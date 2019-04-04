Schlumberger: Top Idea In Energy Equipment And Services Providers

Schlumberger, shares of which we view as underpriced, may offer the best consideration out of the ideas surfaced in this piece. It sports a 4.5% dividend yield, too.

In this article, we dig in to the investment highlights for three major energy equipment and services providers, their respective valuation opportunities, and their dividend prospects.

The North American E&P space is facing a degree of uncertainty in the near term, and capital spending delays of such entities are weighing on equipment and service provider outlooks.

The energy equipment industry is heavily tied to the exploration and production expenditures of oil and gas producers across the globe. Many industry constituents participate in a number of different market segments to offer a complete range of products/services to customers. The fortunes of the group are levered to energy resource prices, as higher prices make drilling projects more attractive and increase the demand for oilfield equipment and services. However, falling prices have an opposite effect, creating long boom and bust cycles.

The E&P space in North America is facing a relatively elevated degree of uncertainty in the near term, and the delays in capital spending of these entities are weighing on the near-term outlooks of the energy equipment and services providers. Greater than expected softness in US hydraulic frac activity and pricing in recent quarters has impacted results, and expectations for production growth in the superstar Permian Basin appear to have been reset lower, at least for the time being, as a number of issues mount, not the least of which is takeaway capacity. For example, as of April 3, next-day natural gas prices at the Waha hub continued their decline into record negative levels, which has persisted since March 22, meaning drillers have to pay midstream operators with pipeline capacity to take the gas.

Though near-term challenges are present, North America's energy production outlook provides a nice opportunity for growth for energy equipment companies. In the near term, however, firms with greater geographic diversification should be relatively better positioned given the issues facing the North American onshore space. Baker Hughes (BHGE) is expecting solid growth in key international regions, including the Middle East and the North Sea in 2019, and Schlumberger (SLB) anticipates its international revenue to grow at a single-digit rate in the year.

Our favorite idea in the space is Schlumberger, which we address last, but it is one of our favorite considerations. Shares of Schlumberger are trading at the low end of our fair value estimate range, implying upside potential, while the company offers a relatively stronger dividend, on the basis of our estimates of its future free cash flows and its net balance sheet. Shares of Schlumberger yield a juicy 4.5% at the time of this writing, too. With all of this in mind, let's take a look at some of the top operators in the energy equipment and services space.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company, - 2.7% Dividend Yield

Baker Hughes, a GE company, provides oilfield services and products. The firm also offers industrial products/services to the refining, process and pipeline industries. The company operates in 80 countries. It was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Like many energy equipment companies, Baker Hughes is tied to highly cyclical commodity prices.

The company's balance sheet health deteriorated to a net debt position of just over $3.5 billion at the end of 2018 from a net cash position of more than $700 million two years earlier (both inclusive of short-term debt). Free cash flow generation has been significantly volatile in recent years as well, coming in materially negative in 2016 and 2017 before rebounding to $767 million in 2018 compared to common dividends paid of $315 million and dividends and paired distributions to GE of $495 million. We're not fond of the disruption that occurred as a result of the GE deal and pending break up.

The primary risk to Baker Hughes' dividend is a second leg down in demand for oilfield equipment and services in the next few years. Though spending patterns of its customers may be recovering, we continue to warn against the dangers of depending on a firm so tied to the cyclical energy markets for income. The firm's long-term debt load has begun to climb once again, and the moving parts that resulted from the GE deal and separation do not help matters. Volatile free cash flow in recent years speaks to the unpredictable nature of the company's business, and it has continued to buy back shares in recent years. We think there are better income ideas out there.

Image shown: Baker Hughes' dividend strength isn't as strong as it could be, in light of the capital insensitivity and net debt-heavy position of the company.

Investment Highlights

• Baker Hughes expects a positive macro environment to persist in coming years. In 2019-2021, it expects global E&P spending to grow at a 9% CAGR, global offshore spending to grow at an 11% CAGR, and North American onshore spending to advance at a 12% CAGR.

• Amid a host of issues, GE (GE) has decided to part ways with Baker Hughes following the lock up period on its stake, which ends July 2019, as it works to simplify its business and reduce debt. What remains of the old Baker Hughes will find itself back in the thick of competition against the likes of Schlumberger and Halliburton, though its recent tumultuous past as part of GE certainly hasn't helped.

• Baker Hughes expects solid growth in key regions such as the Middle East and North Sea in 2019, and key contract wins in these areas are expected to drive top-line growth in the year. However, the company expects its well construction product lines to be impacted by activity slowdowns and pricing declines in North America. Rising costs should be monitored.

• The firm's business is driven by alternating periods of ample supply or shortage of oil and gas relative to demand. Worldwide economic growth is a long-term tailwind to continued hydrocarbon demand, however, providing ongoing support to Baker Hughes' operations.

Image shown: The range of potential fair value outcomes for Baker Hughes. The company is currently trading at $26 per share, so it is below the midpoint fair value estimate. Attractive, but not as attractive as Schlumberger.

Our discounted cash flow process values each firm on the basis of its net cash position and the present value of all future free cash flows. Although we estimate Baker Hughes' fair value at about $36 per share, every company has a range of probable fair values that's created by the uncertainty of key valuation drivers. After all, if the future were known with certainty, we wouldn't see much volatility in the markets as stocks would trade precisely at their known fair values. In the graph above, we show our range of fair values for Baker Hughes. We might get our chance to see Baker Hughes in the low-$20s, a price that we like a lot based on our enterprise valuation process.

Halliburton (HAL) - 2.4% Dividend Yield

Halliburton is a provider of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company has two operating segments: Completion & Production and Drilling & Evaluation. It was established in 1919 and has been a major player in the cyclical oil services industry for quite some time now.

More than half of its revenue is generated in the US as of 2018, and the company expects its operations in the country to face pressure in the near term as activity level expectations are reset. However, the company should benefit from the changing position of North America in the global energy supply chain over the long haul, even if short team weaknesses provide challenges. Free cash flow has recovered nicely in recent years, rising to ~$1.1 billion in 2018 from significantly negative in 2016, and annual run rate cash dividend obligations sit at $630 million. However, this volatility speaks to its dependence on the often unpredictable oil markets.

The failed merger with Baker Hughes impacted Halliburton in more ways than one. Not only is the company missing out on the potential for billions of dollars of operating synergies that were expected, but its balance sheet took a hit with the payment of the $3.5 billion break-up fee. The firm's business being tied to cyclical crude oil prices, which has severely impacted revenue and free cash flow generation, is the most material risk to its payout moving forward and is a dynamic it will never escape. Investors should be cognizant of the optimism for the rebounding of crude oil prices embedded in our forecasts, suggesting there is downside risk to the payout should energy resource pricing experience another leg down in coming years.

Image shown: How Halliburton's dividend health breaks down into expectations of future free cash flows and the net debt position on its balance sheet relative to expected cash dividends paid.

Investment Highlights

• Halliburton derives ~60% of total revenue in North America, and management recently warned of near-term pressure on activity levels on onshore pressure pumping customers, which will lower utilization rates, cause pricing pressure and impact the efficiency of its operations.

• Halliburton's path to achieving normalized margins in the near term has taken a hit alongside activity level pressure, but it rests on three key levers: pricing, utilization, and cost-reducing technology. Demand for equipment drives pricing growth, and management expects optimized placement of equipment with its most efficient customers to result in improved utilization, but this has not been the case recently.

• Over the long haul, Halliburton will benefit from North America's growing role in global energy production as the continent has moved to a base-load supplier from a swing producer. The result has been a rise in spending from non-OPEC countries in the region. Improving international activity bodes well for a notable portion of its business.

• Halliburton looks to three areas for growth: unconventional (shale gas, tight gas), deepwater, and mature fields (those past peak production). Halliburton has invested to capitalize on each of these areas of expansion. More than half of its business comes from the United States.

Image shown: Our range of fair value estimate outcomes for Halliburton. The company is trading at $30 per share, below our midpoint fair value estimate for shares.

Although we estimate Halliburton's fair value at about $34 per share, every company has a range of probable fair values that's created by the uncertainty of key valuation drivers. In the graph above, we show our probable range of fair values for Halliburton. We think the firm is attractive below $27 per share (the green line), but quite expensive above $41 per share (the red line). The prices that fall along the yellow line, which includes our fair value estimate, represent a reasonable valuation for the firm, in our opinion. We won't always get the price that we want for ideas, but thinking of valuation as a range of probable outcomes is very helpful as it helps conceptualize (and quantify) risk and reward.

Our Favorite: Schlumberger - 4.5% Dividend Yield

Schlumberger is the world's leading supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. By market cap, the firm is bigger than the sum of its three main competitors by a wide margin. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Houston, Texas. Schlumberger used the downturn of the oil market to strengthen its relative position in its industry.

Its 2016, $14.8 billion acquisition of Cameron International formed the industry's first complete drilling and production system. We would expect a return to dividend growth should the crude oil markets rebalance and free cash flow generation return to normalized levels, but uncertainty in North American onshore capex has impacted its near-term outlook. Free cash flow averaged ~$2.2 billion over the past three years (2016-2018), while annual cash dividend obligations were ~$2.8 billion in 2018. Our forecasts are relatively more optimistic than recent history, but investors must be aware of the potential for another downturn in energy resource pricing.

The dependence on the cyclical oil exploration and production industry will continue to strain Schlumberger's top line as its customers' capital spending is subject to volatile commodity prices. The company has not pursued dividend growth in recent years amid notable crude oil price volatility, and competing uses of capital could impact the health of the dividend moving forward. Share repurchases and capital spending have been curtailed more recently, but it still averaged just over $715 million in buybacks per year from 2016-2018. We're watching performance in its US operations closely, but management believes it is well-positioned to take advantage of the most attractive growth opportunities available.

Image shown: Unlike Baker Hughes' and Halliburton's, Schlumberger has some excess cash left over after considering net debt and expected cash dividends paid over the five-year forecast horizon. It has a relatively stronger dividend in this context.

Investment Highlights

• Schlumberger is maintaining a constructive view of oil markets as supply and demand continue to tighten and expects a gradual recovery in prices in 2019. Third party sources estimate world liquids demand in 2019 to be 101.7 million barrels/day, compared to 98.1 million in 2017 and 96.4 million in 2016.

• Schlumberger has been hurt by greater than expected softness in US hydraulic frac activity and pricing in recent quarters, and some are questioning the viability of the Permian basin to continue to provide its previously expected production growth as unit well productivity has eroded more than anticipated. North American customers are taking a cautious approach to capital spending in 2019.

• Schlumberger believes it is positioned to remain at the foreground of multiple industry-wide trends, including the need for higher global E&P spending, new business models that promote collaboration, and technology platforms that combine software, hardware, and data. Opportunity is present, but the crude oil markets must cooperate.

• Technology remains at Schlumberger's core. The firm's research has shifted to a focus on increasing the rate of innovation, shortening time to market, and improving product performance. It is forming a JV with Rockwell Automation to create the industry's first fully integrated digital automation solutions provider.

Image shown: We see upside for Schlumberger. Shares are trading at just $43 each at the time of this writing.

Although we estimate Schlumberger's fair value at about $52 per share, every company has a range of probable fair values that's created by the uncertainty of key valuation drivers. In the graph above, we show our probable range of fair values for Schlumberger. We think the firm is attractive below $42 per share (the green line), but quite expensive above $62 per share (the red line). The prices that fall along the yellow line, which includes our fair value estimate, represent a reasonable valuation for the firm, in our opinion. Right now, shares of Halliburton, which are trading at ~$43 look cheap.

Concluding Thoughts

As you may have guessed by now, Schlumberger is our relative favorite among the three major energy equipment and services companies. The company's geographic diversification should help buoy performance in the near term despite ongoing challenges in North America, and its disciplined approach to capital spending should boost free cash flow generation in 2019. The company is not without its fair share of risks, however, and it remains tied to inherently volatile energy resource prices.

Schlumberger's Dividend Cushion ratio currently sits roughly at parity (1), which indicates that there is still a notable amount of risk in the potential future growth of its payout, and any meaningful and sustained downturn in energy resource pricing could make our current assumptions obsolete. This might be the greatest risk facing the company, but we continue to be fans of its technology focus and positioning relative to peers to navigate the near-term challenges facing the group.





