Aslan Pharmaceuticals: An Asia-Focused Oncology Company

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) is a small company based in Singapore doing what we would call the volume game in clinical oncology. The company does its trials in Asia, in Asian patients, on cancers that are more commonly found among Asians. The numbers look like this:

Take gastric cancer, for example: Keytruda is a key drug here and it costs around $110,000 in the US, un-subsidised. Cost keeps going up and down, so don't take that number to the bank, but roughly, in a country like India, say, it costs about 30% less. Ignore the prevalence rates above, and take only the prevalence figures. If ASLAN gets its drug Varlitinib approved, and if the drug is any good, it can afford to price it vastly lower in Asia-Pac (India isn't part of this area, by the way), and still make strong profits. If the drug is really good, it can even bring it to the US, still at a considerable discount to US drugs, because its bottom line is already bolstered by its Asia presence. Basically, this is doing pharma business the other way around, not from the US to Asia, but from Asia to the US. And this approach has its upsides and downsides.

The upside is what we just discussed. The downside is that it is either true or commonly perceived as true that clinical trials in the less developed countries of the world tend to be less rigorous than US ones. If this is true, then we have a big clinical problem; if this is merely perceived to be true, we still have a practical problem - difficulty in drawing US investment. With that caveat in mind, we will take a look at the stock using our IOMachine.

Catalyst

Varlitinib is an oral small molecule that is claimed to be a highly potent inhibitor of all HER family receptors. Unlike, say, Puma's neratinib (NASDAQ:PBYI), varlitinib is also reversible. It has an ongoing Phase 2/3 trial in biliary tract cancer at 58 sites including US, EU, Japan, China, Asia-Pac, with data due Dec. 31, 2019.

The pipeline looks like this:

Previous trial data

Varlitinib recently failed a phase 2 trial in gastric cancer despite showing signs of efficacy. First line treatment in gastric cancer is always a difficult area, but it is a positive sign that the drug showed "a numerical advantage in reducing the tumor size after 12 weeks of treatment compared to the chemo regimen mFOLFOX6 alone." The average tumor shrinkage in the varlitinib+chemo group was 22% compared to only 12.5% in the chemo only group. PFS also showed a positive trend. What may also be carried over to other trials is the safety data - serious adverse events in the varlitinib group was 73.1% while in the control group it was 88.5%.

On the same day, ASLAN also announced positive data from the phase 1b/2 trial of varlitinib plus gemcitabine and cisplatin (gem/cis) in first-line biliary tract cancer (BTC). The drug combo was well-tolerated. 21 systemic treatment-naive patients with advanced metastatic BTC were enrolled. 16 patients became evaluable.

Varlitinib in combination with gem/cis has been well tolerated in BTC patients and the data also demonstrate increased activity of varlitinib in combination with gem/cis compared to gem/cis alone. 21 patients with advanced or metastatic BTC who had not received prior systemic therapy were enrolled in the phase 1b part of the trial. Patients received oral varlitinib twice daily (BID) at a dose of either 200 mg or 300 mg plus gemcitabine (1,000mg/m2) and cisplatin (25mg/m2) on days one and eight of a three-week cycle. 16 patients completed the first cycle of chemotherapy with at least one post treatment scan and were evaluable for efficacy. "Seven patients showed partial response (PR) and eight had stable disease (SD) for more than 12 weeks. The overall response rate (ORR) and disease control rate (DCR) for both cohorts were 43.8% and 93.8% respectively. In the 200 mg BID cohort, 4/11 patients achieved PR and 6/11 had SD with ORR and DCR of 36.4% and 90.9% respectively. In the 300 mg BID cohort, 3/5 patients achieved PR and 2/5 had SD with ORR and DCR of 60% and 100% respectively."

In a trial report published in NEJM, Valle et al showed that ORR and DCR in a metastatic BTC population after treatment with gim+cis was 26.1% and 81.4%. Varlitinib's results of 60% and 100% at the highest dosing cohort compare favorably with that. We have to consider safety at this higher dose, but according to company reports, they were good.

Execution

The company has a market cap of $137M, a cash balance of $28M as of the December quarter, and burn was $38M in the previous year. These numbers are suspect, because various sources provide varying numbers, and the company does not seem to have filed a 10-K yet.

Here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Competition

As we said earlier, this company has very little competition in the Asian market. Comparable treatments developed in the US all cost more. Given the drug's early signs of efficacy, if it gets successful approval in these Asian markets, it can afford to price itself lower than competition.

However, the company is also seeking approval in the US, where the pricing potential is higher, but competition is more. For example, apart from currently available therapies, Leap Therapeutics (LEAP) is developing treatment for the same indication. The company recently presented top line data from the phase 1/2 study of DKN-01 with gem/cis in advanced BTC. Safety data was good. DCR was 87.2%, and the trial also yielded median OS data of 12.4 months and median PFS of 8.7 months. This data compares favorably with varlitinib especially because we are given OS and PFS data as well, which was lacking in Varlitinib's trial. Indeed, there's a whole host of companies developing treatments for this cancer - see a list here.

Opinion

As has been discussed, our main interest in ASLAN is in its Asia focus. In this market, the company has potential in BTC and other lines of cancer. However, in the US market, there is a huge amount of competition, some of it in advanced stages, and the trials here are too early, cash is too low, and there's already been one failure, for us to seriously consider ASLN as a contender here.

As we have mentioned, there are a number of risks associated with this stock. First, it is an under-covered microcap, so that has its own set of risks - low trading volume, irrational price movements, illiquid shares and so on. Then we have the company-specific risks. As we said, much of the clinical data for this company comes ex-US, and we are not comfortable with that. The company's cash situation is also somewhat precarious - and like we said, difficult to gauge. So that means there's going to be dilution to any investment you make here today.

So, our bottom line opinion is that simply for the sake of diversifying one's portfolio, one may consider this company. However, that is going to be a risky and somewhat long-term investment, with the immediate major catalyst almost a year away.

