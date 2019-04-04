With QT Ending, What Now For Gold?

We discussed those financial dynamics and how they urgently necessitate the exchange of fiat for gold with John Rubino.

Capitalism without price discovery of capital is finished and with that so are fiat currencies.

Powell's pivot from QT gave Wall Street crybabies the candy they screamed for as equities peered over the abyss in late 2018 into the next stock market crash.

John Rubino and Michael Oliver return for this week’s episode of the radio program.

Powell's pivot from QT gave Wall Street crybabies the candy they screamed for as equities peered over the abyss in late 2018 into the next stock market crash. China added massive stimulus as well. So at least for the moment, disaster has been averted. But pathology of the global financial system has taken perhaps its final step toward total financial annihilation because it's obvious now that central banks will never be able to allow debt markets to return to their equilibrium levels. Capitalism without price discovery of capital is finished and with that so are fiat currencies. We discussed those financial dynamics and how they urgently necessitate the exchange of fiat for gold with John Rubino.

Michael Oliver shares his latest momentum insights on gold and other important markets.

John Rubino runs the popular financial website DollarCollapse.com. He is co-author, with GoldMoney’s James Turk, of The Money Bubble: What To Do Before It Pops, and author of Clean Money: Picking Winners in the Green-Tech Boom (Wiley, 2008), The Collapse of the Dollar (also with James Turk), How to Profit from the Coming Real Estate Bust (Rodale, 2003) and Main Street, Not Wall Street (Morrow, 1998). After earning a Finance MBA from New York University, he spent the 1980s on Wall Street, as a Eurodollar trader, equity analyst and junk bond analyst. During the 1990s he was a featured columnist with TheStreet.com and a frequent contributor to Individual Investor, Online Investor, and Consumers Digest, among many other publications. He currently writes for CFA Magazine.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton’s International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton’s Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980’s Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987 Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA) technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992 he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank’s Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.