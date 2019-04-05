STORE Capital Has Higher Dividend Growth Potential Than Realty Income

The company boasts the widest spread between gross cap rate and cost of debt and has generated the highest growth rate in shareholder value among peers.

Our readers might recall that we written several articles recently about Realty Income (O) that expresses our concern about the company's sheer size and its ability to continue to grow the dividend at the same or better rates than it has historically. There are certainly larger REITs out there that one might think should suffer from the same challenges, but the dynamics of single-tenant properties are very different than that of a regional mall.

For example, Simon Property Group (SPG) is larger than Realty Income but in our opinion, it would be easier for Simon to grow at 5% than it would for Realty Income. The number of properties that Realty Income must buy to grow 5% is intimidating - unless it can buy large portfolios of properties.

It's not that we don't like the company any more – in fact – we intend on maintaining a position in our Low Vol Portfolio. But we believe that in the free standing REIT space, there are other companies better positioned to provide higher dividend growth.

Is there more risk in a smaller, lesser-known name with a much shorter history than Realty Income? Yes, of course. Higher returns, higher risk. It's just that Realty Income is having to invest higher and higher amounts of capital that at some point – which we believe we are nearing – will make it more challenging. See our article Realty Income's Growing Nut to Crack.

For this reason, we started diversifying our exposure to free standing triple-net lease REITs and one of our holdings is STORE Capital (STOR).

STOR is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that focuses solely on net-leased profit-center real estate to high credit quality service industry customers in the United States. As of 2/26/2019, the company’s stock price was $32.46 with a market capitalization of $6.8B.

Competitive Landscape

STORE Capital operates in the net-lease subsector of REIT’s. Net Lease REITs rent properties with long-term leases (10-25 years) to high credit-quality tenants, and these predictable REITs are referred to as “Net lease” as they generally use a triple-net lease structure, whereby tenants pay all expenses related to property management, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. The following are STORE Capital’s four major competitors:

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) – ADC is a self-managed REIT listed on the NYSE with a market capitalization of $2.5B focused on the development and acquisition of net lease retail properties throughout the United States. As of 12/31/2018, ADC has 645 properties located in 46 states totaling 11.2 million square feet of gross leasable space.

– ADC is a self-managed REIT listed on the NYSE with a market capitalization of $2.5B focused on the development and acquisition of net lease retail properties throughout the United States. As of 12/31/2018, ADC has 645 properties located in 46 states totaling 11.2 million square feet of gross leasable space. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) – NNN is a REIT listed on the NYSE with a market capitalization of $8.4B focusing on high-quality retail properties across the United States. As of 12/31/2018, NNN owned 2,969 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

– NNN is a REIT listed on the NYSE with a market capitalization of $8.4B focusing on high-quality retail properties across the United States. As of 12/31/2018, NNN owned 2,969 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) – another favorite, is a NYSE listed REIT with a market capitalization of $3.3B focusing on single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets in the United States. As 12/31/2018, SRC owned 1,514 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 28.6 million square feet, that are leased to 252 tenants across 49 states and 32 industries; and

– another favorite, is a NYSE listed REIT with a market capitalization of $3.3B focusing on single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets in the United States. As 12/31/2018, SRC owned 1,514 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 28.6 million square feet, that are leased to 252 tenants across 49 states and 32 industries; and Realty Income Corporation (O) – O is an NYSE list REIT with a market capitalization of $20.4B. O is a dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income supported by the cash flow of real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. As of 12/31/2018, O owned 5,797 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, leased to 262 different commercial tenants, and doing business in 48 industries.

When comparing STORE Capital to its competitors, it has the highest gross cap rate spread over the cost of debt by nearly 1%. Additionally, STORE has the highest Market Value Added Growth Rate (“MVA”) of nearly 12%. Note, MVA growth rate is defined as the spread between shareholder historic cost and market valuation. As of 9/30/2018, STORE also had a AFFO multiple of 15x - lower than 3 of its major competitors, with ADC having the highest multiple of 18x, followed by O and NNN with AFFO multiples of 17x and 16x, respectively.

As shown below, among its net-lease competitors, STORE Capital has the longest average lease term of 14 years, the lowest near term renewal exposure with 88% of its lease maturities being greater than ten years out, and the most diversified tenant base with its to 5 tenants only representing 11% of its total annual revenue.

It should be noted that in June 2017, STORE received a $377MM investment from notable investor Warren Buffet resulting in a 10% ownership stake. While Warren Buffet and Berkshire Hathaway has not come out and publicly stated the reasons behind their massive investment in the REIT many have speculated that its due to STORE’s very high occupancy rate, potential growth rate, and 4.0% dividend yield.

Portfolio/Risk

As of 12/31/2018 STORE Capital had 2,255 properties leased to 434 different customers across more than 100 industries. When looking at STORE’s methodology to investing in new real estate properties, the company focuses on three main pillars to ensuring success and mitigate market risks: Profit-center investing table stakes, focusing on the big picture, and numbers and analysis.

Profit-Center investing table stakes – To start the process of evaluating a new investment, STORE demands unit level financial reporting, always requests master leases on multi-unit transactions, invests only at or below replacement costs, and invests at yield and gross returns in excess of the brokered market.

Focusing on the big picture – STORE has identified that focusing on the big picture by appreciating the industries it invests in, understanding the tenant business models, evaluating defensive moats, and knowing the players is key criteria that stands the test of time.

Numbers and Analysis – STORE knows the importance of conducting due diligence and analysis on the real estate, corporate credit, unit-level financial performance, and corporate structure of any investment opportunity.

Through these three major investing principals, STORE has created a carefully selected and diversified portfolio of high quality real estate investments. As shown below, the number of properties has grown by 35.8% over the last three years from 1,660 in 2016 to 2,255 in 2018. Additionally, STORE boasts a 99.6% occupancy rate with a weighted average annual lease escalation of 1.8%. STORE currently leases to 434 different customers, covering 106 industries, with over 75% of its contracts considered investment-grade.

The industry group mix of STORE’s portfolio consists of 65% service, 18% retail, and 17% manufacturing. Shown below is a list of STORE’s top 10 customers, consisting of major brands such as AMC Theatres, Bass Pro Shops, and Ashley Homestore. STORE’s portfolio consists of mostly e-commerce resistant tenants.

Additionally, as shown below, STORE has diversified its portfolio of properties across the United States to ensure it is geographically diverse. This mitigates the risk of being too heavily tied to regional real estate markets. Over the last nine quarters, STORE has been able to maintain an occupancy rate of at least 99.5%.

In all, STORE Capital has built a portfolio of properties that is diverse through geography and industry type and underwrites to its tenants and the local real estate market. With a strong, high quality, property and tenant base, the company is not only positioned to grow but also has recession resilient characteristics.

4Q2018 Results

STORE ended 2018 on a strong note reporting a $87.9MM, or 19.4%, increase in revenue from $452.8MM in FY17 to $540.8MM. This growth in top line revenue was primarily driven by the growth in the size of STORE’s real estate investment portfolio, which grew from $6.2B in gross investment amount representing 1,921 property locations and 397 customers at 12/31/2017 to $7.6B in gross investment amount representing 2,255 property locations and 434 customers at 12/31/2018. On a quarterly basis, STORE reported 4Q18 revenue of $146.7MM, an increase of 22.1% from $120.1MM in 4Q17.

STORE reported FY18 net income of $217.0MM, or $1.06 per basic and diluted share, representing a Year-over-year (“YoY”) increase of 33.9% from $162.0MM, or $0.90 per basic and diluted share, in FY17. On a quarterly basis, STORE reported 4Q18 net income of $56.6MM, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, an increase from 4Q17 net income of $41.0MM, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share. It should be noted that net income includes such items a gain or loss on dispositions of real estate and provisions for impairment, which can vary from quarter to quarter and impact net income and period-to-period comparisons.

Funds From Operations

As a reminder, STORE Capital, as well as most REIT’s, report Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”). FFO is used by management, investors, and analyst to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales. To derive AFFO, management modifies FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to certain non-cash revenues and expenses that have no impact on the Company’s long-term operating performance, such as straight-line rents, amortization of deferred financing costs and stock-based compensation.

In 2018, STORE posted new records in AFFO and AFFO per share. STORE’s reported AFFO $377.9MM and AFFO per share of $1.85, representing an increase of 23.5% and 8.2%, respectively, from FY17 AFFO and AFFO per share of $306.1MM and $1.71, respectively.

As noted in STORE Capitals 2018 shareholder letter, STORE’s internal AFFO growth (absent new equity issuance) is generated through three main sources: Contractual rent increases, Free Cash Flow after Dividends, and reinvestment of proceeds from real estate sales.

Contractual rent increases – STORE’s contractual rent increases averaged 1.8% at the end of 2018. Given STORE’s 41% mix of debt to equity, this rent growth equates to approximately 3% AFFO per share growth.

Free Cash Flow after Dividends – With a dividend payout ratio of just under 70%, STORE ends up with retained free cash flow of over $100MM annually. STORE is able to invest this FCF at a 7.9% investment yield, realizing additional revenue growth of 1.8%. This combined with its 41% Debt/Equity and the spread between its borrowings and lease rate, results in approximately 3% AFFO per share growth.

Reinvestment of proceeds from real estate sales – In 2018, proceeds from real estate sales, which sold at a weighted average yield of 7.1%, were reinvested at a 7.9% yield. This resulted in about 0.5% of additional AFFO growth for the year.

Debt and Capital Transactions

As of 12/31/2018, STORE reported nearly $3.1B in total debt consisting of $135MM outstanding on its $600MM revolving credit facility, $916.7MM in unsecured notes and term loans, and $2.0B in non-recourse debt as part of STORE’s Master Funding debt program. As a reminder, through the STORE Master Funding Debt Program, STORE arranges for bankruptcy remote, special purpose entity subsidiaries to issue multiple series of investment‑ grade asset‑ backed net‑ lease mortgage notes, or ABS notes, from time to time as additional collateral is added to the collateral pool and leverage can be added in incremental issuances based on the value of the collateral pool. This results in STORE being able to issue AAA or A+ rated notes at a lower cost of debt. It should be noted that STORE has grown its unencumbered asset pool from about 40% of total real estate investments in 2015 to over 60% of real estate investments in 2018.

As shown below, STORE continues to effectively manage its liabilities with free cash flow exceeding current debt maturities.

During 2018, STORE sold approximately 27.1MM common shares at a weighted average share price of $27.79 and raised approximately $741.7MM in net proceeds. In October 2018, STORE issued the eighth series, Series 2018-1, of net-lease mortgage notes under the Company’s STORE Master Funding debt program, separated into four tranches as summarized below.

Dividend

STORE paid dividends to its stockholders totaled $255.6MM in 2018. This represented a 21.7% increase from STORE’s FY17 dividends paid to stockholders of $209.9MM. STORE’s quarterly dividend was increased by 6.9% in 3Q17 to an annualized $1.24 per common share and then increased again by 6.5% in 3Q18 to an annualized $1.32 per common share.

Among STORE’s net lease competitors, STORE has the highest dividend growth rate by over 37%. This is where we see an opportunity vis a vis Realty Income. While Realty Income boasts a long history of dividend growth, that growth has slowed from the days when the company was growing much faster. Since Q1 2015, STORE has grown its dividend more than twice as much as Realty Income. It also has more room to grow even at current AFFO levels, with a payout ratio of just 68%. For investors looking for dividend growth, STORE looks much more appealing.

1Q2019 Forecast

Looking at 2019, STORE Capital’s management team expects AFFO per share to be within a range of $1.90 to $1.96, based on projected 2019 annual real estate acquisition volume, net of projected property sales, of approximately $1.1B. The midpoint of the AFFO per share guidance is based on a weighted average initial cap rate on new acquisitions of 7.85% and target leverage in the range of 5 ½ to 6 times run=rate net debt to EBITDA.

Our Take

From a valuation perspective, STORE is reasonably valued and might be a bit pricey after its recent 21% price spike. We don't expect much multiple expansion from this level but can see AFFO per share in 2019 surprising to the upside. At a dividend yield of 4% and with 4%-5% AFFO growth with upside potential, we rate STORE a Hold and are maintaining it in our Low Vol REIT portfolio. And while it doesn't look cheap relative to its historical P/AFFO average, it compares favorably to its free standing REIT peers.

If you enjoyed this article, please click on the "Follow" link at the top of the article. ROI provides REIT ideas, high return opportunistic investments, and income generating ideas in dividend growth stocks, MLPs, BDCs, baby bonds, ETFs and Closed-end funds. Detailed articles on some of our best ideas mentioned in this article can be found here, and they are updated regularly. We also provide a number of Excel Spreadsheets such as the ROI Portfolio Dashboard and the Market Dashboard, which provides a daily view of stocks, bonds, commodities, and currencies. More tools to come. Try it two weeks for free; start a free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR, O, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.