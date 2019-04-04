Wabtec Insiders Dump Stock Before Ugly First Quarter

The second quarter results will have drastically lower charges and show a sharp improvement. The insiders mostly sold when the stock was above $100. They will probably start buying again.

The long-term outlook for Wabtec is exceptional, but the first quarter net income could be close to zero due to charges related to combining GE transportation into Wabtec.

Source: Finbox.io

Wabtec (WAB) stock peaked at $112 per share six months ago. It is 62% of that high despite better revenue and profitability going into the acquisition. The first quarter results will be awful due to the costs of combining the businesses. The amount of the charges is uncertain and the accounting discretion considerable, but a first quarter loss is possible. This is not due to the business, which is doing better than originally projected. However, the cost of the transaction and acquisition accounting will be concentrated in the first quarter. The stock is a sell until after these results become public.

Stock Sales

Wabtec projects revenue will be up 11% and operating income up 17%, in the full year. Great, but why are insiders selling? In the last 12 months, insiders have sold 595,000 shares. The sellers include the Executive Chairman, CEO and CFO. In that period, purchases totaled 491,000 shares but these were stock grants at zero or normal prices. The stock rose on the expectation of a very good deal to combine with GE Transportation. The deal is even better than expected.

However, the insiders saw that only 5 weeks of Transportation would be in the first quarter results. This will reduce the first quarter operating income by roughly $100 million compared to the full year projection. More importantly, the first quarter will experience most of the costs of the transaction. I recommended the purchase of Wabtec based on the exceptional gains from the combination. When I discovered the insider sales, I checked further and realized the extent of transaction cost in the first quarter.

First Quarter Charges

The most meaningful way to understand the first quarter results is to examine the earnings before tax after adjustment for the costs of combination. These costs are summarized in the table below. Wabtec projected these costs at roughly $300 million for 2019. The transaction costs will occur in the first quarter. The accounting policies will be made consistent. Wabtec policies are more conservative than GE’s, so earnings will be reduced by a one-time amount of about $100 million. Purchase Price Accounting is the write-up of fixed assets to minimize goodwill, which is not tax deductible. This will result in a fixed non-cash charge of around $10 million per month. Wabtec has also written up the parts inventory, which will increase costs over the next 12 months offset by adjustment to the backlog prices.

The first quarter costs will increase by roughly $185 million. Later quarters will have a much lower cost.

These estimates are very rough. Wabtec's projection was in tenths of a billion, which could be any number between $51 million and $149 million. The point that is undeniably clear is that the charges in the first quarter will be high.

First Quarter Income

The first quarter income is summarized below. It is about the same as the charges from the transaction. I would expect that Wabtec would show a small profit in the first quarter.

Wabtec guidance is for $3.00 to $3.20 per share. Thus, the last three quarters of the year would be about a dollar per quarter. The typical Wabtec acquisition produces synergies rapidly. In this case, the combination will be done with great care so the synergies will be back-end loaded in years three and four. They will be about $250 million per year, almost all in cost reduction.

Conclusion

Wabtec earnings per share have grown in the last decade at a compound rate of 13% per year. With locomotive production at a low point in 2018 of 27% of the 2015 peak, the combined company should see exception growth in the next four years. The acquisition is unusual in that transportation produces one third more income and it is growing three times faster than Wabtec, which makes the adjustments larger. Management has done a poor job of letting the shareholders understand what will happen in the first quarter. While Wabtec is a great long-term buy, the stock should fall in the first quarter and recover sharply afterward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.