12 Upcoming Dividend Increases

I'm a huge fan of dividend growth stocks and hope you are too. If you do, you are in the right place! I've compiled a list of stocks that are increasing their dividends next week. This gives investors an opportunity to start or add to a position to capture an upcoming payment. This can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here. If you know how this was built and the caveats, feel free to jump down to the lists themselves.

How It's Assembled

The information presented below was created by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet hosted here, with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

What Is the Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the day you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories as I'll be using them throughout the piece:

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 2 Contender 3 Challenger 7

The Main List

The data is sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category UDR, Inc. (UDR) 8 3 8-Apr-19 6.52% Challenger Kadant Inc (KAI) 7 1.04 8-Apr-19 4.55% Challenger Banner Corporation (BANR) 7 2.96 8-Apr-19 7.89% Challenger Raytheon Company (RTN) 15 2.03 9-Apr-19 8.53% Contender Gentex Corporation (GNTX) 9 2.21 9-Apr-19 4.55% Challenger Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 11 1.77 10-Apr-19 26.32% Contender American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) 9 1.85 10-Apr-19 7.14% Challenger General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 28 2.4 11-Apr-19 9.68% Champion McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 27 2.62 12-Apr-19 10.29% Champion Bank OZK (OZK) 23 3.08 12-Apr-19 4.55% Contender Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 9 3.05 12-Apr-19 30.77% Challenger Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) 6 2.32 12-Apr-19 12.00% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date by which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: This is the amount by which the dividend is being increased.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me the Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the increase percentage. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent UDR 0.3225 0.343 6.52% KAI 0.22 0.23 4.55% BANR 0.38 0.41 7.89% RTN 0.8675 0.942 8.53% GNTX 0.11 0.115 4.55% ORCL 0.19 0.24 26.32% AMT 0.84 0.9 7.14% GD 0.93 1.02 9.68% MGRC 0.34 0.375 10.29% OZK 0.21 0.23 4.55% TRN 0.13 0.17 30.77% PLCE 0.5 0.56 12.00%

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted in exactly the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week low. They may provide a larger margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High UDR 45.77 34.48 45.84 95.85 33% Off Low 0% Off High KAI 88.82 76.44 111.85 16.77 16% Off Low 21% Off High BANR 54.92 48.5 67.11 13.23 13% Off Low 18% Off High RTN 177.37 144.27 229.75 17.49 23% Off Low 23% Off High GNTX 21.01 17.8 25.41 12.96 18% Off Low 17% Off High ORCL 54.06 42.4 54.65 19.58 27% Off Low 1% Off High AMT 194.29 133.53 198.19 70.14 46% Off Low 2% Off High GD 167.75 143.87 229.74 14.99 17% Off Low 27% Off High MGRC 57.25 45.85 68.79 17.72 25% Off Low 17% Off High OZK 30.28 21.02 50.39 9.34 44% Off Low 40% Off High TRN 22.43 18.99 39.35 20.91 18% Off Low 21% Off High PLCE 95.01 82.05 160.23 15.85 16% Off Low 41% Off High

Tickers by Yield (With Growth Rates)

Some investors are more interested in current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, which is the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate. I swapped back in the old rates from the CCC list as I work out some kinks with my own calculated rates.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule OZK 3.08 12 13.1 17.2 20.3 20.2 TRN 3.05 8.3 7.4 15.8 13.2 18.8 UDR 3 4.3 5.4 6.7 -0.3 9.7 BANR 2.96 35.7 22.7 27.2 7.4 30.2 MGRC 2.62 23.7 8.8 6 5.1 8.6 GD 2.4 10.7 10.5 10.6 10.5 13 PLCE 2.32 42.9 50.9 171.54 173.86 GNTX 2.21 13.2 9.2 9.4 7.3 11.6 RTN 2.03 8.8 9.1 9.6 12 11.7 AMT 1.85 14 18.5 22.3 24.2 ORCL 1.77 5.6 10.1 12.6 14.4 KAI 1.04 6.1 9.6 28.3 29.3

Bonus Charts

For the bonus this week I want to take a quick look at Bank OZK which was formerly known as the Bank of the Ozarks. To start, it's seen some wild price swings over the past year with the stock sitting closer to its 52-week low than high.

There are a few facts that are interesting here:

A 3+% forward yield

An extremely conservative payout ratio around 26%

A 23+ year history of raising dividends every year

Low multiple could lead to outsized gains

From SimplySafeDividends, the company sports a reasonably safe score of 65 with a rapid growth score of 84 with a middle of the pack yield.

Running a stock return calculation against the S&P (SPY) since April of 2010, OZK beat the market by about 4% per year. The blue trendline, representing OZK, rapidly jumped out to an enormous lead over the market. On top of that, the stock has visited some wild places during that time. If one was more willing to cut bait when the stock was around a P/E of 20, results would have been greatly amplified.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or what may help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing!

