Tesla Q1 Was Really Bad

The best time to deliver bad news is when the market really isn't looking. Well, that is what Tesla (TSLA) did on Wednesday night, publishing its Q1 delivery and production report after the extended hours session had ended. The company badly missed estimates for deliveries in the period, which will only increase the arguments that demand has sputtered.

As a reminder, Tesla management guided to 360,000 to 400,000 deliveries this year, and that guidance was reaffirmed with this news. For Q1, the company only said that Model S/X units would be down year over year, and that Model 3 production should increase sequentially. Here's what else was said about Model 3 deliveries from the Q4 investor letter:

As a result of the start of Model 3 expansion into Europe and China, deliveries will be lower than production by about 10,000 units due to vehicle transit times to these markets.

So how did Tesla do? Well, much worse than many were expecting, as the table below details overall results against Q1 2018 and Q4 2018. Model 3 production did increase a little, but not that much on a daily basis when you consider that there were 2 less days in the quarter. It seems those massive VIN registrations really didn't mean much in the end. In fact, Tesla still has not produced 5,000 Model 3 units per week for an entire quarter.

(Source: Tesla Q1 report above and prior reports seen here)

However, it is the deliveries part that really surprised. The consensus numbers were almost 75,000 total with nearly 55,000 Model 3. The massive Model S/X miss will mean a huge hit to gross margins in the quarter, and management confirmed it will mean a larger than previously expected loss. Of course, management added the following color to explain what happened:

Due to a massive increase in deliveries in Europe and China, which at times exceeded 5x that of prior peak delivery levels, and many challenges encountered for the first time, we had only delivered half of the entire quarter’s numbers by March 21, ten days before end of quarter. At the end of the first quarter, approximately 10,600 vehicles were in transit to customers globally.

Despite pull forward of demand from Q1 2019 into Q4 2018 due to the step down in the federal tax credit, US orders for Model 3 vehicles significantly outpaced what we were able to deliver in Q1.

Given that Tesla vehicle production currently occurs entirely from one factory in the San Francisco Bay Area, but must be delivered to customers all around the world, production could be significantly higher than deliveries, as it was this quarter, when production exceeded deliveries by 22%.

Considering that management previously guided for 10,000 vehicles in transit at quarters end, even adding that to what was delivered would still put the company shy of most supporters' hopes. Of course, the statement about orders is a bit curious as well, given Tesla has again pushed back the $35,000 Model 3, so its hard to judge orders versus deliveries. Also, the statement about the factory isn't really new, so it seems like its just another excuse for bad performance. Management also talked about having about two weeks of inventory in North America for the Model 3, yet we are continually being told the company is production constrained and can't meet all of its demand. Also, Tesla added the following language to its release in regards to in-transit vehicles:

We count a produced but undelivered vehicle to be in transit if the related customer has placed an order or paid the full purchase price for such vehicle.

In the end, this is a big miss for Tesla, and we now know why this announcement came a little later than most previous ones. Model S and X deliveries completely fell off a cliff, which will have a big margin impact in the quarter, and the Model 3 fell well short as well. Management seemed to throw a number of excuses in the report, but in-transit vehicles weren't that far off of previous guidance. Tesla shares aren't likely to hold up well on this news, and with very low production and deliveries, it might bolster the SEC's case against Elon Musk that heads to court on Thursday afternoon. When expectations come down this much and you still miss by a mile, you have a big problem.

(Source: TeslaCharts twitter, seen here)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.