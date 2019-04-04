Iron Mountain: Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, But Know The Risks

Summary

IRM possesses a global empire and dominant moat in its corporate physical records storage niche.

Management is using its brand name and existing relationships to grow its records digital processing and storage services business.

The robust growth pipeline is putting a strain on the balance sheet, forcing management to issue shares at unattractive prices right now.

However, a number of risks including leverage and currency exchange are important considerations for investors.

In all, we view Iron Mountain's high yield and growth potential to be attractive to income investors.