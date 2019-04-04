Facebook's Breakout May Send Shares Sharply Higher

Facebook's (FB) stock is rising and breaking out based on technical analysis and could be heading higher. The bullish performance likely comes in spite of itself as negative headlines surrounding user privacy continue to swirl. Still, investors appear to be willing to push those headlines aside as the stock rises.

I had noted incorrectly on March 15 that Facebook's bull run may be coming to an end. However, the resolve of the bulls was far stronger than I believed. The stock has now blown through many of the bearish levels of resistance I had thought might keep it from rising.

The Bull Ride Higher

The chart shows that the stock has successfully risen above a critical level of technical resistance at $173. It sets up a potential move higher to around $187 in the short term, an increase of about 7.2% from the stock’s closing price of around $173.50 on April 3.

Additionally, the relative strength index (RSI) also is rising and trending higher. The RSI also broke above a downtrend that had been in place since February. The higher trending RSI suggests that the shares are seeing an inflow of bullish momentum.

Should the equity be able to rise above resistance at $187, the stock could go on to climb to around $195, a gain of more than 11%.

Risks and Problems

Make no mistake that Facebook continues to face a tremendous amount of negative headline risk. The stock fell sharply yesterday, giving up nearly all of the day’s gains when reports surfaced about Facebook's user record showing up on Amazon's cloud servers.

Additionally, as I mentioned in my SA Market Place service Reading The Markets, in the article Facebook Reaches Its Moment Of Truth, the stock isn't even all that cheap. Consider that consensus analysts’ estimates are for zero earnings growth in 2019. Meanwhile, the estimates show earnings growth of about 17% in 2020 and almost 22% in 2021. It gives the company a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 12.3% through the year 2021.

But consider the stock trades at roughly 20 times 2020 earnings estimates of $8.82. Factor in the compounded annual growth rate, and all of a sudden, the stock trades with a growth adjusted PEG ratio of around 1.65, not cheap. Two other "FANG" stocks, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), trade at a PEG ratio of 1.07 and 1.08, respectively, using the same methodology. These stocks come with their own levels of risks and concerns, but neither is facing the same kind of public backlash that Facebook currently does.

It's hard to deny that the sentiment and the price action of Facebook suggest that the shares may continue to rise. However, it's nearly impossible to also deny that at any moment another piece of negative news may come across which could continue to damage the company longer term.

For now, one can feel free to enjoy the stocks ride higher, but know that it may come at a significant cost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.