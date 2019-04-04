Apple: Does Show Time Matter?

Investment Thesis

Despite being one of the most followed companies in the world, Apple (AAPL) offers investors a strong opportunity to profit. I passionately contend that investors today can participate in Apple's future profit without overpaying for the opportunity. Ultimately, Apple is cheap; anyway, we analyze the company.

Apple's 'It's Show Time Event' - What Did It Mean?

In the short run, despite all the fanfare, the event was extremely light on hard numbers, so it didn't really make much difference. Furthermore, in an effort to create 'buzz' around the event, Apple had allowed a great deal of information to leak out pre-event.

As a reminder, Apple's "It's Show Time Event" was intended to signal to the world that Apple's platform would be the go-to place for Apple's device holders to consume video, magazines, newspapers and games.

However, despite the event boiling up to a whole lot of nothing in the short run, over the next 2-3 years, this would be the pivotal foundation of the new direction which Apple is intending to take. Although, in reality, this direction is not totally new.

Going back to as early as 2010, Apple was already generating several billions of dollars in revenue from its services offerings (iTunes Store, App Store, services, etc.). Consequently, I should clarify: Apple's is looking to both double down and distract Wall Street away from its slowing hardware sales and a lack of new innovative products towards its asset-light business unit.

Having said that, I should mention that Apple has accomplished a tremendous feat with the iPhone. The iPhone today is more a funnel towards Apple's ecosystem than an actual gadget. The iPhone is the entry point towards Apple's value-added services.

Furthermore, investors should not expect Apple to repeat the success of its iPhone. But at the same time, investors are not being asked to pay much in the way that Apple continues to tick along at a steady double-digit top-line growth.

Content - Is Apple Stepping Into The War Zone?

Apple is determined to continue to leverage off its strong ecosystem. Apple has spent several decades building its brand, as one which consumers not only trust but view as a premium, high-quality brand.

Moving on, to put Apple's ambition into perspective, I'll highlight a few key figures. Apple's 2018 investment into content stood at $1 billion. This figure is paltry when compared with the $12 billion which Netflix (NFLX) spent over the same period.

On the other hand, while Netflix commands the pocket of Wall Street investors, it certainly does not command the pocket of the household. In fact, Netflix has approximately 150 million global subscribers, which is a minuscule figure when compared with Apple's one billion-plus active installed base.

Now, the truth of the matter is that a large portion of Apple's one billion-plus active device holders will not opt to consume Apple's content. Having said that, Apple's balance sheet presently holds a net cash position of $130 billion, which offers Apple a huge amount of firepower if it were to continue to invest in its content library.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

Over the long haul, fundamentals do matter. But over the short term, which often feels like a very long time, sentiment is all that matters.

Source: morningstar.com, author's calculations

From the above table, one thing should be evident. Relative to its own historical valuation, Apple is not expensive, yet today, as we have already discussed, it is much more diversified than it has been for a long time.

Next, we can see that both on P/Sales ratio (3.6x) and on a P/Cash Flow from operations (12.5x), Apple trades at a discount to its peer group. Thus, despite its Services opportunity being exposed to largely the same space as Netflix, Amazon Video (AMZN) or even YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Apple still trades meaningfully cheaper - which is quite nonsensical.

Final Words

Wall Street is unimpressed and unenthused with Apple at present. I recommend that investors ignore the noise, and go with what makes sense. Investing in Apple is not an overly complicated investment. It simply makes sense: a lowly valued company with a strong ethos on attentive capital allocation, with a strong track record of maximizing shareholder returns.

