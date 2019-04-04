Cannabis One - The First Major Colorado Cannabis Roll-Up Story

Cannabis One will quickly gain traction with investors as it consolidates top operators in the most challenging states and roll out nationwide.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Cannally Investments as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Cannally Investments as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

In my first Seeking Alpha article, I would like to talk about a relatively unknown Multi-State Operator (MSO) in the Cannabis space: Cannabis One (OTC:CAAOF). Cannabis One has a very different story than the typical cannabis operators in the US. It has begun a consolidation strategy in the most difficult states with the intentions of rolling up the most successful brands and dispensaries.

My thesis is successful operators in the most competitive and developed cannabis states are more than likely to achieve similar success in the more nascent states along the US East Coast.

iAnthus Capital Holdings and the State of Colorado

In 2017, when iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTCQX:ITHUF) first went public we saw the blueprint for how early-stage MSOs would build out. They would invest relatively small but sizeable amounts in US operators with the intentions of slowly taking control of each operator. iAnthus had two investment types:

Greenfield operators (startups) in states turning toward legalization: license holders in states like Florida, New York and Massachusetts. Proven operators in established states, including a Colorado operator named The Green Solution.

Source: iAnthus MD&A, Q3' 2017

The challenge iAnthus had in Colorado was an inability to consolidate financial statements. Instead, it could own everything but the license. Which would create an accounting anomaly where iAnthus could only report the after-tax cash flows of the management companies.

iAnthus chose to go in a different path with the Green Solution and fully divest, focusing on mostly nascent states such as Florida, New York and Massachusetts. Initially, it was viewed as a challenge. iAnthus CEO Hadley Ford can be seen discussing nascent vs. full operator acquisitions in this video from the fall of 2017. Within one year, we learned the capital markets loved the pre-revenue East Coast licenses, as we saw Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) and Harvest (OTCPK:HRVOF) go public with healthy valuations largely built on negligible trailing revenues.

The problem iAnthus faced in Colorado could change soon. The introduction of a recent bill (HB19-1090) could allow public corporations to own US operators within the state.

The bill repeals the provisions that limit the number of out-of-state direct beneficial owners to 15 persons. The bill repeals the provision that prohibits publicly traded corporations from holding a marijuana license." - Source: Colorado General Assembly

With the possibility of the door being open to public investment, we will likely witness a sea of capital flow into the state of Colorado, which bodes well for operators such as Cannabis One, SLANG Worldwide (OTCPK:SLGWF) and Ionic Corp.

Cannabis One Holdings: A New Colorado Opportunity

Cannabis One is a recent RTO of a company called Bertram Capital which took the opposite path of iAnthus. Instead of investing in nascent states (Florida, New York, Massachusetts, etc.), Bertram chose to invest in operating companies in full recreational states such as Colorado, Washington, Nevada and Oregon. Bertram focused on operators in the most competitive states, typically with the lowest wholesale prices and the thesis it could roll out these brands and practices nationwide.

In doing so, it purchased four main brands/operators:

The Joint - A top dispensary in Denver (ranked number one in the State of Colorado by Leafly). Evergreen Organix - A top edible manufacturer in Nevada. West Edison - A top concentrates producer in the state of Colorado. Honu - A top edible manufacturer in Washington.

The plan is simple: if you own the most successful brands, you will own the shelf space. Cannabis One has created a framework to build out brands in each individual state. The company's manufactured products will be either sold wholesale to other operators or placed on the shelves of company-owned dispensaries (branded "The Joint"). Cannabis One is projecting US$116MM revenue in fiscal 2019 between its three segments. It is interesting to note the company is not telling investors a cultivation narrative, which has been a major deviation between the US and Canadian cannabis investment pitches.

Source: Cannabis One Investor Deck

A Cautionary Tale for the Other Multi-State Operators

A common theme told by the early operators in the US is that every dispensary projects over $10MM in annual revenue. In this interview with Jim Cramer, we can see Peter Horvath of Green Growth Brands (GGB) (OTCQB:GGBXF) talking about how owning $20M stores will be the focus of the business. To its credit, GGB has acquired stores in both Arizona and Nevada that reportedly generate over $10MM in sales per store; however, a quick look at Cannabis One's projections may give investors some caution.

Cannabis One is projecting approximately $2.5MM in revenue per store. It owns what Leafly ranks the number one store in the most developed cannabis state. The question investors should be asking themselves about companies projecting $10MM+ per store is simple: Will people travel to visit the greatest operator in driving distance or will they go around the corner to the store that sells the brands they like for the price everyone else is charging? If Colorado, Oregon and Washington are any indication, the answer is clear. The East Coast operators are nascent enough to make us question what the competitive landscape will look like, but at this point, betting on the best operators in the most competitive states seems like a reasonable bet.

An Interesting Trade

It is obvious when reading through the company's listing statement that it has yet to complete all the acquisitions that are listed on its investor deck. It is also worth noting the company has approximately 12.6MM of 93.4MM fully diluted shares free trading, and a quick look at the company's trading volume indicates the float may even be tighter than that. Thus, we find a scenario with a tight float and an incentive to drive the share price up in the short term (limit dilution). In cannabis, we have seen how similar stories can play out, such as Green Growth Brands' suspicious run on limited news prior to making its bid for Aphria (OTC:APHA). Given the tight float, Cannabis One will be a very interesting equity to keep an eye on over the upcoming weeks.

Source: Cannabis One Investor Deck

Relatively Undervalued to Peers

In preparing this piece, I looked for projections from various sources and found it clear that Cannabis One is undervalued relative to peers. If we consider the projections from the famous Green Growth Brands/Aphria Investor Deck, we can see Cannabis One trades at an EV/sales multiple far cheaper than most comparables.

Using these values, if Cannabis One trades at the average 2019 sales multiple of 3.4x, we can reach a comparable price of $9.15/share (relative to a current trading price of $3.50/share). Given that Cannabis One will have far more dispensaries and a presence in over 10 states within the next two years, it probably should yield a multiple closer to the larger MSOs (over 5x and $13/share).

The East Coast Opportunity Is Still Early

It is easy to look at stand-alone valuations many sell-side analysts post for New York, Massachusetts and Florida operations and value one successful application in a limited license state over US$100MM. The early proposed legislation for the State of New York shows full vertical medical licenses might not simply roll over to adult use. Paving an opportunity for a company like Cannabis One with established brands to enter the nascent market with an addressable population of over 20 million and introduce systems, practices, and brands to compete with any other MSO.

In addition, there has been some speculation that Florida's status of 14 vertical license holders (all held by MSOs) will be an ongoing battle to protect their oligopolies. Matt Ginder, senior counsel at the Cannabis Law practice at Greenspoon Marder, says the tension to open up the number of licenses in the State of Florida will be an ongoing battle:

"There's nothing in the Florida constitution that creates such a limit. … The courts have interpreted the purpose of the amendment-which is to ensure the availability and safe access of medical marijuana-as the guidepost for not limiting the amount of licenses. The limit does not serve the purpose of ensuring availability and safe access."

The East Coast also has highly populated states that have yet to make any significant progress towards medical or adult use such as Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. It would be reasonable to assume a company such as Cannabis One which has had success in the most competitive states would be a top operator in any of these places.

Conclusions

The early innings of the US cannabis trade has made most investors focus on multi-state operators with projections largely based on companies yet to put a shovel in the ground. The issue many of these companies will face is that they have been built around pre-revenue models and not real operations. It is clear that a brand or operation able to succeed in the most difficult and competitive states such as Colorado or Washington will be able to translate that success to other states. Given the current cannabis public market landscape, I believe Cannabis One is relatively undervalued to peers and has many potential upcoming catalysts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAAOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.