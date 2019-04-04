2 Big Risk Factors That Starbucks Cannot Control

Customer shift to the third wave of coffee movement is here, which Starbucks has been unable to match.

Starbucks (SBUX) has rallied after posting better-than-expected Q4 results and has recently reached all-time highs. There is no denying that Starbucks is an internationally recognizable brand and a retail powerhouse. However, based on the price levels that have recently been reached, Starbucks now has a very rich valuation. When valued simply on price to earnings alone, their valuation is much richer than those of their peers, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Data by YCharts

It was not long ago that Starbucks was valued considerably lower than MCD or Dunkin' from a price to earnings standpoint.

These valuation levels warrant a look into some of the lesser-discussed known risks that could slow the company down in both the short and long term. Most of the discussion surrounding whether or not the company will succeed long term has been presented around its ability to scale internationally, particularly in Asia. In this article, I will take a different approach and highlight two significant risks that are generally uncontrollable for Starbucks and could lead to disappointing operational and financial results in the future.

1. Input Prices Feel Like They Have Bottomed

With the price of coffee being at an all-time low, there is a significant commodity price risk that prices will increase based on factors that are beyond a grower or retailer's control.

Data by YCharts

The combined low prices of coffee beans and steady growth of coffee consumption internationally could result in a potential increase in coffee prices. This article highlights that farmers may not have the incentive to continue to produce at historic levels. "Historically low prices for coffee beans in 2018 will likely reduce the incentive for farmers to expand supplies, said Rodrigo Costa, the U.S.-based coffee director for Brazilian trading company Comexim. That could mean a price spurt ahead, analysts say, as major moves within the industry promise to boost consumption worldwide." In addition to this, any adverse weather conditions and climate change issues will negatively impact growing conditions for farmers and increase prices accordingly.

An increase in commodity prices would put considerable margin pressure on not just Starbucks but on the entire industry. Value-based or mainstream coffee brands will most likely race to the bottom for prices but at a bit higher of a price point. Artisanal brands may have to increase prices, but they retain a customer base which will be less price sensitive to an increase.

2. Competition & Customer Taste

I consider myself to know a bit about coffee, more so than the average coffee drinker, but not to the extent that I would consider myself an expert. If I have the option of trying something different that I know is of premium quality, I will often pay the premium. Alternatively, if two products are of similar quality, I am going to use price as a determining factor in my decision and seek to maximize value. I feel like Starbucks has positioned itself to be somewhat in the middle of the value and premium craft coffee brand. From a quality standpoint, they may have a difficult time competing with third wave coffee brands with respect to quality. On the lower end, although their quality may be superior to brands like Tim Hortons, Dunkin' Donuts, or McDonald's, they will often come up short with respect to price. A deeper dive into their competition is presented below.

Your Average Cup of Coffee

Both traditional fast food outlets and mainstream coffee brands offer products that compete with Starbucks. As Starbucks continues to grow and eventually outpace McDonald's for the number of stores in the U.S., this piece highlights the cost crisis that Starbucks is facing,

"There's never been so much competition to get American consumers to open up their wallets for a cup of coffee. McDonald's McCafe and Dunkin' Donuts are also vying for the latte crowd with their own versions of sweetened espresso drinks but at a much lower cost than Starbucks."

Starbucks used to have an advantage as they offered more than just your typical cup of brewed coffee and could cater to the espresso loving crowd. Now, with the offerings of McCafe from McDonald's and espresso drinks from Dunkin, Tim Hortons etc., the differentiation is no longer as prevalent. The price point is an issue as well, as Starbucks is having a difficult time matching the price of their competitors on both brewed coffee and espresso-based beverages. At this point, the notion of trying to retain customers from becoming new coffee customers of the competition will be paramount to the future success of Starbucks.

Third Wave Coffee - The Artisanal Competition

The third wave of coffee is here and maybe even the fourth wave is soon to be upon us. For those who are not familiar with these terms, this article nicely summarizes the various coffee waves,

"Third wave coffee is fun. It’s developmental and progressive. We’re understanding the needs of producers. We’re building actual relationships and we’re working towards locally sourced specialty goods, while the rest of the world tries to mass-produce as much as it can".

The third wave can be likened to a craft type of experience (think of craft beer versus your typical beer conglomerate).

Source: Starbucks Website

Starbucks has made an attempt to enter into this market demographic with their 'Starbucks Reserve' brand. Since originally planning to open over 1,000 Starbucks Reserve stores, the company has scaled back the initiative,

"Starbucks got caught in the trap that I call "luxflation." Luxury brands, which Starbucks clearly was not too long ago, have to continuously and continually inflate their luxury values. Without that constant dedication to upping a brand’s luxurious perception, luxury brands slide down-market in consumers’ minds."

Stores such as Blue Bottle Coffee or Philz Coffee have good foothold on this new movement and have executed well. These companies focus on taste and are actually cultivating the relationship between the customer and their cup of coffee (i.e. source of beans, trade practice, brewing method). Generally, prices are higher. However, the average customer going into one of these stores is aware of the extra cost and is willing to pay the premium.

The changing tastes of the more sophisticated coffee customer are seemingly difficult for Starbucks to control or react to. The fact that the company is so large and has to produce coffee with a focus on consistency puts them at a disadvantage of being able to provide the customer with a craft-type experience. One could only anticipate that the fourth wave of coffee will be even less of a mass-produced, cost-led movement and instead focus on the customer to cup relationship.

Overall Takeaway

At this price level, one that investors have never seen, it is difficult to recommend buying Starbucks, given the uncontrollable risks discussed above. A commodity price increase is very possible and would negatively impact margins for both Starbucks and the industry. The competition on both the artisanal and mainstream fronts provides an unwelcome challenge for Starbucks. The mainstream competition is improving quality and product variety at a lower cost than Starbucks, and the artisanal competition is proving a high-quality cup and succeeding in fostering the customer to cup relationship. For these reasons, the risks and valuation have led us to steer clear of Starbucks at these price levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.