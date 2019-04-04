Babcock & Wilcox: It's Over

Four of the six loss contracts in the Renewables segment have been completed - and the last two have been settled.

In June 2016, power equipment manufacturer Babcock & Wilcox (BW) announced it was taking a $32 million charge to "correct an engineering design error on a new build renewable energy plant in Europe". BW shares fell 21% on the news.

What began as one error would soon lead to six different loss-making projects. Each quarter, the news only got worse, as costs rose and completion timelines were pushed out. Over time, the six projects would cost Babcock & Wilcox hundreds of millions of dollars - and lead BW stock to collapse:

Data by YCharts

At this point, it looks like the weight of those projects will push Babcock & Wilcox into bankruptcy. The company's 10-K, released on Tuesday, disclosed that the company could go into default as soon as Friday afternoon. Four of the projects have been completed - but two more will require settlement monies that B&W doesn't seem to have.

Even if - by some miracle - B&W can find the cash and/or convince lenders to waive covenants yet again, the K disclosed another rather significant problem: the rest of the business is in disarray as well. Ignoring the financing issues, it's still difficult to see any equity value for BW on paper; in practice, it's nearly impossible.

A Pending Default?

According to the 10-K, on March 20, B&W received $10 million in loan proceeds - the second tranche of a so-called "Last Out Term Loan" (B&W had received $30 million in similar financing last year - at a LIBOR + 14% interest rate and with a 6% fee). It hasn't helped the situation much:

Since March 20, 2019, we have been nearly fully drawn on the U.S. Revolving Credit Facility, minimal additional amounts were available for borrowings or letters of credit, and we were in compliance with the terms of the Amended Credit Agreement subject to the limited waivers that cumulatively extend through 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on April 5, 2019...

If that weren't concerning enough, it's important to note that the waivers were extended only last Friday, according to an 8-K. B&W's lenders - which include Vintage Capital Management, which owns nearly 15% of the equity - gave the company just a one-week extension. Those types of moves rarely are followed by good news - or longer extensions.

Meanwhile, the problems in the renewables business persist. Incredibly, what is now known as the "Volund & Other Renewables" segment generated a cumulative Adjusted EBITDA loss of $551.7 million over the past three years. Four of the six troublesome projects finally have been turned over to customers, "with only punch list or agreed remediation items remaining", per the K.

But two remain. And to settle claims regarding those two contracts, on March 29, B&W agreed to pay $88.9 million (see p. 35). The problem - as noted above - is that the company doesn't have $88.9 million or access to that cash. And, according to the settlement agreement, it has until Friday to come up with it.

The odds of that are exceedingly slim. One very thin reed (emphasis on 'very') on which to base some hopes is that the customers for the two projects now are described as "related parties". To my knowledge, that relationship has never been disclosed in the past, and exactly how those parties are related isn't mentioned. It's not likely that Vintage, B. Riley (RILY), now a 6% owner, or former parent BWX Technologies (BWXT) own biomass plants in the United Kingdom. And if those customers were in the mood to grant concessions, one thinks they would have given B&W more than one week to fund the settlement.

Simply reading the tea leaves, it seems like a default is highly likely, very quickly. But even if B&W somehow can last into next week, there's another problem: the K offered some additional nasty surprises.

The Rest of the Business

While the loss contracts in renewables are moving toward a conclusion, incredibly another one has appeared in the SPIG (formerly Industrial) segment. B&W acquired Italy's SPIG in 2016 for $172.1 million. It's been a disaster: Adjusted EBITDA was less than $2 million in 2016 before reversing to a nearly $30 million loss last year. Gross margin last year was negative 4.4%.

The news now is even worse. SPIG, too, has a significant loss contract (see p. 95): a dry cooling system for a U.S. gas-fired power plant. The company recorded nearly $15 million in losses in 2018, including $9 million in Q4 - and the project is only 69% complete, with turnover expected in "mid-2019". Given how badly B&W struggled to get its arms around the renewable loss contracts, that outlook simply can't be trusted.

But that's not the only problem. Backing out numbers from the K and the 10-Q, segment adjusted EBITDA was negative $28.7 million. Full-year gross margin was -16.3%. B&W unsurprisingly has backed away from being so aggressive with contracts - but that is leading revenue to collapse, with bookings down 64% in 2018 and the backlog halved. Any hopes of the company selling SPIG to raise capital clearly are dashed.

Even the former Power business, now the Babcock & Wilcox segment, is in decline. Adjusted EBITDA dropped 19% in 2018 after a 21% decline the year before. Revenues are down 23% over the two years.

Bookings were up, though year-end backlog was down. Still, this is a business likely in secular decline owing to slowing development of coal-fired power plants. B&W is cutting costs and had targeted "in the range of $100 million" in 2019 EBITDA as recently as Q2. But 2018 performance disappointed against original guidance, with revenue off 8% against a flat to -5% outlook, and gross margin of 18.6% below a 20% target.

As such, even with cost savings help (and, according to the Q2 call, $24 million in pension benefits next year), it's tough to see 2019 EBITDA above 2018's $84 million. If that's the case, even paper value here looks close to zero, given that B&W itself admits that business is likely in secular decline.

No Way Out

B&W burned some $287.3 million in 2018 - including $122 million in the second half. And so the asset sales, rights offerings, and additional debt haven't gotten the company out from under. Net debt at the end of 2018 was $133 million - the figure almost certainly is higher given commentary in the filing. And B&W owes $89 million on the last two renewables projects, plus the incremental $10 million on the Last Out loan. The revolver had $25 million in availability at year-end; it's now essentially maxed out, which adds another $20 million.

Total liabilities are at least $250 million at the moment and likely higher. Power's value might exceed that: a 6x multiple to FY18 EBITDA gets it to $500 million, but the declines in the business suggest that valuation is optimistic. Still, against a market cap a bit over $50 million even at $0.30, a net value of $270 million does imply quite a bit of upside

But there's also $285 million in pension liabilities on the book - a figure that rose $35 million year-over-year in 2018. (The late-year swoon in the stock market no doubt was a factor.) SPIG will post losses in 2019. So will the renewables business.

Even if Power is worth $500 million - and I don't think it is - that might not be enough to cover the liabilities here. It's certainly close enough that the odds of a white knight swooping in are minimal. No one is going to take on the risk of another ballooning project in SPIG, or fund losses in two segments, for ownership of the Power business - which is posting declining revenue and compressing margins.

The events of the last week and the 10-K seem to confirm that story. There have been too many mistakes - and there's simply not any real value left. Barring a miracle, Babcock & Wilcox's fate is sealed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.