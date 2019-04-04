Boeing's Changed Trajectory (Podcast Transcript)

We look at how enduring the advantage of scale is and whether Boeing was a good value in the first place.

This transcript features our discussion of the questions Boeing is facing about its recent behavior and its overall industry position in light of the 737 MAX 8 crash.

Editor's note: This is a transcript version of our recent podcast on Boeing. This was recorded before today's news from Ethiopia, as the country's transport ministry's report on the crash appears to be treated as good news by the market. Check out how we thought this might affect Boeing's stock and what its underlying market position is.

Daniel Shvartsman: This week on Behind the Idea we look at Boeing in light of its recent 737 Max crash and the attendant issues. I look at the salience that these issues have in consumers and governments lives.

Mike Taylor: If you’re in Indonesia and one of the Lion Air is one of the crashes already you really -- when you say that our customers are not comfortable flying on these planes, you probably have grounds to say that.

DS: Mike looks at how industrial policy in light of this could erase Boeing’s moat.

MT: If I'm a government sponsoring industry, and I know that I can create an entrant into the duopoly market of aircraft manufacturer, and it’s going to cost me and my tax payers €23 billion in public support of this company, I think I do that deal.

DS: A big event like this shakes the faith consumers, governments, and investors have in even a market leader like Boeing. As the repercussions play out and as recovery goes on, the question investors are asking is where does Boeing go next? We discuss on Behind the Idea.

MT: Welcome to Behind the Idea. I'm Mike Taylor.

DS: And I’m Daniel Shvartsman.

MT: Today we’re talking about Boeing, ticker symbol, BA, the aerospace giant who’s amazing recent run has been interrupted by some high profile crashes of its 737 Max 8 aircraft. Ethiopian Flight 302 crashed on March 10, 2019, killing a 157 people. Lion Air Flight 610 crashed on October 29, 2018 killing a 189, and this has called into question Boeing’s responsibility in these events as well as the future of the company in general.

Writing in mid-March shortly after the Ethiopian disaster, Seeking Alpha author Wolf Report was undeterred by the recent challenges and was looking for a further dip in the stock as a potential buying opportunity. With the shares down slightly since Wolf Report published his article on March 11, we’re looking at Boeing now and evaluating the impact of these crashes, Boeing’s overall business model and what the future of the company may hold.

But before we get into all that we have a quick disclosure. Behind the Idea is a podcast that looks around Seeking Alpha ecosystem to find out what makes great investment analysis work. Neither Daniel nor I have any positions in any stocks mentioned and absolutely nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any kind.

MT: Okay, so the overall thesis of this article is that -- and it’s interesting because Wolf Report predicts that the share price will decline somewhat in the coming days, and he’s been right about that since publication. We’re recording this on March 22. In the weeks between publication and today stock is down around 6% or so. So off around 20% from its all-time highs and the thesis is basically that because Boeing has such a strong business model, has such an advantage in the aerospace, defense and commercial aviation industries that these are really temporary headwinds.

These crashes and the related issues with the aircraft itself are not meaningful impedance to the long term success of the business, nor impediments to continued rise in Boeing’s stock price. And so the first sort of element of this that I think we need to talk about is what is the damage to Boeing in sort of tangible terms, what sort of at stake for the company?

This is a typical thing that we do in these kind of potential value situations where stocks goes down because of temporary news but maybe the entire business model is sound. So what’s the potential damage here and how do we sort of scale that relative to Boeing’s business overall. Daniel, what are your initial thoughts here?

DS: Well, I think you can look -- most near term you can look at what does Boeing have to do now to make up for this? What do they have to change, what do they have to spend on? And I'm sure you’ve read conflicting various reports, I’ve read various reports. I see a lot go on Twitter or whatever else but there’s talk about whether it was the software that they’ve installed, whether it was proper training, et cetera. And so Boeing has to do the investigation to figure out what went wrong and then they have to spend money to fix it presumably with all of the 737 Max 8 airplanes that they’ve already delivered. If they want those to be still viable that’s sort of immediate clean up the damage.

Number two is the hit to their potential backlog. It takes a while to build a plane, you have a backlog of orders. Just today we had a report on Seeking Alpha that Indonesia’s national airline is trying to back out of an order for the 737 Max 8s. The backlog may take a hit as Boeing has to reassure clients that they’ve solved this problem. So they may not only have to spend more money but they may have to face lower revenue, because of what’s going on. And then I think most abstractly but meaningful is the fact that whatever cost they have to spend fixing this, potential redeveloping things, or potentially coming up with a new strategy but their reputation does take a very real hit.

Airplane crashes are quite infrequent, but when something happens, it obviously -- it’s of a much bigger scale than your ordinary cause of death. It’s a much more headline grabbing thing and it’s something that really, I think grabs -- has -- I can recent see bias or whatever the -- it grabs the attention of anybody because we’ve all been in -- or most of us have been in airplanes and you have that loss of control over anything going on.

And so Boeing is now associated with two major crashes in six months and the stories are coming out that they rushed to market, or whatever else, it doesn’t look good for them. So I think there’s that reputational hit. The question is how does that reputational hit really matter in this industry? But I think those would be the three axes they’ll have to look at. The cost for repairing the issue, the potential loss in specific revenue and then their reputation and what that means for their business going forward.

What do you think?

MT: Yeah, I focused initially on the cause when I was thinking about this. And I just Googled the Max 8, and Wikipedia was one of the first things that came up, and it listed program cost at $2 billion to $3 billion which I imagine is kind of R&D and figuring out the concept for the plane, the kind of capital investment they needed to make to sort of create this new aircraft. Although I'm not sure exactly what that means.

It’s not super important but the unit cost of the Max 8 according to Wikipedia is around a $120 million range or something like that, and Wolf Report says in the article that there’s a backlog of 4,000 of these. So to put it like sort of total nightmare scenario, cost or just ballpark what we would be looking at here, that’s -- I mean that’s a big if.

If they need to rebuild entire -- the entire Max 8 backlog from scratch then I guess that would be $484 billion of replacement value. I’ve been known to misplace a zero but a 121 times 4,000 should get a 484,000. So that would be tens of millions, $484 billion.

DS: And just for context, yeah, I think it does -- and for context Boeing is a $100 billion in revenue last year, $215 billion in market cap right now and not in -- more or less given their size, more or less, no net debt. I think they have about $4 billion in net debt. And so just to give sort of a scale of the company we’re talking a $100 billion in revenue, profitable, quite profitable as we’ll discuss and so you can start to see where these costs add up.

MT: Yes, although I don’t think that anyone would ever project, $484 billion total cost associated with the Max 8 problems and with these crashes. That was just to give me a range. I think the range is zero. Boeing could wind up getting away scot-free. I see an -- where they won’t have to pay anything out necessarily or somehow there would be a determination that no fixes are required of the plane, or it would be effectively zero, all the way up to this sort of gigantic $0.5 trillion number which is ridiculous. But it’s somewhere in that range and that was just my initial back of envelop through and I think it helps when you’re in this situations to try and figure out what sort of the max risk would be.

So that would wipe out the company. But I don’t think that’s anywhere near -- there’s been no that I’ve seen issues with the air conditioning system in these planes for examples as far as I know works fine. It is -- seems to be at least according to the reporting we have at hand an isolated issue related to the navigation system or the software that determines the kind of trajectory of the plane, as it’s either nosing down or nosing up. Apparently there’s software that helps the pilot know how the planes is pitched and there’s an issue with that.

But what that means is that there isn’t an issue with the entire plane. They don’t need to rebuild the fleet from scratch. So that silly number isn’t the real number. And I saw a news item that said that -- from Jefferies though that this is still a really meaningful potential cost to Boeing. Jefferies estimates that a full halt of deliveries would cost Boeing $5.1 billion or 5% of annual revenue, in a two months' time period alone. So that’s $30 billion in run rate cost and 5% of annual revenue. I think their net margins are around 10%. So it’s a really meaningful amount that, and that’s the sell side analyst you can question their sort of overall ability to predict stock prices.

But generally Wall Street analysts are among the best people at making estimates about the impact on the fundamentals of certain events. So I think that that’s a pretty handy way of looking at it. And $30 billion in run rate cost would be a really substantial, I think, hit.

So the stock price has gone down since this news has emerged and the news of the patterns between the two plane crashes has emerged. But I think there’s reason to suspect that there would be further downside from here. Given the kind of potential scale, you could see this potentially flipping a sign from profitability to negative net income, that’s conceivable.

So my initial take here is that there’s room to be cautious here. We can get in more into the kind of how the business model and how the industry dynamics play into all this and maybe that talks us off the ledge a little bit. But my gut take here is that there’s substantial additional risk.

DS: Well, we’ve talked a lot this year by coincidence I guess but about companies like DaVita, like Lyft, like PG&E most notably, or Bank of America, even where there is a lot of salience to the customer and thus to the government. And so I think that’s something that’s sort of is built in here to some degree, is just the fact that if you’re Indonesia and one of Lion Air is one of the crashes already, you don’t really have -- you really -- when you say that our customers are not comfortable flying on these planes, you probably have grounds to say that.

And as the Twittersphere, watch closely to see whether the U.S. would suspend the 737 Max 8 or not, like there’s this sort of pressure around this, there’s this, how can you not do that. And that will potentially extend into the repercussions as far as whether it’s on the customer side, or whether it is different regulatory guidelines or whatever it is.

So I think that it’s, fool me once, fool me twice, that sort of thing. It’s happened twice and I think -- yeah, I think it’s right to build in some sort of -- this isn’t a humdrum missed quarter or something like. This is something that both as a one-time hit and as the questions it raises about Boeing, I think it does endure a little bit longer. And that’s where maybe it’s worth sort of getting into because there’s also a flip side to that too.

One of things I was thinking about is what they say about Facebook for example and the other online advertisers, with the -- whether it’s GDPR or whatever new privacy regulations and how that sort of plays into the hands of the incumbents, because they just have the most money to deal with that and new startups are really tough.

I wonder if with Boeing too, as we look at their position in the industry, it could be that ultimately increased scrutiny and getting this right, if they handle it correctly, if they identify the correct problem, if they sort of emerge from this, it actually plays to the company’s advantage because this is not a very low barrier to entry in the industry right.

I mean there aren’t many airplane makers in the world, and so it seems like that in some way again echoes of PG&E as well. There’s almost, the government almost has to figure out how to get it right with Boeing because people are going to lot of fly places and you need to just fix the planes, right. I mean what do you think?

MT: Yeah, I think that you’ve touched on a lot of things there. So maybe we should just transition a little bit into the business model discussion overall. You mentioned Facebook and as you were talking, Facebook came to mind for me too. And in terms of kind of how governments and regulators have to respond to companies, I think and you mentioned kind of biases or psychological issues and immediacy bias, and how everyone -- or a lot of people know what it’s like to fly in a plane and know what it’s like to be afraid of a plane crashing, which I think is one of the reasons that plane crashes sort of capture everyone’s imagination and attention.

And I think we saw similar thing with Facebook. There was sort of -- an issue arose, another issue arose and then you never really know what’s going to galvanize the public and mobilize them to call for a specific actual action. You don’t necessarily know what regulators or governments, what’s going to tip them over into taking action. There’s kind of a binary condition between doing something to change the regulatory status quo or just letting it kind of slide and imposing the existing structure on companies. And I think that your example with Indonesia is on the nose where that’s an example of they reached the tipping point where they’re not going to do things the same way anymore.

They decided that these planes aren’t safe, or the people decided these planes aren’t safe and I think that show -- because it becomes a sort of binary thing, then you can’t necessarily do the math and calculate a healthy medium. I think that we talk a lot about the different kinds of risks. And I'm starting to try and think about these in terms of distributions and bell curves and expected values and ranges of possibilities.

And one thing I think that happens is risk transforms overtime. And before the crashes I think Boeing kind of had a nice bell curve risk profile distribution, at least in the eyes of investors and I think what might be happening now is it’s becoming more polarized. There’s sort of now two peaks to the distribution and one is a potentially highly negative outcome and another is sort of less frightening outcome.

But now there’s -- you have to sort of reconfigure how you assess the company’s potential outcomes. That was the first thing that came to mind. The way the math works or the way you calculate or picture the kind of potential outcomes here I think shifts once you have one of these catalytic events.

DS: So maybe let’s do that with the business model then, just to kind of see what the starting state is and then that enables us to kind of back into how much we should weigh the change. I think I wanted to share some valuation I would say no we can go into their Boeing, it’s a duopoly with Airbus, a European company and that’s most of the planes we fly in are one or the other.

But I think the valuation is just a sort of as a temporary check to just kind of set the scene a little bit. And this surprised me a little bit because Boeing -- I had sort of caught on to the threat that Boeing had taken off as a stock really strongly over the last few years, which is true. If you look at their, this most recent event in Ethiopia happened more or less ten years after the bull market started in 2009. And if you can go from that date in 2009 until their bottom in February of 2016, when we had the sell off at the beginning of 2016, the company more or less doubled and then from that date on to before this news, it grew much faster. So the stock went up really high.

Valuation numbers that are interesting to me are that the company as I said, doesn’t really have net debt, it’s only $4 billion net debt. It is, I believe it produced 17…

MT: That surprised me by the way.

DS: You thought it would have more debt?

MT: Yeah, I just think of a giant industrial company and then that it has a pretty enormous asset base. And then -- yeah, a lot of things -- but I just, yeah, the debt I thought they would have more debt, I thought the company would be more levered and I thought that that was going to be a bigger risk factor for us to talk about but apparently not.

DS: Yeah, I wasn’t sure. I wasn’t sure what I thought they would have a lot of cash. They have a decent amount of cash and then I netted out by the way investments which I think the long term investments I don’t know if that was right to do but it’s not a huge number. So we’re talking about $4 billion or $5 billion in net debt.

But they produced $17.85 in earnings per share last year. Free cash flow per share was $23.62, 2019 EPS estimates sourced to Seeking Alpha which I assume is not factoring in any changes yet, is $20.02 per share so with the current price of around $370 a share, applying about a PE a little under a 21, a price to free cash flow of under 16 and a forward PE of 18.

If you use Wolf Report's bottom of their buy range, which was 330 we’re talking about PE of 18, price free cash flow of 14, forward PE of a little more than 16. And so just as some context the company that’s not on the phase of crazy multiple for a company that is in a duopoly that appears to have strong market share and strong barriers to entry in their industry, and doesn’t, it’s hard to imagine if you think ten years from now, it’s hard unless you pull on one of these more extreme scenarios to imagine that world where Boeing is not only around but a major player in the airplane industry.

So I just wanted to share those valuation numbers. What did you find as far is their actual positioning, their actual industry outlook, Mike?

MT: Yeah, I mean, look I'm not an expert on the Boeing Airbus duopoly, or the way the commercial aircraft manufacturer business or the defense space which is the other area where Boeing has a meaningful business exposure. But what this made me think of kind of is, the argument in Wolf Report's discussion, and a lot of the argument seems to be around Boeing has this tremendous scale advantage, that it takes so much to develop an asset base and develop the intellectual capabilities to create airplanes.

It's so sort of complicated and capital intensive, that it’s not possible really to -- or it’s extremely difficult and it’s a deterrent for smaller entrance to do this. And I was just thinking sort of in general how much do we believe in scale as a competitive advantage, when it comes to industrial manufacturing.

And my thought was maybe that’s more of like a 20th century way of assessing competitive advantage. And the reason I thought that was because Wolf Report mentions that Airbus needed some subsidies of €22 billion or something before the company became self-sufficient and profitable.

And my reaction to that was if I'm a government sponsoring industry, and I know that I can create an entrant into the duopoly market of aircraft manufacturer and it’s going to cost me and my tax payers €23 billion and public support of this company, I think I do that deal. I just -- I think that -- it doesn’t seem like a lot to me, like I think that that’s a -- so that’s just one example, but even if you look at Boeing's asset, total asset base of a $117 billion that’s a lot of money.

But capital markets, at least in this recent bull market have seemed amendable to a lot of long term expenditure in a way that made me sort of rethink my concept for, obviously you can’t build a new Apple and a new GM and a new this and that, but are we really sure that a large asset base is that much of a deterrent to competitors in a world where they have highly active and sophisticated venture capitalists, and other people willing to sort of make really intense long term bets, and a sort of investor base that maybe capable of unseating even these huge companies.

So that’s big picture but I think it’s important to sort of consider.

DS: It’s interesting to think about, we sort of are beyond our capabilities. I think, we sort of take it also for granted, and maybe that’s just what the money is for. But I assume airplane design is not super easy. I assume that there’s -- and that there’s probably some sort of protections, patent protection whatever else, I wonder if that’s also like -- and I think that specifically with relevant to Wolf Reports point which they dismissed and I think you point in your notes about potentially China developing the capacity to build airplanes and to compete with Boeing and Airbus, because outside of that I think you have Bombardier, which is Canadian. I think you have Embraer, which is Brazilian but they’re both kind of smaller aircraft firms.

And I wonder about concerns with China around intellectual property is that something that allows them to get a leg up is through abuse of intellectual property but also we’ve been saying this for a long time about China and there’s things like Xiaomi is the telephone manufacturer, it’s sort of -- it’s not to -- we have been talking a lot about China this year.

And I don’t want to -- I think there is -- I'm sure there are considerable gains made in the technology there but I also wonder if we -- and maybe that’s where we really do have to extend to a longer timeframe to think about this, is how far how long does it take to learn all those things. And specifically and this is where -- what I was sort of thinking about what that Facebook point earlier, from my end which is, you can’t get this wrong, like you can’t get airplane manufacturing wrong.

You’re not -- nobody cares if you have a 99.9% success rate because then one out of a thousand times you’re crashing. So you really don’t have -- hey -- I'm sure there are ways to test both literally and through computer simulations and whatever else but it’s like something that’s such a high degree of me to get it right and then need to develop a reputation that I wonder -- that that’s sort of where I think -- I wonder if that’s a counter to what you’re saying about.

Because I hear what you’re saying about -- look ultimately you can spend the money and if you think that the opportunity is big enough you’re talking about I think Boeing. I shared those numbers Boeing’s stock has gone up a lot faster than it’s revenue for certain but also then its EPS, it’s getting a ton of leverage from relatively low revenue growth as a comparison.

And so there’s something to be grabbed there but it may take a while. It may take a lot of time to elbow into that arena.

MT: Yeah, and I guess I just wanted to raise the question and I think it’s open for me. The thing that came to mind -- so I think an analogy you could draw here is between the existing automobile manufacturers and Tesla. And there’s a huge debate on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, and Elon Musk certainly doesn’t make it any easier to sort of assess what’s going on there.

But the basic point is that, Tesla is basically a case study for what I'm talking about which is a company that has enormous financial access to capital markets that can be basically and we’ll see how it goes from here but historically has been able to basically raise money at will, and vehicle manufacturer may have a little bit greater tolerance for imperfection in the product but it’s the same thing.

It’s the high speed industrial good that transports people from one place to another. And when things wrong they go wrong in kind of a very ugly and salient way for people. It’s regulated in the same way and it’s not a duopoly but it’s an oligopoly in some measure. Tesla is trying to enter that market and basically do a replacement cost business where they just sort of recreate a participant in the auto manufacturer industry from scratch.

Has that experiment succeeded or failed? I'm not sure but a lot of bears have said for a long time that the incumbent auto manufacturers have scale. They have perfected this and Tesla’s had a lot of issues related to trying to fight its way in from the outside rather than work with industry. But nevertheless there are Tesla cars on the road. People know what Teslas are. They have entered the market.

So I just I think, maybe it’s just me, personally reconfiguring what I think it means to have a scale based deterrent to entry. It’s not a full protection and its contingent on the market environment. If capital markets were much tighter than we might not have ever seen Tesla reach even whatever level it’s reached recently. But I think Tesla had a $50 billion valuation. So it’s on the scale of being able to play a part in a large market and that was out of nothing.

I think they were basically created during the mid-oughts and then 15 years later they’re not a scary player but they’re player in the industry. So that’s kind of where I'm coming from with this. But in terms of Boeing’s business model and what I see for Boeing, I don’t know I have a hard time with this. I have CapEx has ranged between $1.7 billion to $2.6 billion in the past five years and but they’ve done some acquisitions and stuff. To me it’s all the same, cash from investing $2.5 billion to $4.6 billion. That’s a meaningful proportion of revenue but overall this seems I was surprised that almost seems low to me as well. I guess this is kind of a $10 billion profit company something like that.

For some reason the accounting statements for me for Boeing don’t necessarily sort of line up with what I would have expected. Gross margins for example are around 20% I would have thought for a duopolis that seems low to me, and yeah, net margins around 10%, maybe that’s pretty good.

But for a company that’s commanding so many assets, I guess what did we say, a 6% free cash flow yield something like that. I guess going down the line from top line to bottom line I can’t say that I'm overwhelmingly impressed from what I'm seeing on the income statement.

I think what’s really maybe the impressive part is asset turnover where they basically they generate their asset base and sales every year or something like that. But I'm not sure I look at the financial statements of Boeing and I see an amazing Titan, a duopolist. I don’t know if it's -- are those Google numbers? I don’t know. It doesn’t look exactly the same to me. What do you think?

DS: I was surprised that CapEx is as low as it is, and maybe it’s just that the way they account for things like, maybe the way they account for the cost, come -- or out of the income statement than it does capitalize and that’s part of what’s causing this confusion.

Yeah, I don’t know I wonder the comparison to Google like first of all relevant because I think people point out that software is involved in this case, and is example of the increasing sort of spread of software for better or worse. But also that’s a low asset business whereas Boeing does have a lot of assets. And so maybe that’s part of the difference, but yeah, it’s a little bit -- I mean the stock is obviously not to just point to the stock price. The stock price has been really impressive.

$13 billion in free cash flows, I think the number, which is also the amount that they’ve returned to shareholders. So it’s not only a 6% free cash flow yield but it's both that yield on total shareholder return, however you want to call it, where you’re combining share buybacks and dividends. I didn’t see if their share count is actually decreasing. But so that they’re actually returning cash to shareholders historically. We’ll see what happens here but, yeah, I don’t know.

That’s what sort of makes it -- that’s what I'm interested about is the analysis, I guess that’s where you essentially have to work on two levels here. You have to decide how much does this matter, what’s happening? How much is this going to cost Boeing? What’s the realistic range? And then also ignoring that what is the fair value is for Boeing, a game we haven’t played in a few weeks, if longer that comes to mind here is what’s the cycle?

Where are we in the cycle? Because I took a look at Boeing’s past cycles and again this all investing it's so much about the timeframe you are looking at, but in 2007 to 2009 earnings per share dropped 65%, from 2001 to 2003 earnings dropped 74%. So earnings per share got caught in ’03 and in ’04 in the last recessions, bounced back pretty well, the year following that drop, but took a few years to catch up to previous peaks.

So I don’t know how much we want to be thinking about the sector or the cycle in that respect. And then the other thing that comes to mind is that Wolf Report sort of make like, oh, yeah there’s still the defense business and whatever else, but the commercial business that is Boeing. I mean it's 60% of their revenue. It’s the higher margin business. They have a third unit after defense which is basically aftermarket, which I assume applies to both commercial and defense. So that’s still a big part of this. So we’re talking -- I'm without breaking down aftermarket too finally, I'm going to say about 70% of their revenue is probably related to the commercial business.

And so that’s -- this is Boeing. So what’s going on is sort of at the core of Boeing, both in terms of their reputation but also in terms of their key business line. And yeah, so I think to your point, I think well, if you can print $10 billion in net income and you expect it to continue to rise because you have a strong market position, because despite your arguments the asset base is not easily replicable and the commercial relationship and everything else, then yeah, I think the valuation becomes reasonable.

Then when you start asking questions about okay, but your reputation is hurt. There are some near term costs to this. At some point the cycle is going to turn over and everything else. All of a sudden it becomes -- the question becomes a little bit less easy to answer as far as what is the correct valuation for Boeing in the different scenarios that you might have this issue play out.

MT: So let’s talk -- I want to piggy back off the cyclical versus secular and the kind of long term prospects. I don’t know, I'm of two minds here. I think we do a lot of scaring ourselves out of ideas based on where we think we are in the cycle. And I think that comes down to a kind of market timing or economic cycle timing thing.

And I guess there is a playbook you could draw where you say okay at the bottom of cycles Boeing yields, wound up yielding some amount of free cash flow for investors based on whatever its value was sort of towards the bottom of cycle or at bad times. And so we should target that type of expected return going forward.

On the other hand you could just say like I'm going to own this across cycles it doesn’t really matters as long as the valuation isn’t obscene this is a kind of a duopolist. And if the cash flows really are pretty low risk and you’re getting 6% free cash flow yield then I could see you just saying the cycle is going to do what it does, but Boeing’s not going anywhere. I'm going to own this for a decade so who cares.

And I would buy that. On the other hand, I like a little bit steeper return for my company specific risk investments. We talked with Paul Brady and others about Delta Airlines and the kind of environment we’re in for -- that’s a very sort of consumer friendly, demand friendly air travel market. People point to, I saw this in the comments and articles, even saw this in an article.

People need to fly, people want to fly they’re going to be flying. The air travel market is going to grow at some steady pace from here going forward. And I think that those are all sort of contingent realities, those are cyclical realities, those are not, sort of just embedded in the way the world is going to work from here. I think that we’re in a uniquely special spot where air travel is easy and accessible to a growing population, but I don’t think that that’s necessarily a condition we could expect to be the same forever.

Whatever you views on global warming, I'm concerned air travel's a major contributor to that. I wonder if there attacks is coming that are going to impact demand or simply just regulation. I don’t think that it’s a completely neat story. I don’t think I convinced Daniel here about a Tesla of air travel coming on to market, but I think China is a meaningful competitive threat. So…

DS: I was just trying to keep Tesla Q off our backs by avoiding that, avoiding a direct response to that, but…

MT: I would love for some mean comments from some Tesla Q people, come on out, come on out guys, we love you.

DS: Well, please @ Mike, @ me.

MT: There was a funny part -- or not funny but there was a part in Wolf Reports that was ironic or sad kind of that you mentioned high ops that Boeing has a kind of some new auto pilot technology coming online in the coming years. Obviously that’s going to be under some additional scrutiny and then the part of the big bull case for Tesla initially was that auto pilot for personal vehicles would be coming online and obviously there’ve been some sort of high profile accidents associated with Tesla’s auto pilot and also just hasn’t it materialized as a reality for drivers on the timeline we expected.

So when you’re looking at potential technological innovations I think that’s another caution to sort of take into account. I did want to mention one more thing about sort of timing mismatch. I saw some sort of ghost of an argument that these crashes and these headwinds for Boeing are going to create the opening that allows China to sort of enter the market, and I don’t think that’s right.

The way that these businesses work is that they develop these long term relationships. They develop enormous order backlogs. Boeing has contracts that even if customers not happy with the product, there’s a lot that sort of goes into those, that will be difficult to unwind them I would imagine. And so a headwind that’s potentially resolved in the next year or six months even if you look at the Volkswagen emission scandal, effectively I think two or three years later that was more or less in the rearview mirror for them. I don’t think that the time scale matches up where it’s like this opening and then it may be helpful, but I don’t see this as like the catalytic event for entries to market even by a big player like China.

I think they would come in regardless, they’re either planning to do it or not, and a couple of really high profile and tragic events are not necessarily the things that are going to influence their decision processes. So yeah what do you think, Daniel?

DS: Well, I would just going to ask where you end up then with Wolf Report because it sounds me to like we’re not super bullish on the just by the dip aspect of this, even though -- and to be fair Wolf Report said they were weighing for more of a dip which I don’t know if we’re…

MT: They’ve gone a little bit -- yeah.

DS: But -- and my sense is that we are -- which I think we share, my sense that we’re not super sure about this, that this raises a lot of question for Boeing that you need more time to answer and more conviction to be able to say that this is going to be something that ends up with Boeing in a strong -- as a favorable investment. Is that fair to say?

MT: Yeah, I’ll try and get a little bit more conviction. I think if you like Boeing and you believe the business story and you believe that it’s protected from incumbents, that it doesn’t seem expensive. And there’s a lot to like about the business, I think. One of the things that you mentioned briefly that I think is really notable is just the sheer amount of cash that’s been returned to shareholders overtime and if that’s a sustainable level of shareholder friendliness then I think that’s really attractive.

I think there’s a lot to like about Boeing. I do think that business characteristics overall are reasonable. I think I would make this kind of decision without becoming an aerospace expert. I don’t think that that’s the level that I would go to. So I think and I think that the good thing that Wolf Report did here is the author is more or less a kind of long term focused, cash flow focused, dividend growth type of investor.

He or she had a plan for this type of event, and knows what to do. And I think given the assessment and given the risk tolerance and the sort of objectives I think that it was a really nice defense of an investment strategy that fit with the overall sort of portfolio philosophy. For me, I'm looking for 10% plus earnings yield on my investments, if I'm going into something as risky as a specific company, and even Boeing which is beautiful in a lot of ways, doesn’t meet that criterion. And so it’s kind of a pass for me just because of the level of demanding I try and be when I'm looking at investment opportunities.

It means I don’t make a lot of investments in individual companies and that’s where I am personally with Boeing. But there are other investors out there who would, I think that there is a lot to like here actually and I wouldn't -- I'm trying not to scare myself out of things based on cyclical arguments and that’s one thing I wouldn’t do here.

So no, I'm actually somewhat -- I'm kind of bullish on Boeing and I think that Wolf Report is correct that the drop that followed, that correctly -- he or she correctly called, yeah. I think that there maybe something to looking at this as a long term investment, what about you?

DS: I think you’re -- I think there are too many questions for me. And that it also doesn’t -- it just doesn’t interest me as a story enough to dig deeper as an investment. It’s an interesting -- I think the topic and the reason that we cottoned on to this I think is that whenever you have this sort of reaction to news there are few interesting things that go on because there’s the short term sell off which is the market trying to discount what this means.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty, and there’s -- I think there’s this sort of underlying what I think is interesting is something we talked about last week with Mithra Forensic Research is this idea of taking the market price as efficient and then working backwards from there, which isn’t what Wolf Report is literally doing in their argument. But is what buying the dip is right, buying the dip is just sort of oh, this is the short term. There’ll be regression to the previous price. There will be some sort of recovery. And it’s a strategy that for ten years has worked pretty well generally I think if you had bought in December, you’re pretty happy with the buys that you made, probably and if you had bought in February 2016 and on it goes. Like there’ve been a lot of these moments.

And so with an individual company there’s usually a more specific reason for that, and yeah I'm fairly skeptical that anything is really going to change in the next five to ten years to dislodge Boeing’s place in the industry.

I think they are subject to some short term headwinds around cost, potential regulatory changes whatever. Their reputation does take a real hit into your timeframe mismatch. I think you’re right but no, they -- the more this happens the more urgency is built around the need to develop a competitor or whatever else, and so there are some real issues going on there.

But yeah, I don’t know. So I think that it’s not a position that I'm going to be digging into but I think the idea of how to factor in news. I think it would be more interesting if you were like Wolf Report, if you had already opened a position and that’s where I think you’re kind of getting at. I think it’s reasonable if you’ve already opened a position you probably have a fundamental thesis on Boeing. It seems unlikely that this will rock that thesis too much. And so I think that’s where I guess I'm personally not bullish on Boeing but bullish on the general analysis that the author took and the general approach to the stock.

MT: One thing that I think I would take away from this, I think I can’t quite let go that we both saw some things on our cursory look at the financial statements, that seemed interesting, surprising or questionable given how we sort of what we would have expected to see. And so something I would be very interested in is a deeper dive look from a sort of investigative or short seller type of approach to Boeing. And see how you could possibly make sense of some of these dynamics playing out on the financial statements. I'm not saying that there’s any accounting irregularities or anything like that, I'm not saying that.

What I'm saying is probably a pretty interesting project to look at Boeing and see how it rationalizes these accounting choices, because they do seem surprising on the surface. So that would be the level of work that I think would go into developing. For me that’s another sort of avenue of attack for looking at this company.

I think that’s -- we’re looking a lot at the headlines and the surface here, I think there’s potentially something interesting on a more detailed look and maybe we should try and find someone who’s done some work there.

DS: Yeah, absolutely I think that’s where bringing an expert who can better understand the industry or the stock as an investor would help us just figure out if what we’re seeing is a real issue or just something that we’re ignorant about at this point.

MT: Come on, ignorance, yeah, probably that’s what it is.

DS: It’s possible. We don’t know everything like.

MT: Not yet, not yet, my friend.

DS: Growth mindset everybody, we leave you with a growth mindset.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor Daniel have any positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.