Fennec Stumbles On NDA Delay

Furthermore, another element of risk is added in that the recent loan requires FDA-approval before a certain date.

Read: Fennec's latest annual filing, corporate slides.

Conviction Slides

1 9 Click to enlarge Notes:

Conviction Idea Thesis

Price Target Relevant Events $16 Secure wide label approval in US and EU

Be acquired, post-approval, for premium price

An investment in Fennec Pharma (FENC) is attractive for an array of reasons.

Their lone product, PEDMARK, is highly effective, safe, and crucially needed. PEDMARK will the first of its indication and face no competition for years in an orphan market. Fennec's management/Board of Directors has a solid history in M&A. Value in Fennec can be easily calculated - even conservative estimates have current shares trading at steep discounts. Risk in a Fennec investment is low over a long timeframe, even in the event of them going to market alone. Assuming swift uptake of Pedmark, Fennec should be cash flow positive within 2-3 years.

Investment Update

Fennec announces delay of Pedmark NDA

The NDA submission process is currently well under way. The Company has notified the FDA that the drug substance manufacturer for PEDMARKTM was recently acquired requiring a site transition for the commercial manufacturing site. The new facility of the acquiring company has large scale commercial capabilities and a proven and extensive track record of successful FDA inspections and product launches. As such, full submission is targeted for late 2019 to early 2020. If approved, Fennec expects a first commercial launch for PEDMARKTM in the second half of 2020. Source: Fennec

The recent loan, that is contingent on the FDA-approval of Pedmark, is also pushed back

There now remains very little wiggle room following the latest setback:

On February 1, 2019, Fennec entered into a Loan and Security Agreement with Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, an Arizona corporation, pursuant to which the Bank agreed to loan $12.5 million to the Company, to be made available upon New Drug Application NDA approval of PEDMARK by no later than September 30, 2020. Source: Fennec (emphasis added by author)

Fennec slates NDA submission for late 2019/early 2020. Accounting for as long as six months for the review process, this stretches the timeline to a maximum. This presents us with another element of risk in a Fennec investment. For now, Fennec has $22.8M in cash as of December 31. Thanks to their limited cash burn, this should be sufficient until Pedmark is approved. If Pedmark is approved later than September 30, 2020, Fennec may have a bit of a financial crises on their hands.

Shares of Fennec have been punished greatly following the setback:

Fennec, manned by three full-time employees, has nothing going on besides Pedmark. So, investors are, understandably, not inspired by the lack of upcoming catalysts and are growing ever so weary of Fennec's finances.

Summary

While the news is disappointing, this hardly changes anything in Fennec's story. The enterprise value continues to hover at ~$100M; far from the fair value and appeal of Pedmark. However, I wouldn't recommend adding shares here. Fennec is in the "penalty box" for now. Fennec's position remains stagnant within my model portfolio until they secure approval.

I present and update my best ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Formula. Try a free two-week trial today by clicking the pictured flask below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FENC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospective investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.