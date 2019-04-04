Silk Road Medical: ENROUTE To Robust Procedure And Revenue Growth

We place a $25price target on SILK based on a ~7x EV/Sales multiple on our estimate of~$90M of revenues in FY20. Versus a broader range of names, a ~7xEV/FY20E sales multiple for SILK would imply a roughly one turn discount to ourpeer group average.

We place a $25 price target on SILK based on a ~7x EV/Sales multiple on our estimate of ~$90M of revenues in FY20. Versus a broader range of names, a ~7x EV/FY20E sales multiple for SILK would imply a roughly one turn discount to our peer group average. While the peer group does not have a meaningful R-squared value, we believe it represents a mix of high-growth medical device names. Below is a scatter plot contrasting these peers’ EV/FY20E revenue multiples and their respective consensus revenue growth profiles for FY20. For more detail on our valuation analysis, please refer to FIGURE 6.

Key Investment Points:

Hospital/Health System & Physician Economics should ultimately drive adoption of TCAR and conversion away from current carotid revascularization procedure volume tied to CEA and CAS. While hospitals' realized procedure margins are roughly equivalent for TCAR & CEA procedures, we view the notable reduction in procedure time (~57% reduction under TCAR) as being an economic driving force for both physician conversion and hospital/health system adoption. Please refer to FIGURE 1 for a more detailed analysis. Robust Procedure & Revenue CAGR Function of Underpenetrated TAM. We model SILK growing procedure volume, and by extension procedure revenue (given flat ASP assumptions), at a 3-year CAGR of ~55% and at a 6-year CAGR of ~38%, largely driven by an increased penetration of trained physicians and corresponding growth in procedures per trained physician. Please refer to FIGURE 2 for a deeper dive into our revenue build, and FIGURE 5 for more details on our base-case TAM assumptions. Line of Sight to Positive Operating Margins. Per our models, SILK should break into positive operating margin territory in 4Q21 and report positive operating margins on a full-year basis beginning FY22. Please refer to FIGURE 3 for our annual income statement projections, and to FIGURE 4 for more details on the cadence of operating margin expansion. Standard Surgical Risk Label Expansion Provides Upside. We conservatively model no contribution from potential label expansion (largely a result of uncertainty related to whether this will be achieved via a PMA supplement or 510(K) submission). As such, should a label expansion be granted for standard surgical risk patients, we believe this would provide significant additional runway for SILK. A Beneficiary of Trends towards Value-Based Reimbursement. While we do not credit SILK with any outcomes-based premium, we do believe the Company’s innovative products and approach afford it a leg up versus current CEA and CAS carotid revascularization procedures, especially as we begin to transition away from DRG-based payment models and towards partial and full-risk models (i.e. capitation, Medicare ACOs, etc).

FIGURE 1: Economic Value Proposition

Sub-point 1: While hospitals' realized procedure margins are roughly equivalent for TCAR & CEA procedures, we view the notable reduction in procedure time (~57% reduction under TCAR) as being an economic driving force for both physician conversion and hospital/health system adoption.

Sub-point 2: Given this reduction in procedure time, physicians & hospitals can optimally perform ~2.3 TCAR procedures per CEA procedure. As such, we see this driving adoption for SILK's NPS and stent products. Specifically, using the 171-minute benchmark per CEA procedure, we see physicians being able to earn slightly more than 2x the amount for their time if they were to convert to TCAR procedures. Similarly, we see hospitals/health systems being able to generate ~3.3x the revenue by allocating CEA procedure time to TCAR procedures.

FIGURE 2: Annual Revenue Build

Sub-point 1: We model SILK growing procedure volume, and by extension procedure revenue (given flat ASP assumptions), at a 3-year CAGR of ~55% and at a 6-year CAGR of ~38%, largely driven by an increased penetration of trained physicians and corresponding growth in procedures per trained physician.

Sub-point 2: SILK's revenue per procedure metric is inclusive of revenue associated with client inventory stocking. As utilization accelerates, this should trend lower, towards SILK's actual ASP per procedure metric (which we assume remains flat as a base case scenario).

Sub-point 3: We view SILK's ability to convert & train vascular surgeons as paramount to their near-term growth prospects. While we model growth at a 3-year CAGR of ~37%, we see this figure decelerating notably between FY22-FY24 as SILK approaches maximal penetration of the ~2,750 vascular surgeons responsible for ~80% of current CEA/CAS procedure volume.

Sub-figure 4: We initially model a modest decline in procedures per trained physician in FY19 given the rapid addition of vascular surgeons this year and their associated learning curve which should dilute growth in procedure volume from earlier physician cohorts. Beginning FY20 however, we see this metric rising steadily as SILK should have converted ~50%+ of addressable surgeons, thereby limiting the incremental learning-curve impact of each additional surgeon add.

FIGURE 3: Consolidated Income Statement – Annual Projections – Fiscal Years 2017 through 2024

FIGURES 4A & 4B: Estimated Quarterly & Annual Operating Margin Trajectory – FY17 through FY24E

4A

4B

FIGURE 5: Base-Case TAM

FIGURE 6: Valuation & Price Target Analysis:

Our $25 price target for SILK is derived via a ~7x EV/Sales multiple on our estimate of ~$90M of revenues in FY20. While this implies a premium versus Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC), we believe SILK's top-line growth profile should support at least one turn of valuation premium versus these names.

Sub-point 1: While SILK's gross margin profile is currently weaker than certain peers (i.e. XENT, GKOS, IRTC, INSP), we believe the company should realize mid-70% gross margins in the intermediate term as they achieve greater scale driven by an uptick in procedure penetration & thereby utilization.

Sub-point 2: Versus a broader range of names, a ~7x EV/FY20E sales multiple for SILK would imply a roughly one turn discount to the above peer group average. While we believe the haircut is warranted given a lack of public market execution, we believe a bull-case for SILK could be upwards of $30/share, assuming management is able to notch a few beat & raise quarters on their belt.

FIGURES 7A & 7B: Quarterly & Annual Procedure Volume Projections

7A

7B

FIGURES 8A & 8B: Quarterly & Annual Trained Physician Estimates

8A

8B

FIGURE 9: Estimated Annual TCAR Procedures per Trained Physician

FIGURE 10: Annual % Penetration of High-Risk Procedure Volume (based on ~111K applicable annual high surgical risk procedures)

FIGURE 11: Quarterly Revenue Build – Fiscal Years 2017 & 2018

FIGURE 12: Quarterly Revenue Build – Fiscal Years 2019 & 2020

FIGURE 13: Quarterly Revenue Build – Fiscal Years 2021 & 2022

FIGURE 14: Quarterly Revenue Build – Fiscal Years 2023 & 2024

Silk Road Medical Overview:

Silk Road Medical’s mission is to improve the treatment of carotid artery disease through its proprietary transcarotid approach. Of the ~15 million people who suffer a stroke every year, approximately 87% are a result from Ischemic strokes. These strokes are a result of plaque, which breaks away from the arterial wall and travels towards the brain to interrupt critical blood supply. Approximately 4.3 million people in the United States have carotid artery disease, which is a progressive buildup of plaque narrowing the arteries in the front of the neck. Based on its clinical evidence, Silk Road believes that strokes due to carotid artery disease are mostly preventable, and as such, SILK is targeting its efforts to reduce the serious procedure-related adverse events that come with the surgical removal of plaque, or stenting of plaque, through their proprietary TCAR platform.

Transcarotid artery revascularization, or TCAR, relies on minimally invasive direct carotid access in the neck coupled with high-rate blood flow reversal during the procedure to protect the brain. It combines the benefits of innovative endovascular techniques with fundamental surgical procedures and has clinically demonstrated an ability to reduce the upfront morbidity and mortality profile versus currently available treatments as well as long term stroke risk. Once the small incision is made above the collarbone, the ENROUTE NPS arterial sheath is placed in the carotid artery, allowing for the initiation of flow reversal and enabling the dislodged plaque and debris to be redirected away from the brain. The ENROUTE stent is then delivered and placed in the artery to stabilize the plaque against the walls of the artery, which traps the lesion and reduces the risk of a future stroke. The safety, effectiveness, and clinical advantages of TCAR have been demonstrated through multiple clinical trials along with post-market studies in more than 3,500 patients in the United States and Europe. The results have shown a 30-day and long-term reduction in stroke risk along with low rates of adverse events from the procedure.

Silk Road is the first and only company to secure FDA approvals, Medicare reimbursement coverage, and have commercialized products available for use in the TCAR procedure. TCAR patients have shown a ten-fold reduction in risk of cranial nerve injury and have spent less time in the operating room and hospital post-surgery, on average. The company’s current commercial focus is set on the United States and their ENROUTE NPS and stent have both obtained CE Mark approval, allowing for future commercialization in Europe as well.

TCAR versus Current Standard of Care:

Carotid Endarterectomy (NYSE:CEA) and Transfemoral Carotid Artery Stenting (NYSE:CAS) are the current existing treatment options for carotid revascularization. While demonstrating clinical effectiveness and reducing long-term stroke risk in randomized trials, these procedures have shown serious procedure-related adverse events that are present within 30 days of treatment. These limitations have prevented a wider adoption in patients with carotid artery disease who are solely treated with medical management. CEA is an invasive surgical procedure that involves a large incision in order to remove the plaque buildup. It has become the standard of care by reducing long-term stroke risk; however it is associated with post-surgical adverse events such as cranial nerve injuries and heart attacks. The large incision can also lead to wound complications as well as longer hospital stays and lengthy recovery periods. CAS consists of placing a stent in the carotid artery; however, it has shown a two-fold increase in longer-term stroke risk. When compared to CEA, TCAR has achieved the same stroke risk rate, which is the current gold standard. Moreover, TCAR demonstrated 10x lower cranial nerve injury alongside reduced procedure time and length of hospital stay versus CEA. Given these limitations, Silk Road believes that their TCAR platform will offer an improved standard of care for patients who are at risk for adverse events from both CEA and CAS.

Moreover, Silk Road has established a TCAR reimbursement landscape based on a unique regulatory label that has made TCAR available for coverage in symptomatic and asymptomatic patients at high risk for adverse events from CEA. It is established on CPT and ICD-10 codes related to carotid stenting that track to MS-DRG classifications and the ENROUTE NPS and stent are the currently the only FDA-approved transcarotid devices. SILK aims to expand the FDA label for the stent for more than just the high surgical risk patients and pursue CMS coverage for TCAR in the estimated one-third of treated patients who fall under standard surgical risk.

With respect to the competitive landscape, InspireMD is a publicly traded company based in Israel currently developing their MicroNet bio-stable mesh to trap and seal thrombus and plaque against the vessel wall, preventing embolization. This supplements their CGuard EPS system for the prevention of stroke caused by carotid artery disease treatments. As mentioned previously, the gold standard of care for this disease has been CEA, which has no specific organizational backing. Furthermore, Silk Road has erected several IP barriers that aim to protect the company’s products and surgical procedure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SILK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.