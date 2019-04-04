Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available

A few times in the latter half of last year, I discussed the Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN). This is a rather interesting and very underfollowed closed-end fund that boasts a very high 8.81% distribution yield and provides investors with an opportunity to profit off of the growing midstream space. As it has been several months since my last article on the fund, I thought that readers would appreciate an update on the fund. In short though, the midstream story remains alive and well and the fund does offer investors an interesting way to play the sector but there are better options out there.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, KYN has the objective of obtaining a high after-tax total return for its shareholders. The fund seeks to achieve this objective by investing at least 85% of its total assets in energy-related master limited partnerships and other companies in the midstream space. This objective requires KYN to be structured somewhat differently than most other closed-end funds. Current government regulations limit a registered investment company (a pass-through entity that most funds structure themselves as) to having no more than 25% of its total assets invested in partnerships. In order to get around this, KYN is structured as a C-corporation, which have no restrictions on what they can invest in but also have to pay corporate taxes. These taxes act as a drag on the fund's total returns.

As might be expected by the fund's objective, KYN's portfolio does consist mostly of master limited partnerships:

The companies on this list are almost certainly going to be familiar to anyone that has followed the North American energy space for any period of time. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Energy Transfer (ET) are among the largest names in the space while firms like Williams Companies (WMB) are a bit more focused. Curiously, I am struck by the absence of Kinder Morgan (KMI), which is also one of the largest companies in the space and a favorite of dividend investors. Kinder Morgan is one that is frequently excluded from midstream closed-end funds though so perhaps fund managers do not have as much confidence in it as retail investors do.

As my regular readers on closed-end funds are certainly well aware, I dislike seeing a fund's portfolio contain any asset with greater than a 5% weighting. The reason for this is that this is approximately the level at which the asset exposes the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk. Basically, idiosyncratic risk is the risk that any asset has that is completely independent of the broader market. The concern here is that if an asset is too heavily-weighted in a fund's portfolio then the idiosyncratic risk will not be completely diversified away and if some event happens that causes the price of that asset to decline then it will drag the entire fund down along with it. As we can see here, there are seven companies in the portfolio with weightings over 5% and the top ten holdings of the fund account for 73.3% of the fund's total assets. Thus, the fund does not really appear to be diversified enough for most tastes, although admittedly most of these are relatively solid companies that I am not really concerned about.

One of the more interesting things about KYN is that the fund invests in privately-held midstream companies. This provides it with a certain amount of insulation from the vagaries of the public markets since privately-held securities are typically much less volatile in their valuations. KYN has not disclosed exactly what percentage of its portfolio is invested in such assets and essentially everything listed on the fund's Schedule of Investments in its annual report is a publicly-traded company so we can assume that at the moment this is not something that the fund's management is really taking advantage of.

Why Invest In Midstream?

In the oil and gas industry, a midstream company is one that is involved in the processing and transportation of crude oil and natural gas products. The companies that would be most familiar to investors are the pipeline companies but shippers and tanker companies would also be considered midstream firms.

For the most part, the revenues and cash flows of these companies move in direct proportion to the volume of resources moving through their systems. Shipping and tanker firms are something of an exception to this as their revenues are mostly dependent on dayrates but even they benefit when the volume of goods needing transport increases since it means a greater demand for the use of their vessels.

As we have discussed in various previous articles, the volume of both oil and natural gas being produced in the United States has surged over the past two years. As we can see here, every energy basin in the United States is currently producing more resources than it was a year ago:

Furthermore, the production of crude oil, dry natural gas, and natural gas liquids are expected to surge between now and 2025:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As midstream companies are going to be needed to move these higher volumes of resources away from the basins where they are produced to the market for sale, the industry should see its revenues grow in aggregate. This is especially true because most midstream companies have minimal exposure to the prices of the commodities that they transport and instead depend solely on volumes. As volumes should increase with production levels, this should generally prove good for the companies in which KYN invests.

Distributions

The primary reason why most people invest in midstream partnerships is the high distributions that they typically pay out. By extension then, we might expect KYN to pay out a high distribution. This is indeed the case as KYN currently pays out a distribution of $0.12 per month, which works out to $1.44 per year. This gives the fund an 8.81% yield at the current price. This is lower than the distribution yield that the fund has last year and in fact the fund did cut its distribution by $0.03 per month back in January. This is certainly disheartening considering that other midstream funds did not have to cut their distributions. The reason for the cut is that the drop in oil prices weakened management's outlook for the returns that they can expect going forward but as we have already discussed, the outlook for midstream companies is solid.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund, the usual way to value it is by using net asset value. Net asset value is the total market value of all of the assets in the fund's portfolio minus any outstanding debt. In other words, this is the amount that the shareholders would receive if the fund were liquidated today.

Ideally, we want to buy shares of the fund when they are trading at a price below the net asset value as this means that we are essentially obtaining the securities that the fund owns for less than they are actually worth. As of April 3, 2019, KYN had a net asset value of $17.62. As the fund currently trades for $16.35, it is trading at a 7.21% discount to net asset value. This is a fairly reasonable price to pay for the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company is an interesting way to play the strong forward fundamentals of the midstream energy sector. Over the next several years, the production of oil and gas in the country is slated to grow, resulting in an increasing amount of business for the midstream companies tasked with moving the resources to market. However, the combination of the lack of diversity in the portfolio and the distribution cut makes me hesitant to recommend this fund and I would suggest that investors looking to play this story stick with a fund like the First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN) instead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.