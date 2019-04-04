The 'Chance Brothers' Visit Pengrowth Energy

The C$503 million net loss reported in the fourth quarter was noncash but still very damaging to future prospects.

Cash flow went negative in the fourth quarter after being poor much of the fiscal year.

Very few events are more disliked by shareholders than a visit to the company by the chance brothers. Nonetheless a visit and possible long term stay became reality when Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF) management announced "strategic alternatives". This news may be the beginning of the end for the common shareholders. The brothers Fat, Slim, and No all serve as a warning that those hoping for a favorable outcome may be wishing for a very slim possibility.

The Notice

Tucked away in the fourth quarter earnings release was the following key phrase:

"On March 5, 2019 the Board of Directors commenced a formal process to explore and develop strategic alternatives (the “Strategic Review”) with a view to strengthening the Company’s balance sheet and maximizing enterprise value. Pengrowth has retained Perella Weinberg Partners LP and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. as advisers to assist in undertaking the Strategic Review."

Ouch!

Last time this company was reviewed, management appeared to have a speculative chance to rescue the company from the impending doom of many leveraged companies. But leveraged companies often cannot afford a misstep or an unfavorable event. Canada was happy to step up to the plate and fire the potentially fatal financial bullet to the balance sheet in the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter when thermal prices dove downward.

Fourth Quarter Results

The company reported a net loss of C$503 million. That usually puts an end to a lot of positive speculation. Of that loss, C$355 million was the write-off of the asset deferred tax expense because the company can no longer be certain to recover that asset. The current lack of earnings and an implied lack of sufficient future earnings led to the write-off. However, the assets are still available to a potential buyer should that buyer be in a position to use the assets.

Another C$91 million was related to the gas company assets. This is actually a far more important detail because the coming bond refinance depends heavily on asset values. The income stream alone is definitely not suitable as a valuation tool for any potential debt purchaser of the company bonds.

A final write-down of C$32 million for some other aging oil and gas assets could be the deal breaker for this company. At this point the only assets left of any significance are the assets producing the thermal oil. But this company has yet to ever make money from the thermal assets for a sustained period of time. No reliable track record of profits has ever been announced by management for these assets. That lack of a profit track record could make refinancing the debt very tricky.

The Lenders

The lenders appear somewhat flexible. But it is clear that the lenders want to be out of the lending picture or have a sharply reduced role. Originally the bank line matured at the end of March, 2019.

However, the lenders have agreed to an extension until July 29, 2019 with two possible extensions to September 30, 2019. This agreement does give the company some time to ascertain whatever viable pathways are available. Even so, that lending agreement does not allow much time. Unless this management gets very lucky, there will be a reorganization either outside of bankruptcy or a more formal filing with the court system.

Financial Results

The key to all the lender skittishness was the horrible financial results for the fiscal year.

Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Pengrowth Energy Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Report

The cash flow of the previous year was nowhere close to sufficient. But the surprise was a lack of cash flow progress in the current fiscal year. There were various reasons along the way followed by the negative cash flow in the fourth quarter.

There are companies out there that can survive a poor quarter or two. However, Pengrowth Energy really has not had sufficient cash flow or profits in some time. In fact in recent years the company has sold considerable assets (probably under some lender influence) to significantly reduce the company debt load.

This company really needed to demonstrate cash flow large enough to service the debt load shown above. Therefore cash flow from operating activities probably needed to top C$300 million. The company reported cash flow considerably short of that figure during fiscal year 2017 and then a cash flow collapse in fiscal year 2018.

Despite the restriction of hedges, lenders will have a hard time swallowing the ability of this company to properly service its debt for any reason. Supposedly current sales pricing is high enough to generate far better cash flow and help the company illustrate its self sufficiency.

The problem is that leveraged companies just do not do very well during the periodic adverse conditions that plague a cyclical industry. Canada currently appears to have more than its fair share of issues in this area. That is another perception that makes refinancing the debt especially challenging for this company.

Reserves

The bull case was usually based upon the reserve report.

Source: Pengrowth Energy Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Report

Generally the bullish case asserted a fairly high value per share of reserves. The problem is that Pengrowth was a high cost producer with a lack of profitability that spanned a few fiscal years. Even when the company sold everything but the thermal assets, the debt load and some hedging prevented a recovery.

Thermal assets are far more predictable than some other oil and gas assets on reserve reports. The problem is if these high cost reserves are not profitable to produce, then the value shown on the reserve report will never be realized.

The values on the reserve reported are estimated and the conditions of the estimation are disclosed. However, the company has to back up the reserve report by successfully and profitably exploiting the listed reserves. That has yet to happen with this company.

Outlook

The chance brothers probably would place the outlook of this company near terminal. The lenders clearly want a reduced role or they want to be completely out of the picture. This company has a few months to come up with a viable solution. That probably means the common shares have little to no value at the current time.

There is always the hope of a miraculous finish. But this company has clearly had a history of close encounters with its lenders for some time. The possibility of an outcome favoring shareholders diminishes as the clock continues to tick.

Really the only realistic hope is a massive oil price rally that "lifts all boats". Frankly there are other companies with less risk that could provide the same or better returns. The continuing saga with the lenders is probably best watched from the sidelines.

