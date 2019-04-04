NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund: Certainly A Different Fund

We take a deep dive into the fund looking at the recent changes to the portfolio and the performance.

The fund currently yields a managed distribution of 11.02% and is trading at a discount of 8.68% to its Net Asset Value.

Source: Thorn Yang

Over my time spent publishing on Seeking Alpha, I have generally been known as "the NHF guy" for my continued coverage of the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) throughout the years.

Last year, however, I finally sold my shares after many years of ownership. I wrote about this in the article "NHF: What's In A Name?". Income Idea members can read the article here.

In 2018, the fund had made some major changes, including doing a secondary offering and changing the fund's name. Now that that's settled, let's take a look at where the fund is today, how it performed, and whether it makes sense for your portfolio.

What's New?

As we know, the last two years have been quite eventful, especially for closed-end funds.

With the majority of the closed-end fund universe being leveraged, investors have been coming to a rude awakening as funds have started to meaningfully cut distributions as their coverage ratios declined.

All of this stems from the problem that closed-end funds borrow at short-term rates and invest in longer-term securities. Ordinarily, this is not an issue as longer-term rates are higher than short-term rates. Thus, you can borrow cheaply and invest in higher yielding securities.

I discussed this in my most popular and, perhaps, most controversial CEF article yet, "Are You Sitting On A CEF Time Bomb?"

In the last few years, however, the general trend has been for an increase in short-term borrowing costs, while long-term rates remained flat.

In the last 6 months, however, not only have short-term rates continued to increase, but longer-term rates declined to the current flat to inverted yield curve as well.

Today, we have an inversion in the US 2 and 5-year treasuries...

(Source: TradingView)

And, the 10-Year Treasury to 3-Month T-Bill spread is essentially zero. This is not normal, not for the economy, nor for closed-end funds.

(Source: TradingView)

The NexPoint fund was unique in the sense that, while the underlying investments were often leveraged (options, derivatives, asset-backed securities), the financial leverage was generally small.

In either case, it will be good to take a look at how the fund has fared.

Fund Basics - Essential Info

Sponsor: NexPoint Capital

Managers: James Dondero

AUM: $911 million in Investment Exposure, $756 million net assets (as of 12/31/2018)

Historical Style: Global Debt & Equity

Investment Objectives: The fund seeks to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund is invested primarily in below-investment-grade debt and equity securities and has the ability to hedge.

Number of Holdings: 149 positions

Current Yield: 11.02% based on market price, Monthly Distributions

Inception Date: 6/29/2006

Fees: Apx 2.43% as of 12/31/2018.

Discount to NAV: 8.68% (52-week range from 6.21% to 19.66% discount)

Sources: CEF Connect, NexPoint, and YCharts

Fund Updates

Today, NHF yields 11.02% and is trading at a discount of 8.68%.

As we discussed in "NHF: What's In A Name?", the fund has gone through a number of changes, starting with its name change and requirements on fixed income allocation.

While, in the past, NHF had a good amount of assets allocated to bonds, today, the fund is truly "hedge fund-like" in nature.

About 50% of the portfolio is allocated to real estate, much of which is the affiliated NexPoint RE Opportunities REIT. Equities make up under a third of the portfolio, while bonds, senior loans, and asset-backed securities make up the remaining allocations.

Source: NHF Q4 2018 Fact Sheet

This was also one of the largest changes over the last few years where real estate has become the largest focus.

Source: NHF Annual Report 12/31/2018

The portfolio is fairly concentrated, with the affiliated NexPoint REIT being the largest holding.

Source: NHF Annual Report 12/31/2018

The portfolio is still largely domestic, although there is still good amount of exposure to Latin America, predominantly in bonds.

Source: YCharts

Quality wise, as to be expected of NHF, the fund is playing in the junk bond, or high-yield space. I will remind investors, though, that unrated or NR, does not mean bad, it may simply mean the security was too small to be worth getting rated, particularly if the entire issue will be taken out (invested in full) by a few investors.

Source: NHF Annual Report 12/31/2018

Distribution Quality

In my previous article, I noted that NHF was no longer an income-focused fund and that it would likely have an impact on distribution coverage.

The fund currently distributes a $.20 per share monthly distribution. The distribution has been steady for a number of years since being cut from $.24 per share.

Generally, I would use CEFConnect data, but I believe it is wrong and has yet to be adjusted for the capital raise.

As such, we can go back to 19A disclosures.

For the distribution date of 2/28/2019, the fund paid 53% of the distribution from income and 46% from return of capital.

Source: NHF 19A disclosure

The best place to see the total health, however, is in the financial statements, which we have for the year ending 12/31/2018.

In 2018, the fund earned $39.958 million in income.

Source: NHF Annual Report 12/31/2018

At the same time, the fund incurred $18.675 million in expenses, including the NexPoint advisory fee, administration fees, and interest expense. This left a net investment income of $21.282 million.

Source: NHF Annual Report 12/31/2018

Ideally, for an income fund, you want the entire distribution covered by the net investment income.

Unfortunately, for NHF, the $21 million net investment income would only be a 2.7% distribution or so.

Fortunately, NHF did have some realized gains during the year to offset some unrealized losses on other investments. Net result, the fund had an $18.537 million change in net realized and unrealized gains on investments.

Combined with the net investment income, this came to $39.819 million, or around 5% of the total net assets.

Source: NHF Annual Report 12/31/2018

The fund, however, had distributed $68 million back to shareholders in 2018, and more than 67% of it was return of capital and, in this case, destructive return of capital.

Source: NHF Annual Report 12/31/2018

You can also see how this was a major change from 2017.

So, bottom line, the distribution is not sustainable from net investment income, especially as the fund has deleveraged and increased its exposure to real estate. The fund will be highly dependent upon capital gains.

Will NHF continue to overdistribute and take that marketing approach? Or will they cut the distribution in the near future? It really is a guess.

Leverage

NHF gets its leverage from a variety of sources.

The primary agreement is with BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF). The fund has a $135 million agreement, on which NHF has $90 million drawn. The rate is based on LIBOR + a spread ranging from .6% to 1.3%, depending on the quality of holdings pledged.

Furthermore, the fund has a reverse repurchase agreement with the bank.

Next, the fund opened up a bridge credit agreement with KeyBank for $75 million on which they pay a rate of LIBOR + 2%.

As of 12/31/2018, the fund had approximately $55 million drawn on the facility.

Overall, while the fund does not have a lot of leverage drawn as a percentage of assets, the lending is not the cheapest, particularly as we see LIBOR creeping up.

Data by YCharts

The KeyBank line would now be 4.5%, and when the fund has only earned 2.7% net investment income or around 5% with the capital appreciation, it makes you take notice.

Furthermore, investors need to realize that this is just the financial leverage. Many of the fund holdings also have their own structural leverage such as the asset-backed securities and the REITs.

Performance Update

So, let's take a look at how the fund performed.

Year to date, NHF has achieved a total return of 12.25%. The price per share increased 9.18%, while the underlying NAV increased .97%. These numbers imply that a large driver of the performance has been the discount to NAV closing in, much like we have seen with other closed-end funds this year.

Data by YCharts

Since our last article on the fund on June 4th, 2018, the fund has achieved a 6.76% total return, driven by the distribution. The price per share declined 2.6%, while underlying NAV declined 9.21%. This implies that one of the reasons the total return was positive was the discount to NAV closing down.

Data by YCharts

Over the past 12 months, investors continued to have a tough time. The fund achieved a total return of 7.63%. The fund's price per share declined 3.46%, while the underlying net asset value declined 5.69%. Destructive return of capital distributions? I would say so.

Data by YCharts

Going back three years, we do see good returns. The fund has achieved a 68.67% total return. The price per share increased 20.69%, while the underlying net asset value increased 14.22%.

Data by YCharts

We do have to keep in mind that the 2016-2018 performance is not what you should expect going forward with the fund meaningfully changed.

Competitor wise, I firmly believe NHF does not have any direct peers in the closed-end fund world. The fund compares itself to the DJ Credit Suisse Hedge Fund index, but I do not have the ability to show that. What we do have is the Wells Fargo Hedge Fund index.

Year to date, NHF has lagged the index.

Data by YCharts

The same holds true for the 1-year number.

Data by YCharts

Once we go back to the three-year time period, do we see NHF outperform.

Data by YCharts

Bottom Line

"Hedge fund in a box?"

Oh yes.

A number of years ago, I called the fund a "hedge fund in a CEF wrapper", and that stuck. This fund, though, was very much attractive to income investors, as while it was very much a publicly-traded hedge fund, the underlying investments were fixed income orientated.

Over the years, however, the fund had transitioned a number of times to what it is today. Investors had received a spin-off of the NexPoint Residential Real Estate REIT (NXRT) which had enjoyed great success of being repriced from a discount under the CEF to a sizable premium as a publicly-traded REIT.

NHF now, however, has a lot more equity exposure and has changed its guidelines for fixed income exposure.

There is still a lot to love about the fund, but there are many things to be wary of.

First, the fund is not likely to cover its distribution from net investment income. In 2018, the fund predominantly covered its distribution from return of capital, and this is likely to continue in the future. The fund will need a meaningful amount of capital gains in order to not have destructive return of capital.

Secondly, the fund is leveraged. Not only is it leveraged through fairly high cost credit agreements, but many of the underlying assets in which it is investing also carry leverage.

Lastly, there are a lot of affiliate investments, such as the REIT exposure. With it, there are more murky waters in regards to fees, etc.

When the fund earns $39 million in income but pays itself $10 million in investment advisory and administration fees, it does bring up questions as to if that mix is justifiable, especially when the fee is based on assets managed and not how much the fund earns or covers the distribution. This, of course, is not limited to just NHF and applies to most closed-end funds.

So, I hope this was helpful and gives you a few things to think about in your ongoing due diligence process. How do you feel about the affiliated investments and the distribution coverage? Let me know in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.