Energy, A Real Headache Trade

It's time to discuss energy stocks (XLE). Since the start of my trading career, I have traded energy stocks as a tool to track crude oil and economic growth changes. Unfortunately, since the economic growth bottom of 2016, energy stocks have massively underperformed the S&P 500 which almost caused me to have trust issues. In this article, I am going to discuss the bigger picture and tell you what I am looking for when it comes to energy stocks.

Source: Kleinman Center For Energy Policy

A True Headache

A pain trade has the following definition:

A pain trade occurs when a popular asset class or widely followed investing strategy takes an unexpected turn that catches most investors flat-footed.

Energy is certainly not a pain trade but what I call a headache trade. This sector has caused a lot of stress on both sides of the trade since 2016. The graph below shows you why. Below, you are looking at the ratio spread between energy stocks (NYSEARCA:XLE) and the S&P 500 (displayed by the black line). The gold line represents the price of WTI crude oil.

Source: TradingView

Since the bottom of 2016, the S&P 500 has gained roughly 56%. Energy stocks however only increased 26% while oil prices rose more than 130%.

It's not just a simply underperformance but a trend that just keeps getting worse. The energy/S&P 500 spread is currently back at 2003 levels when the price of a barrel of WTI oil was at $30.

And it's not just the price of oil. Energy stocks are very cyclical given that energy demand is following economic growth. That's why I made the graph you see below. This graph displays 3 lines. I replaced the price of oil with the ISM manufacturing index (blue line). This index is a leading economic indicator that tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 3-6 months. The red line represents the XLE energy ETF. The black line is unchanged and shows us the energy/S&P 500 ratio. We see that energy stocks in general are following economic trends. However, they continue to underperform probably more than ever given that the energy/S&P 500 ratio has completely ignored the first signs of bottoming growth. This ratio has even ignored the entire 2016/2017 upswing as I already discussed.

Source: TradingView

Rising inventories are not the problem as weekly inventories have ignored the most recent seasonal inventory increase with total inventories being in the middle of the 5-year range.

Source: EIA

If you are looking to find the problem, don't look further than the graph below. I have often used the USD as an indicator for oil and commodities in general. Mainly because a weaker dollar eases the USD debt load of emerging markets and relatively reduces the price of USD denominated commodities. This in combination with higher economic growth can be considered a best-case for oil.

Source: TradingView

I think it is more than unlikely to see outperforming energy stocks without the support from a lower USD. And this brings be back to the bigger picture. I only see a higher USD in case we are getting a synchronized global growth rebound. This would support RISK ON trades in emerging markets and cyclical sectors and maybe even increase the odds of higher interest rates in the Euro Zone. All of these factors would be bearish for the USD and bullish for oil.

Gameplan

Energy stocks are tricky, but I think they are not useless at all. I am looking to significantly increase my energy exposure if the current growth trend of leading indicators in the US continues with support from growth in Europe and Asia. At that point, I think we are seeing a weaker dollar and at least a small outperformance of energy stocks that might lead to a bigger trend if the dollar enters a serious weakening trend.

XLE is one of the best ETFs to own in such a scenario for long-term investors and traders who like to avoid high volatility. The ETF holds 30 equities with Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) being the biggest holdings. The current dividend yield is at 3.10% which is a result of Exxon and Chevron being the largest holdings. Personally, I will be buying single oil companies but XLE is the way to go if you want to avoid stock picking and single-company risk.

All things considered, I am closely watching energy stocks, global growth and the dollar. Energy has been a headache for long but this could finally turn into a big buying opportunity over the next few months.

I'll keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.