5 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

This week, a couple of energy firms make it to our list as does a nanocap that does little for shareholders over the years.

"The average man does not want to be free. He simply wants to be safe." - H.L. Mencken

We continue our new weekly feature today. Every week we will be providing very brief overviews of some interesting stocks insiders are currently buying. I have always found insider buying one of best indicators that a stock may be undervalued.

In fact, insider buying was a great "tell" that the market had gotten oversold during the fourth quarter sell-off. Insider buying hit an eight-year high in December.

So what interesting stocks are insiders buying after the S&P 500 rose some 14% in the first quarter, the best quarterly performance since 2009? Here are five names that caught our eye over the past week.

Let's start with Perspecta (PRSP). This company is based just outside of D.C. and provides enterprise information technology services to government customers, federal, state, and local markets. Perspecta came public late last spring and is down some 20% from its IPO price.

Perspecta has seen some positive developments of late concerning its backlog. The company won a $155 million renewal of a technical support contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs last week. In mid-February it announced a 10-year $390 million contract across multiple classified systems engineering and integration programs. The next day, Perspecta had a slight beat on bottom line consensus with its Q4 results.

Over the past two weeks, the stock has seen its first insider buying as a public company as its CFO and CEO bought some $250,000 in stock in aggregate. PRSP sells for approximately 11 times earnings

Nanocap ($15 million market cap) MYOS RENS Technology (MYOS) sees its first insider buying since late in 2017. On March 27th, its CEO bought $250,000 worth of shares and a director added $50,000 to his core holdings.

The stock has done little for shareholders since coming public. The stock got a nice boost after its Q4 results on March 28th. The shares previously had gotten a big boost in January after announcing positive top-line results from a study evaluating the impact of its compound Fortetropin on attenuating muscle atrophy following a common surgical procedure known as tibial-plateau leveling osteotomy in 100 dogs.

There is next to nothing on this firm in the way of investment analysis. The company only did $360,000 in revenue in the fourth quarter. I can't find one rating on the stock on TipRanks. The last article on Seeking Alpha on MYOS was late in 2014. This piece had a short thesis to it, which based on the chart above was very well timed.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) which just went public in January is seeing some unusual insider activity for a recent IPO. Three insiders picked up just under $14 million in news shares via four transactions on March 28th and March 29th. The CEO bought approximately $8 million of that total. This follows some $9 million in new insider buys in February. It is almost if the company has a reversed "lock up expiration" clause in effect.

New Fortress Energy is a NYC-based energy infrastructure company. The company funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver fully integrated turnkey energy solutions. The insiders seem to be buying the recent dip in the stock after a decent debut on the market.

Source: Company Presentation

The company recently provided a brief business update whose highlights I have posted above. The current median analyst price target on NFE is just under $19.00 a share. Seven analyst firms have issued ratings on New Fortress Energy since it came public. This consists of five Buys including from Morgan Stanley and Holds at Barclays and Credit Suisse. Insiders seem to be big believers in the company's shares at current trading levels.

E&P concern EQT Corp. (EQT) sees some insider buying here in March. The CEO added just over $260,000 to his core holdings on March 29th. The EVP of Production increased his holdings just over $160,000 on the same day. This follows an approximate $110,000 buy by the CFO on March 14th.

This Pittsburgh-based concern primarily produces natural gas. Like a lot of names in this space, the company has shifted to more of a focus on costs and profitability from one on growth recently driven by a new management team.

This company also has the attention of activist investors. In this case, it comes in the form of the Rice Brothers who sold Rice Energy to EQT Corp. in 2017 for some $6.7 billion. They are spearheading a charge to nominate new directors. The stock is not loved in the analyst community with three Hold ratings in the past few months from the likes of Jefferies and RBC Capital. Morgan Stanley issued a rare Sell and $8 price target on EQT three weeks ago. Evidently, some insiders and activists are more optimistic that value can be unlocked from this concern.

Finally we have Endologix (ELGX) on our list this week. Yesterday, the CFO, CEO and two directors bought more than $450,000 of new stock in the company. They bought shares in a just over $50 million secondary capital raise. This California-based concern manufactures and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms.

As can be seen above, few stocks have destroyed more shareholder value over the past year. The shares have shrunk to approximately $75 million market cap. Several officers of the company have left the firm over the past 12-18 months. A month ago Endologix executed a reverse 1:10 stock split.

Despite the insider buying, I would be wary of this name. Not only because of my "Ten Year Rule", but also the shares are not liked on the Street. Since the beginning of the year, four analyst firms have reiterated Hold ratings on the stock. BTIG seems to be the only one positive on the stock. It maintained its Buy rating and lifted the price target to $12 (from $4) earlier this week.

And those are five stocks insiders seem to be favoring with recent purchases.

"The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face for the urge to rule it." - H.L. Mencken, Minority Report

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum.

Author's note: I present and update my best small and mid-cap stock ideas that insiders are buying only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Insiders Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.