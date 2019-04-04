Theratechnologies And Madrigal In NASH: Two Of A Kind

I provide an overview of top-line data readout and explain why clinical development plans for Egrifta could ultimately propel Theratechnologies to a Madrigal-like stock rally as documented with MGL-3196.

As investors/analysts become cognizant of Theratechnologies, a profitable company with 2 FDA-approved HIV therapeutics, its market cap of $440M should eventually reflect its similar clinical value to Madrigal, at $2B.

Notably, the clinically meaningful benefits of Egrifta at liver fat reduction was comparable to clinical effects documented with Madrigal’s MGL-3196, resmetirom, in its Phase 2b NASH trial.

The potent oxidative effects of Egrifta on liver fat is mediated through the pulsatile and controlled secretion of endogenous growth hormone-releasing factor.

Theratechnologies announced recently that treatment of biopsied NASH-HIV patients with Egrifta for 12 months caused a relative liver fat reduction of 37%, with half of patients achieving normal liver fat.

Investment Thesis

The recent top-line data readout that Egrifta, developed by Theratechnologies (OTCPK:THERF), significantly reduced the percentage of relative hepatic fat in NASH HIV population to levels comparable with MGL-3196 by Madrigal (MDGL), is very compelling and encouraging.

NAFLD and NASH are an emerging global health crisis in the general population. HIV infected individuals are typically underserved since they are normally excluded from all or most clinical anti-NASH trials. Presently, all anti-NASH therapeutics are being clinically developed for the general public with no clinical trial targeting the HIV population.

As we await complete analysis of the Phase NASH HIV data, a successful clinical outcome in the Phase 2 NASH trial means that the company could initiate discussions with regulatory agencies, FDA and EMA, to discuss further clinical development of Egrifta for HIV NASH. Since Egrifta already is approved to treat visceral adiposity in HIV patients with lipodystrophy, if supported by FDA, a label expansion of Egrifta to include therapeutic application for NASH in HIV-infected patients could be the appropriate way to go. This means that Egrifta may have no apparent competitor and would capture a sizable share of the NASH addressable market with a focus on HIV patients, a market that's estimated to amount to roughly 300,000 to 400,000 patients in both the US and Europe.

The preliminary clinical benefits of Egrifta in NASH HIV is remarkable since the pathophysiology of NAFLD/NASH in the HIV population is of greater severity than the general population. With no safety or tolerability signals, potential future plans to develop Egrifta for NASH in non-HIV population could reveal its superior clinical benefits over other drug candidates currently in development for NASH.

Introduction

Theratechnologies is a small-cap, rapidly-growing commercial stage specialty biopharma with two FDA-approved therapeutics, Egrifta and Trogarzo. Egrifta is currently approved for the treatment of lipodystrophy or excess abdominal visceral adipose tissue (VAT) in HIV-infected patients.

Clinically, some HIV patients on long-term antiretroviral therapy develop lipodystrophy, a rare disease characterized by excess abdominal adipose fat deposits. In 2010, Egrifta was approved by the FDA specifically for the reduction of excess abdominal visceral adipose tissue (i.e. VAT) in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

Egrifta contains tesamorelin, a stabilized synthetic peptide analog of growth hormone-releasing factor ("GRF") and was therapeutically designed to trigger pulsatile and controlled secretion of endogenous growth hormone (GH) to physiologically normalize GH levels which are lower in HIV patients diagnosed with lipodystrophy. GH is a metabolic modulator of fat and glucose, with potent oxidative effects on visceral adiposity and now on liver fat.

Lipodystrophy increases the prevalence of hepatic steatosis/fatty liver and metabolic syndrome ((MetS)). This may explain the high prevalence (~30-40%) of NAFLD, the hepatic manifestation of MetS, in HIV-infected patients. Sadly, liver diseases is one of the leading co-morbidities and second non-AIDS related death in individuals infected with HIV. A comparative analysis of Egrifta and Madrigal on liver fat reduction in NASH is now given.

The Phase 2 NASH HIV Clinical Data

According to clinical trials govt:

The current study is designed to test the effect of tesamorelin on liver fat and steatohepatitis in HIV-infected individuals who have NAFLD. The investigators hypothesize that tesamorelin/Egrifta will reduce liver fat and will also ameliorate the inflammation, fibrosis, and hepatocellular damage seen in conjunction with NASH. The clinical endpoints are: Primary outcome: Improvement in liver fat reduction Secondary outcome: NASH resolution, Liver Fibrosis, ALT and AST levels.

Theratechnologies announced that :

Initial results reported are from a 12-month randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial. A total of 61 men and women with HIV infection and hepatic fat fraction ≥5%, assessed by magnetic resonance spectroscopy, were enrolled; 31 patients were randomized in the tesamorelin group while 30 patients were enrolled in the placebo group. At baseline, patients enrolled in the study had hepatic fat levels of 13.8%. In total, 43% of patients had fibrosis as assessed by liver biopsies. The study achieved its pre-specified primary endpoint. In patients on tesamorelin, liver fat decreased by 32% while it increased by 5% in placebo patients, from baseline, (p=0.02), amounting to a 37% relative reduction in liver fat. Furthermore, 35% of patients in the tesamorelin group returned to liver fat values below 5% in comparison to only 4% of patients on placebo (p=0.007).

Theratechnologies reported that its Phase 2 NASH trial in HIV patients achieved its primary clinical outcome of significant reduction in liver fat by Egrifta over placebo. The relative liver fat reduction >32% by Egrifta versus placebo (5%) in biopsied NASH HIV patients is remarkable and very promising for a NASH trial in HIV population.

To date, MGL-3196 has shown one of, or, the greatest suppressive effect on liver fat in biopsied NASH patients. Madrigal is a small-cap ($2B) clinical stage biopharma focusing on the early diagnosis and preventive treatment of cardiometabolic disorders of high unmet medical needs.

MGL-3196, its lead investigative drug candidate, is a first-in-class, orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed THR β-selective agonist. THR-β selectivity also enhances the safety profile of MGL-3196, compared to non-selective agents. MGL-3196 has no safety or tolerability signals. MGL-3196 is currently being evaluated in NASH fibrosis in a Phase 3 clinical trial. The data from MGL-3196 Phase 2b NASH trial revealed:

A ≥30% fat reduction ((MRI-PDFF)) in MGL-3196 treated patients, at week 12 predicted an improved NASH histologic response at week 36, including 39% NASH resolution, which was statistically significant relative to placebo. Furthermore, sustained, highly statistically significant (P<0.0001) reduction in liver fat in MGL-3196-treated patients 37% compared with placebo 8.9% on week 36. Histologically, 70% of the 46 patients who achieved ≥ 30% hepatic fat reduction after MGL-3196 treatment also attained improvement in NASH resolution as denoted by ≥ 2-point decrease in NAS relative to only 56% of 73 MGL-3196 treated patients who did not achieve ≥ 30% hepatic fat reduction. This data affirmed the key role of fat accumulated in the liver in driving/promoting early histological liver injury in NASH.

The similar clinical level of efficacy of Egrifta on liver fat to MGL-3196, could suggest that responsive NASH HIV patients also could have improvement in histological response, which would be reflected as NASH resolution. The observation that some patients on Egrifta therapy normalized fat levels to <5% highlights the therapeutic efficacy of Egrifta. To date, no drug candidate for NASH to the best of my knowledge has normalized liver fat levels. I reiterate that NAFLD/NASH in HIV has been proposed to be more severe pathophysiologically than what's seen in the non-HIV population. While more data analysis is ongoing Theratechnologies also noted in the press release that:

Secondary endpoints suggest potential benefits for fibrosis prevention as preliminary results are showing less progression with tesamorelin than placebo.

This preliminary anti-fibrotic effects of Egrifta in NASH HIV correlates with the clinical finding by Madrigal that 50% of MGL-3196-treated patients who attained NASH resolution also resolved fibrosis.

In this short article, I have purposely tried to highlight the similarities in the magnitude of clinical efficacy exhibited by Egrifta in NASH HIV vs. MGL-3196 in NASH. Obviously, this is not a head-to-head comparison study but an analytical comparison of the clinically meaningful benefits exhibited by the respective investigative drug candidates. As the first NASH trial in HIV patients, Egrifta with its good safety and tolerability signals, may have potentially set a high level of clinical efficacy standard that potential competitors may not meet.

As to the future plans for Egrifta in NASH, Dr. Christian Marsolais, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, in his own words:

While tesamorelin is not indicated for the treatment of NAFLD or NASH, the robust results obtained in this NIH-funded study clearly indicate that tesamorelin has now become a prime candidate for a potential indication in the treatment of NAFLD-NASH with further studies.

Giving President and CEO Luc Tanguay the final word:

Data analysis is ongoing and Theratechnologies will quickly establish a strategy regarding the potential options now available for the continued development of tesamorelin.

Actionable Event, Financials And Risks

It offers significant differentiation in its pharmacological target and HIV patient population. Its assessment of Egrifta in NASH is very timely. Egrifta has a clinical profile that could bear therapeutic resemblance to MGL-3196 by Madrigal. The current stock price is a good entry point.

Theratechnologies has 2 FDA-approved therapeutics for treatment of HIV patients. Egrifta is used to treat excess abdominal visceral adiposity in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy. Trogarzo (i.e. ibalizumab) is approved to treat HIV-1 patients experiencing multi-drug resistance. Theratechnologies acquired the US and European marketing rights to Trogarzo from Taimed, a Taiwanese company.

Theratechnologies has a good earnings growth profile even before any NASH possibilities are considered. Should the soon-to-be-released NASH HIV trial results be good, multiple doors could open for the company which could potentially hold greater potential for growth than its current approvals allow.

As with any clinical trial, there are risks due to a potential negative clinical outcome since HIV patients are immunocompromised. Furthermore, no one knows if long-term antiretroviral therapy in HIV patients could affect the clinical outcome. However, the lack of safety signals of Egrifta is reassuring. The current NASH HIV trial involving Egrifta was funded by a grant from the NIAID/NIH.

At the end of November 2018, cash, cash equivalents and bonds amounted to $54M (i.e. $71M CAD). Theratechnologies is expected to observe significant earnings growth in upcoming years and already is generating positive EBITDA. At the end of Q4/2018, Theratechnologies reported a 36.6% increase in revenue at $44M (i.e. $58MCAD) vs. Q4/2017. Specifically, sales revenue from Egrifta were up 10% at $35M (i.e. $46M CAD) in Q4/2018 vs. Q4/2017. Trogarzo reported sale revenue of $8.7M (i.e. $11.6MCAD).

The company also announced that it's converting to reporting its financial results in US dollars from Canadian dollars, which some believe is a precursor for the company listing its shares on Nasdaq. If the NASH trial results are favorable, a Nasdaq listing seems inevitable.

Epilogue

As the first NASH trial in HIV patients, Egrifta, with its good safety and tolerability signals, may have potentially set a high level of clinical efficacy standard that potential competitors may not meet. I will describe Egrifta as MGL-3196 on steroids.

The full length article was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Liver Therapy Forum

Members of my Liver Therapy Forum Marketplace service, receive: My expertise as a PhD trained liver biomedical scientist to highlight drug candidates which are rarely similar but may have similar pharmacological target((s))

Exclusive access to full length in-depth research analytical articles and newsletters on liver therapeutics-focused investment opportunities.

Immediate/exclusive access to full length write-up from call interviews with CEOs/KOLs. Visit my Landing Page to subscribe the low price of $32/month or $325 annually.



Disclosure: I am/we are long THERF, MDGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.