What You Can Do About An Insecure Retirement (Podcast)

From a big-picture point of view, none of the primary sources of retirement income is working well for the public, on average, today. We look at data on private savings, employer-based plans (both defined-benefit and defined-contribution), and Social Security. Given these shaky foundations, individually and collectively, we offer a rational perspective on what nevertheless can be done to secure our financial futures.
In this brief podcast (5:29), my primary suggestion is to focus on the area over which you have the most control, namely the key timing and lifestyle choices you make, which have high-magnitude financial repercussions.