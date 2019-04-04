First Capital Realty: We Are Cautiously Optimistic About Its Strategic Focus

The strategy will also help it to diversify its asset types from mostly retail properties to include more mixed-use properties.

Investment Thesis

First Capital Realty (OTCPK:FCRGF) (TSX:FCR) delivered another year of solid earnings with strong same-property net operating income growth and occupancy ratio improvement. The company also announced its “Super Urban Focus” strategy that will focus on strong growth neighborhoods in its major markets. In addition, it will diversify its asset types to include mixed-use properties. This strategy should be favorable as the company will be able to enjoy above average rental revenue growth in strong growth neighborhoods. In addition, the strategy to include more mixed-use properties will help First Capital Realty to enter residential rental markets. Its new strategy should provide a long runway of growth. Despite its premium valuation, we think investors with a long-term investment horizon will continue to be rewarded.

Source: YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2018 Highlights

First Capital Realty continues to deliver solid earnings in 2018. The company increased its average rate per square feet from C$19.69 in 2017 to C$20.24 in 2018. This is equivalent to an increase of 2.8% year over year. Similarly, its total same property net operating income increased by 3.1% in 2018. This was much better than the SPNOI growth rate of 2.5% in 2017. First Capital Realty’s total occupancy ratio also increased by 60 basis points to 96.7% in 2018.

Source: Q4 2018 Financial Report

First Capital Realty’s “Super Urban Focus”

First Capital Realty’s 2018 result was not a surprise as the company had an excellent track record of growth in the past. What surprised us is its newly introduced “Super Urban Focus” strategy. First Capital Realty has been focusing on Canada’s six largest urban markets for many years. Its new approach continues on this path but with a focus on particular neighborhoods to take advantage of better growth potential in certain neighborhoods. In addition, First Capital Realty’s super urban approach will not only focus on retail properties. Instead, it will also include mixed-use properties.

We are optimistic about its strategy for the following reasons

Narrowing concentration will drive above average rental revenue growth

We like First Capital Realty’s narrowing concentration on certain urban neighborhoods within its 6 major markets because there are higher population growth neighborhoods and lower population growth neighborhoods in the same city. In addition, there are neighborhoods within the same city that has higher average income than other neighborhoods within the same city.

Below are the two charts that compare First Capital Realty’s demographics with its peers. As can be seen from the chart, the average population within 5km of First Capital Realty's properties is about 250 thousand. This is significantly higher than the population for its U.S. and Canadian peers. Similarly, average household income within 5km of its properties is about 13% higher than its Canadian peers. We expect its super urban approach will further increase both metrics. As we know, higher population density and higher average income should help support retail sales growth for its retail tenants. This will allow First Capital Realty to grow its retail rental rates. In addition, higher income families also supports above average residential rental rates. We expect First Capital Realty to achieve above average SPNOI growth than its peers. This should also result in higher funds from operations.

Source: Investor Presentation

Super urban approach will diversify its asset types

First Capital Realty’s focus on super urban focus strategy will also diversify its asset types from majority retail properties into mixed-use properties. This is because developments in these newly selected neighborhoods often require intensification. This will result in mixed-use properties such as a combination of residential, office and retail properties in one single location. This will allow it to diversify its asset types. This is advantageous because the company can also extend its rental revenue towards high demand residential rental markets. For example, in First Capital Realty’s largest market Toronto, demand for residential rental units continue to rise. In fact, monthly residential rental rate in Toronto is expected to rise 11% in 2019 according to a report published by Urbanized Toronto. Besides favorable demand in residential units, residential rental revenue is also less impacted in an economic recession than retail sectors.

Concerns and challenges about its new strategic focus

FFO growth may be bumpy

First Capital Realty’s super urban strategy will involve both developments/acquisitions and dispositions. Any disposition of its non-core properties may result in a temporary loss in rental revenue until the capital is re-invested towards new properties.

Several other REITs are also narrowing their focus on urban properties

While we like First Capital Realty’s new strategy, we noted that several other REITs are also doing something similar (though the degree may vary). For example, RioCan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF) is also in the process of reducing its secondary market portfolios to focus on its major urban markets. When several REITs are all trying to sell their secondary market properties, it may result in lower sale prices.

Valuation: Premium Valuation

First Capital Realty is currently trading at a price to 2018 AFFO ratio of 19.9x. This is higher than its Canadian peers. As a comparison, RioCan (OTCPK:RIOCF) and SmartCentre REIT (OTCPK:CWYUF) are currently trading at price to AFFO ratios of 18.3x and 17.2x respectively. We believe First Capital Realty deserve a premium valuation due to the quality of its portfolio and its excellent track record of growth in the past.

Dividend

First Capital Realty currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.215 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4%. The company has only raised its dividend twice in the past two years. The company’s dividend is safe with a payout ratio of 71.1% in 2018 (based on its FFO).

Source: YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We are cautiously optimistic about First Capital Realty’s “Super Urban Focus” strategy. We think this should drive above average FFO growth in the next few years. Although it is trading at a premium to its peers, we think investors with a long-term investment horizon will be rewarded.

