were 30-89 days late. These loans increased 103% YOY to $5.89 million.

Deposits

On the liability side of the balance sheet, deposits increased by 5.4% YOY. This is a positive sign that should be helped in 2019 when a new branch in Mountaintop, Pennsylvania, is opened (expected in the 3rd quarter). However, it’s hard not to notice asset growth being fueled more by a $68.5 million YOY increase in short-term borrowings and FHLB advances than organic growth in deposits.

From 10-K P.15

These more expensive borrowings increased the cost of funds (up 37% YOY to 0.59) and have caused some margin compression (NIM down 6 bps to 3.64%) that shareholders will continue to see in 2019. Notice below that rate calculations are based on the average balance for each account in 2018, and that the year-end balance of non-deposit liabilities was 181% higher than the average balance.

From 10-K P.33

Market Share (Based on Deposits) & Housing Trends

The company maintains an above average percentage of deposits in small legacy markets.

The new branch in Mountaintop will help strengthen the bank’s presence in Luzerne County. However, the location of the new branch doesn't appear to be very attractive based on size (of aggregate in-county deposits – Graph 1 below) and regional trends (Luzerne County's population and home price index were lower in 2017 than in 2013 - Graph 2 below).

Graph 1

Graph 2

Performance

FDBC reported earnings of $2.90 per diluted share in 2018, up 24.4% YOY. Asset growth has been the main driver, but it has been fueled by leverage that is getting more expensive and starting to look short in supply. Since 2014, the asset to equity ratio has increased from 9.3X to 10.54X. This change has pulled forward growth in earnings and returns that at current levels are increasingly harder to reproduce and/or improve. With that said, the bank’s aggressive strategy is paying off, and last year’s results produced above-average returns for the bank based on its capital position (equity ratio) relative to peers.

Selection: Peers below operate in the same state as FDBC and have a similar-sized deposit base (between 70-130%).

Valuation

Even after falling 22% from the 52-week high, shares trade at slightly more than 20X earnings. Driving shares to this level has been growth in earnings and assets, as we have discussed in detail, but also more liquid shares (the stock split in the form of a 50% stock dividend in August 2017) and promotion (shares began trading on NASDAQ in 2018, and before mid-year were selected to join the RUSSELL 3000 and 2000 indexes). I said promotion, but one could argue that it was a sale (of the stock to institutions - 11.59% owned per YAHOO! Finance) that catapulted the price to book value above 3X. At 2.4X now, the bank continues to trade beyond peer multiples and well above historical valuations.

Bottom Line

Fidelity D&D has delivered, but earnings growth will be significantly harder to maintain in 2019. Shares are down with most banks but the stock is still vulnerable due to an extremely optimistic valuation. For those holding shares, this is a good time to lock-in gains. My analysis for the stock is negative but fundamentals appear to be sound. The real disconnect here is in valuation and expectations for future earnings. However, the negative trend (falling share price) is slowly correcting for both.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.