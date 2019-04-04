Boeing: Turbulence Ahead, Or Flying To New Highs?

By Jonathan Weber

The Boeing Company (BA) has produced huge total returns for investors that held the company's shares throughout the last couple of years, and for those who have held for longer periods of time, the gains have been even more impressive.

Boeing has also delivered strong dividend growth for many years. The combination of huge share price gains and high dividend growth makes Boeing among the most attractive mega-cap stocks, which are classified as stocks with more than $200 billion. You can see the entire list of mega cap stocks here.

Boeing operates in a natural duopoly that targets a steadily growing market and has a positive long-term outlook. In the short run, the recent 737 MAX crashes could put a lid on Boeing's share price, but it is highly unlikely that these disasters will have a large negative impact on the company's operations in the long run.

Company Overview and Business Model

Boeing is active in the civilian/commercial aircraft industry as well as in the military/defense aircraft industry. The company has some smaller security and space businesses on top of that.

The majority of Boeing's revenues, as well as profits and cash flows, are generated through its commercial aircraft segment. This business unit has produced revenues of $17.3 billion during the most recent quarter, which is equal to more than 60% of the company's total revenues of $28.3 billion that was generated during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

In the commercial aircraft industry, Boeing's primary competitor is Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY). Together, these two companies control the market for large commercial aircraft. There are some companies which produce smaller civil aircraft such as the Gulfstream, but those are not direct competitors for Boeing and Airbus.

Boeing's defense business has more competitors, but there is an oligopoly (consisting of companies such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin (LMT), General Dynamics (GD), etc.) that ensures that each company can operate profitably, while market-wide growth allows each of these companies to generate some top line and bottom line growth over the years.

Boeing's history dates back more than 100 years, as the company was founded in 1916. Boeing has grown into an industrial giant that is currently valued at more than $220 billion.

Data by YCharts

Boeing has crushed the broad market when it comes to generating total returns. An investment of $10,000 in the early 1990s would have turned into almost $400,000 today, whereas the broad market would have generated roughly one-fourth of that. Boeing also outperformed the broad market over the last ten years as well as over the last five years, and even over the last 12 months, despite the recent share price struggles following the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Boeing, thus, has a history of generating highly attractive returns, which is, I believe, due to the natural benefits of operating in an oligopoly, as well as due to management's skills at employing capital effectively.

Boeing's Growth Prospects

Boeing's biggest unit is its commercial aircraft segment, so let's take a look at that first. Demand for new aircraft is driven by two factors around the globe. The first one is replacement demand, as aircraft are being scrapped once they use the end of their lives, and airlines need to acquire new planes just to maintain operations.

Older aircraft are also sometimes scrapped even though they could be used for a couple of additional years, in cases where they are not fuel-efficient enough and where it is advantageous for airlines to invest into a newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft earlier on. Replacement demand provides a huge base for ongoing demand, as this is a necessity, without which airlines could not operate.

Source: Boeing

The average age of airliners' fleets is forecasted to rise significantly over the coming years, and by the middle of the next decade, more than 500 airplanes will reach an age of 25 years, every year. At an age of 25 years or more, these aircraft will be significantly less fuel-efficient than modern models, and due to their high age, maintenance expenses will skyrocket. Airlines will thus be incentivized to put these older aircraft out of service and to upgrade their fleets by acquiring new aircraft to replace the older ones they are scrapping. Rising replacement demand alone thus will be a growth driver going forward, but additional growth will be possible, thanks to airlines' need to expand their fleets.

Replacement of older aircraft alone would not allow for amounts of air travel, as the number of flights and seats would not be increased. Air travel has been in a secular growth trend, though, as both personal travel (leisure) and business travel have been rising over the last decades. As our world is becoming ever more connected, this trend will in all likelihood remain in place, which means that airlines will have to grow the size of their fleets to be able to meet the additional demand for air travel in the future.

Source: world economic forum

During the past, air traffic has risen very consistently, and even major negative events such as the oil price shock, the gulf war, 9/11 or the last financial crisis did not really impact the long-term growth trends in the long run, as they all only caused momentary pauses, before the growth trend resumed. The above chart is for air traffic in the past, but going forward, it is very likely that current trends remain in place, which would mean that air traffic will continue to rise exponentially:

Source: Capita

Forecasts see air traffic rising by factor 1.8 to 2.8, or more than doubling at the midpoint, between 2014 and 2034. This means that airlines will have to roughly double their fleet size in order to meet the additional demand for air travel by businesses and consumers.

It is thus not surprising that Boeing forecasts a massive market opportunity in the commercial aircraft market over the coming decades. Boeing believes that a total of more than 42,000 aircraft will be sold over the coming 20 years, which provides a market opportunity of more than $6.3 trillion, according to the company's estimates.

It is possible that there will be new market entrants, e.g. from China in the long run, but even if Boeing captures just 40% of this market (which seems like a conservative assumption, accounting for the fact that Boeing holds ~half of the market right now), Boeing would be able to sell an average of $126 billion worth of commercial aircraft a year over the coming 20 years. When we factor in that 2018 was the first year during which Boeing has broken $100 billion in company-wide sales, the potential to generate significantly more than that in annual revenues with just one of its business segments is very compelling for long-term-oriented investors.

Boeing also sees a lot of potential for growth in its services segment, which has seen highly compelling growth rates in the recent past:

Source: Boeing presentation

During the fourth quarter of 2018, Boeing has generated revenues of $4.9 billion with its Global Services segment, which was 17% more than the revenues that were generated during the previous year's quarter. The growth rate was driven by the KLX acquisition, but high order intake ($6 billion during Q4 alone) bodes well for Boeing's organic sales growth in its Global Services segment as well.

Boeing believes that there is a massive market opportunity over the coming decades, as the services market is forecasted to be worth almost $9 trillion over the coming 20 years, which is even more than the market opportunity for new commercial aircraft. The services segment also does not require huge manufacturing facilities, which means that Boeing can grow in this market without needing to invest large amounts of cash. This makes the services market an attractive growth vector for Boeing, as the company should be able to maintain its huge shareholder returns while going for new growth opportunities there.

The defense segment will likely not see growth rates that are this high going forward, but thanks to constantly rising defense spending, this segment should be able to generate some growth as well.

Source: statista.com

The defense industry is not a high-growth industry when it comes to revenue generation, but forecasts still see meaningful growth in US defense spending over the coming decade. The fact that this industry is served by an oligopoly should allow for some revenue growth for all the members in this oligopoly. Rising export sales of weapon systems to allies, such as Japan or in the Middle East, should allow for some additional revenue growth on top of that.

Boeing's Shareholder Returns Will Amp Up Total Returns

A positive long-term growth outlook for the company's operations is one part of what makes Boeing attractive as a long-term investment, the other one being the company's history of compelling shareholder returns.

Source: Boeing presentation

Boeing generates massive cash flows (more than $15 billion during the last year), while only a small part of that is required for capital expenditures. This leaves many billions that Boeing can spend on other things every year. During the last couple of years, management has put the focus on share repurchases, especially during the times when Boeing's shares were trading at quite low valuations. This has resulted in a huge decline in Boeing's share count: At the beginning of 2014, Boeing's share count totaled 780 million. Right now, it stands at 580 million, down more than 25%. This means that each share's portion of the company's earnings and cash flows has risen by 34% during just five years.

As Boeing will continue to generate huge free cash flows, investors can count on further buyback spending that will reduce the share count even more over the coming years. During the current year, Boeing forecasts that it will generate cash flows of $17 billion to $17.5 billion, or 13% more than during 2018. Even higher share repurchase spending (compared to prior year) thus seems like a possibility.

Boeing also pays out dividends to its owners, and even though total dividend payments are lower than what the company spends on share repurchases, Boeing has been an attractive dividend growth investment.

Data by YCharts

Boeing's dividend has risen by 180% over the last five years, or at an annual pace of 23%. Combined with a dividend payout ratio of just 30% (versus last year's cash flows) and a current yield of 2.1%, Boeing has attractive characteristics for dividend growth-oriented investors.

Final Thoughts

Boeing has been a great dividend growth investment in the past, and we believe that it is likely that the same will be true going forward as well. Boeing has a strong earnings growth outlook, and thanks to its huge free cash flows, Boeing should be able to grow its dividend at a high rate while also reducing the share count.

Paying a little less than 13 times this year's forecasted cash flows does not seem like a high valuation for a high-quality name like Boeing, which is why we still rate Boeing stock as a buy for long-term dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.