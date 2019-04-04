Altria: High-Yielding Income Stock With Share Price Upside

Altria has taken a stake in the top vaping company in North America and made a significant investment in one of the top 3 cannabis companies.

Thesis

Altria (MO) is, despite the fact that smoking rates continue to decline, a company with a strong total return outlook. Despite declining cigarette volumes, Altria should be able to grow the profits from its core business, and investments into high-growth markets such as vaping and cannabis are poised to improve Altria's earnings growth a couple of years down the road.

Shares offer a quite high dividend yield, and as Altria's shares trade at an inexpensive valuation, there is share price appreciation potential, both immediately as well as in the long run.

Legacy cigarette business will continue to generate rising profits despite declining smoking rates

Altria sells its cigarettes in the United States only, as international markets are served by Philip Morris International (PM). This means that investors have to focus on smoking rates and cigarette sales in the US in order to gauge what the addressable market for Altria does look like.

Source: forbes.com

The smoking rate in the United States has been falling since the 1950s and has been roughly cut by two thirds from the peak. One could assume that this means that tobacco companies that operate in the US are in big trouble, but the contrary is true -- big tobacco has been an excellent investment over the last decades:

Both Altria as well as British American Tobacco (BTI), the other tobacco giant that is active in the US (and that has taken over Reynolds American in the recent past), have outperformed the S&P 500 index since 1990. Altria managed to generate a total return of almost 40,000% since then, for an annual return of ~23% a year.

The fact that tobacco companies, especially Altria, performed so well over the last decades despite the fact that the customer base continues to shrink, can be explained by the fact that tobacco companies are able to offset the negative impact of lower cigarette sales by raising the price per package of cigarettes continuously. If cigarette volumes decline at a low single digits rate annually, while the price per package of cigarettes is increased at a mid-single digits pace, this results in rising revenues. Since total volumes are declining, tobacco companies are able to lower their expenses, as manufacturing sites can be closed down. The combination of growing revenues and declining expenses has resulted in highly attractive earnings growth rates, and in the past, the earnings per share growth of these companies has been accelerated further through share repurchases which lowered the share count of Altria and its peers continuously.

Altria has scaled back on share repurchases over the last couple of years, but it is likely that profits from its legacy cigarette business will continue to rise due to the reasons mentioned above -- the price per package will in all likelihood continue to rise at a pace that is higher than the declines in total market wide cigarette volumes, which should result in further revenue and earnings growth for the company's core business.

In addition to these share buybacks, Altria has a history of making other excellent capital allocation moves. This includes moves such as the purchase of Miller Brewing in 1970, General Foods in 1985, and Kraft in 1988. Superior capital allocation is thus another important reason why Altria has been one of the highest returning stocks of all time.

As an example, let’s go over Altria’s purchase of Miller. Altria bought Miller Brewing for $130 million in 1970. 32 years later, in 2002, they then sold it to South African Brewing (‘SAB’) for debt assumption and shares worth $5.6 billion, forming SABMiller. This was a 43x return in 32 years, an excellent return, but that wasn’t the end.

Altria continued to hold a significant stake in SABMiller which subsequently was bought by Anheuser-Busch (BUD) for $100 billion. Thus, Altria‘s $130 million-dollar investment in Miller Brewing generated more than $5 billion in cash for Altria over the years, plus an ongoing 10.1% ownership in BUD (worth $16.5 billion right now). Miller not only returned 43x in cash, but Altria also continues to collect more in dividends from BUD each and every quarter compared to their original investment. To say this is good capital allocation is an understatement. In fact, if you look at Miller, General Foods, and Kraft, you will see Altria‘s management has capital allocation history which rivals Warren Buffett.

Investments into new high-growth markets should boost Altria's earnings growth potential

This brings us to Altria’s latest major capital allocation moves. During the last couple of months, Altria made two major deals: The company invested $12.8 billion into e-cigarette company JUUL Labs (privately held), and shortly before that the company invested $1.8 billion into cannabis company Cronos Group (CRON).

Altria's uncharacteristic spending on two M&A deals in a short period of time shows that the company is focused on participating in the high growth rates that these two markets experience, and their potentially synergistic joining, such as the joining of General Foods and Kraft.

The JUUL deal, which gave Altria a 35% stake in the vaping company, has been the larger one of these two deals by far. JUUL Labs is the leader in the smokeless tobacco market in the US by a wide margin. The company's products are especially popular among younger adults, which is an opportunity for JUUL and Altria, as this allows the company to acquire new customers that could remain so for many decades to come. JUUL holds ~60% of the US market by itself, which shows the dominance of this still very young company over the fast-growing e-cigarette market. It seems likely that a majority of new users will flock to the market leader, as its brand is the most-recognized brand, and as the availability of its products is superior to the availability of competitors' products. JUUL Labs has managed to create a brand that resonates well with its customers, to such a large extent that juuling has even been turned into a phrase that is used to describe the act of vaping.

So far, the deal is not accretive for Altria, as the company had to take on a significant amount of debt to finance the acquisition. This has increased Altria's interest expenses, but the massive global growth potential could make JUUL Labs a major winner over the coming decade, with Altria's stake producing another massive gain down the road.

Source: Altria presentation

The international e-cigarette market is roughly three times as large as the market in the US. As JUUL Labs is not subject to the same restrictions as Altria (which can only sell its cigarettes in the US per its agreement with Philip Morris), JUUL represents a lot of potential to grow its sales internationally, in geographic markets that Altria doesn’t otherwise have access to. The global cigarette market is roughly 20 times the volume of the US market, while at the same time vaping continues to make market share gains. There thus is a good chance that JUUL's sales will continue to explode upwards over the coming years.

Source: Altria presentation

JUUL has easily captured the majority of dollar sales in the stores where it has been introduced internationally. Thus, it is likely that the company's success in the US can be replicated on a global scale. The well-recognized brand, that is being made popular internationally through social media and word-of-mouth, will likely become the favorite e-cigarette brand for young adults and the broad population internationally as well.

Altria states that current operating margins of JUUL fall in line with current cigarette margins (37% operating margin) and that fast-growing revenue (that will result in further operating leverage) will allow Altria to generate substantial profits from its JUUL investment within a couple of years. Altria forecasts that its return on the $12.8 billion that it invested into JUUL Labs will cross 8% in 2023, which would mean ~$1.0 billion to Altria's bottom line in four years.

The road to profitability for the Cronos investment is less clear, but Altria has put a lot less money on the line here. It is clear that the global cannabis industry will continue to experience explosive growth over the coming years, as analysts are forecasting that the legal marijuana market could be worth as much as $146 billion by 2025. It is not yet clear what profit margins will end up looking like once the industry is more mature, though. However, the Cronos stake gives Altria an in into the market. The combination of an already larger cannabis company (Cronos) and Altria's knowledge in navigating legal matters, marketing and sales power, and deep pockets, should make Cronos one of the ultimate winners. That Altria could eventually combine JUUL’s popular form factor with cannabis oil extracted by Cronos, seems one of the more obvious synergies, but there are many others. Indeed, the three-way combination seems to provide a nearly ideal combination of skill sets, licenses, resources, marketing knowledge, scale and scope to foster growth not just in North America, but throughout the world. A solid growth outlook is not the only factor that makes Altria interesting for investors, though, there are two other arguments on top of that.

Altria offers a high yield and trades at an inexpensive valuation

For many income investors Altria is a core holding, and due to the company's excellent track record that seems justified: The company has raised its dividend very reliably and at a fast pace for years -- during the last decade dividends were raised at an average of 10% a year.

This means that the total payout per share doubles roughly every seven years, or rises by about 160% during a decade. If dividends are reinvested, the total income an investor generates from a stake in Altria rises at an even faster pace. Assuming that dividends rise by 10% a year and that dividends are reinvested at an average yield of 5.6% (the current yield), total income proceeds rise by 350% per decade.

It is likely that Altria's dividend growth rate will slow down a bit going forward, as the company targets high single-digit earnings per share growth rate while planning to keep the dividend payout ratio roughly in line with where it is right now (~80% of adjusted earnings per share). Even under these circumstances reinvesting dividends would allow for a total income growth rate of well above 10% a year, though.

Altria's current dividend yield of 5.6% is high relative to what the dividend yield has been over the last couple of years. Investors get a yield that is roughly three times the yield of the broad market when they invest in Altria right now.

Shares of Altria are trading at roughly 13.5 times this year's net profits or at an earnings yield of ~7.4% per analyst consensus estimate($4.22).

This 13.5 P/E valuation is also historically low compared to the 5-year, 7-year, and 10-year median earnings multiples (19.2, 16.6, and 15.7, respectively). Even a multiple expansion towards just 15 times this year's net profits, which still represents a discount versus Altria's historic valuation, would result in immediate upside potential of 11%.

Management' quality and capital allocation

Executives of corporations do not necessarily allocate capital effectively. There are many cases where management destroys shareholder value through large M&A deals that turn out less accretive than estimated, or of cases where management teams buy back shares at the wrong times.

As we have seen, Altria's management, on the other hand, has executed very well in the past. There is no history of unconvincing M&A deals; in fact, quite the opposite is true. The company's ventures into non-core businesses, such as its wine, beer, and food businesses, have been successful. Buybacks have been highly accretive in the past, with management only doing them when they saw value in the company's shares.

The vast majority of the company's cash flows continue to be paid out to investors in the form of dividends. This has resulted in highly consistent (and growing) income streams.

Insider ownership is not overly high on a percentage basis (0.5%), but that still represents a quite large and meaningful $500 million in Altria's shares. Furthermore, insider ownership has been rising for years, which indicates insiders continue to see a lot of value in Altria's shares, and insider buying also increases the alignment of executives with shareholders -- these are positives for Altria's non-insider shareholders.

Takeaway

Altria's core cigarette business should continue to produce rising profits. Its recent moves into vaping and cannabis further enhance the growth outlook meaningfully. It seems likely that Altria will be able to grow its earnings-per-share at a high single-digit pace going forward, which is management's stated goal.

When we factor in Altria's high dividend yield, a relatively low valuation, good growth, and the fact that Altria has a highly efficient management team, Altria looks like a strong long-term investment at its current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO PM BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I worked with Darren McCammon on this article.