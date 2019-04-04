Boxlight Is Like Apple For The Classroom

The company is a little short on cash, so some further dilution seems inevitable, but with a modest valuation, we don't see this as much of a worry.

While the company is not yet profitable, it's not far off either.

We think that Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) has considerable upside, given its market position, growth and margin expansion, which isn't fully discounted in its valuation.

Boxlight is an educational technology company providing tools for classroom teaching like interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive, accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems and the like.

The beauty is that all these products are integrated on a single software platform and are real easy and intuitive to use (one could argue they are like Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone where CEO Mark Elliot worked previously).

Things seem to be moving pretty well with respect to revenue (although much of the growth is coming from M&A), but GAAP operating figures have deteriorated until recently, although these too have been affected by M&A.

Data by YCharts

We feel the stock price while off the lows hasn't really captured the revenue growth:

Growth

The company has a multiple-pronged growth strategy:

M&A

New products

Resellers and partners

Mergers and acquisitions

The company uses a lot of M&A to grow, and it doesn't even have to look for it itself (Q4CC, our emphasis):

Companies are coming to us all of the time because they recognize that they've got great solutions there for a segment or niche. However, what they don't have is all the sales and the support and the marketing and everything to allow them to get the global reach that they want. So we have companies contacting us every week saying we'd like to talk with you, we'd like to come in, we'd like to have you see what great solutions we have and how we can work together. So we find - we've sorted them through. Modern Robotics was a great example of that, so was Qwizdom and so was EOS. And so there's no shortage there. The advantage that we have too is because we have the software that holds it altogether, we can then incorporate it and simplify the use of that in a classroom.

It points to two advantages the company enjoys:

Integrated approach where all the devices are coupled on the same software platform.

Sales & distribution reach, which is based on a partner network (see below).

Here are the acquisitions since the IPO (November 2017):

Modern Robotics, the producer of MyBot, a powerful and innovative K-12 hardware and software ecosystem, is its latest acquisition. Management expects MyBot to generate over $2M in revenues with a gross margin exceeding 50% this year, which would be double the revenue it did in 2018.

That 100% expected revenue growth, if it materializes, could be the harbinger of substantial future growth as it should not be surprising that demand for stuff that helps teaching kids programming logic, maths and robotics will be in great demand.

Before you run to your broker to purchase shares, keep in mind that the company is up against Lego, although with a more educational slant (Lego offers a more toylike experience). The channel partners seem very enthusiastic, and the company can integrate it to other products (Q4CC):

One advantage we have with all of our solutions is we're able to and we'll be doing this is integrating the Modern Robotics MyBot solution suite and their capabilities into our existing MimioStudio and also tie it in together with the Labdisc, which is another very popular product we have in the STEM sector.

Management was also throwing a study around which argues that the market will expand from $280M this year to $2.9B in 2025.

New products

The company actually has a clever strategy as it usually enters a market with flat panels, which is a very competitive product, so margins are lower. But once in, the company sells a lot of other stuff where competition isn't so intense and margins are higher and the software is integrated, so this locks customers into their solutions.

The competition mostly offers single products, and they can beat the company on price, but the management argues that school districts increasingly realize the added value of Boxlight's integrated approach.

This does require a considerable amount of market education though, which is why the company spends a lot of effort highlighting success stories of customers and organizing marketing events. Here are the recently introduced new products:

Network Device Management System, NDMS, provides IT network administrators with centralized control of Boxlight and Mimio interactive displays. It can schedule and manage events and activities from one place.

MimioStudio 12, with the introduction of embedded live web pages and integration with Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) widely-used G Suite for Education. Live webpages add a new dimension to the instructional process, allowing research and interaction beyond the prepared lesson to be undertaken. MimioStudio has also been refreshed with an updated contemporary look which will improve the end-user experience.

MimioInteract, consisting of collaborative activities for the Boxlight ProColor 490 Touch Table. The service's activities engage and build essential skills with students, paving the way for labeling, matching, sequencing, sorting and timelines.

Mimio MicroCloud, a completely self-contained but cloud-enabled e-learning environment that allows students and teachers access to cloud-based learning management systems, curriculum, content, and resources - even when the school has no connectivity or power.

Resellers and partners

The third plank of its growth strategy is its partners, which the company uses exclusively for selling its products and services. These partners are well known in the education market, like Troxell, Howard Computers and CDWG. Take the first, for instance (Q4CC):

We're extremely proud with our relationship with Troxell. It started with us working together with them on a bid for 150 classrooms in San Diego than we won successfully. And from there we've been competing with and winning bids in multiple places including the one you referenced in Iowa there. Troxell has got 70 seasoned sales professionals around the United States. They're over a $200 million a year company and they're just well respected by the K-12 educational community. They've been in business for many, many years and with a lot of success in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions. So Troxell and their executive management team and us, we've had multiple meetings together, we've had planning sessions with them. We're working individually with each of our channel managers across the country with each of their teams and participating with them in conferences and tradeshows everywhere.

So these are really collaborative partners, almost an extension of its own organization. The company is continuously expanding its reseller network. Having committed partners and resellers saves on S&M cost, needless to say.

Competition

We've already drawn upon the advantages of the company's integrated approach. Here is management elaborating on that (Q4CC):

And these are companies that traditionally just have one solution where they can come in and just beat on price. And that's traditionally something that will last for a little while but then over time the school districts as we talked about in the discussion, they just can't afford failure. And so they know that all of these ingredients have to be tied together and that's why the bids that are objective that are out there, we're winning because we have this complete solution. If they're just a one trick pony, they can come in with a price on a product, they end up with finger pointer [ph], they end up with a lot of issues there and you end up with an installation that's not successful.

This is what sets it off against most of the competition, and it's also introducing way more new products compared to most of the competition. In fact, the company is approached by other companies (Q4CC):

Companies are coming to us all of the time because they recognize that they've got great solutions there for a segment or niche. However, what they don't have is all the sales and the support and the marketing and everything to allow them to get the global reach that they want.

This is how it ended up with MyBot, as well as Qwizdom and EOS for instance. On the other hand, it is up against giants like Lego, Apple, Google, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), but these are in fact far more complementary than competitive (Q4CC):

But as far as the interactive side, we complement what they do. You've got a large deployment of Apple iPads or Chromebooks or things like that, they need the ability to interact and take those devices and be able to project them on to the screen and be able to work together with them. So we love seeing those type of technologies because it enhances what we do and complements and just ensures the technology is in fact doing what everyone wants which is helping to enhance sooner the achievement and outcomes.

And unlike Lego, what the company produces (for instance the just acquired MyBot business) aren't toys, so we're not terribly worried about competition here either.

Q4 results

There was indeed growth, Q4 revenue increased 125% (y/y) to $12M with gross profit increasing to $3M from $0.6M a year ago. Operating loss narrowed to $1.1M (from $4.5M a year ago) with net loss being only $0.6M (down from $4.6M a year ago).

Guidance

The company guides 25% organic revenue growth for 2019 and 25%-30% gross margins. Here is the comment from the earnings PR:

Based on our current business pipeline, backlog and contracts, we expect 2019 revenue to increase by at least 25% over 2018. Additionally, we are targeting gross margins in the 25-30% range for 2019, as we expect higher margin hardware, software and professional services to contribute more significantly to revenue. We believe cross-sell opportunities exist to expand our penetration and offerings within our existing customers.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Gross margins are guided at 25-30% for 2019, and there is help from the most recent acquisitions as these products are somewhat higher margin. Over time, management could even adjust its long-term target of 30% upwards. There are some promising tidbits from the Q4CC:

So profits, it's going to be there but we work very closely with our manufacturers and they recognize that we have to have sustained margins there. So they're working - and longer term implementations typically we may buy at a certain price but then over just two or three years, the cost can came down. So we will have lower or better margins improve as the time goes by.

Another margin booster is EOS, its service side, which the company expects to reach 10% of sales in the future (it'll come close this year, according to management). This carries 60%+ gross margins, so that helps quite a bit.

It remains to be seen whether the company can reach 30%+ gross margins. What would be nice in the meantime is some operational leverage kicking in. The above are GAAP figures, so there is acquisition accounting in there that muddies the picture quite a bit.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company's cash flow has deteriorated last year, which is not that surprising given the three acquisitions. On the Q4CC, it announced favorable credit terms with its suppliers and a 24-month $4M convertible note sold to Lind Partners with a $4 conversion price, well above where the market is now.

It'll need cash as at the end of Q4 there was only $0.9M left, with $3M of debt.

Data by YCharts

There has been a 10% dilution over the past 18 months (since the IPO) and there will be some more.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The one analyst producing estimates has 2019 revenue at $45M and an EPS of -$0.57, which seems unduly pessimistic as the company exited last year with a nearly $50M run rate and guides for 25% organic revenue growth, so revenues are likely to exceed $60M this year (including the guided $2M from Modern Robotics).

If we take the gross margin guidance (25%-30%), this would produce a gross profit of $15M-$18M (up from $8.6M in 2018). Last year, the company's operating cost:

G&A $15M

R&D $0.7M

It's likely there will be some increase in G&A as a result of the Modern Robotics acquisition, but it seems to us the loss is going to narrow significantly.

What seems pretty certain is some further dilution, given the low cash balance, but this year isn't likely to reproduce the $3.7 cash outflow of last year; it is likely to be much smaller, so we think this can be managed.

Conclusion

We see an attractive company with a significant market position in a growing sector and rapidly rising revenue. Since the company will need some cash fairly shortly, there will be some further dilution. However, the valuation is fairly modest, and this shouldn't scare off investors at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BOXL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.