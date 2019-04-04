CorePoint Lodging Is Good For Dr. Michael Burry - Is It For You?

On top of everything, the book value of some of the owned properties might be lower than a possible sale value. I discuss a few examples.

The REIT offers a 7% yield that could easily increase as a small improvement in revenue could significantly improve net operating income.

CorePoint Lodging is Michael Burry's largest long position. I explain why it might be so.

CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) is a new REIT that spun off from La Quinta in 2018. The company owns the properties that are marketed through the La Quinta brand. As La Quinta merged with Wyndham (WH) the properties are now branded as La Quinta by Wyndham.

CPLG's stock has been behaving like many spin offs often do. As investors that got the new shares often don't know what to do with them, the initial stock price decline leads to intensive selling, which leads to a significant price drop.

Wall Street usually needs time to recognize value as only one analyst was asking questions at the last conference call. So, CPLG might really be undervalued. I looked a bit deeper into the matter and found the following:

- The current market capitalization implies a 50% discount to book value.

- The book value might not be correct as somewhere the value of the land is higher than the book value of the hotel on it. Thus there might be hidden value.

- Just a small improvement in the top line could lead to a significant improvement in the bottom line and a much higher dividend.

- The biggest risk is obviously an economic slowdown.

If you wish to hear more about my work and reasoning, please enjoy the video.

Video content:

2:22 Business overview

3:16 Room value and EBITDA comparison with Chatham, Apple

4:51 Portfolio segmentation - core vs. non-core

5:49 Guidance and expectations

6:36 Book value is twice the market cap

7:04 Hidden value

9:26 Imminent catalysts

10:34 Higher cash flow potential

11:05 Investing risks

12:36 Investment strategy

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will cover CPLG, put it on my watch list and perhaps initiate a long position at some point in time.